The deadline was extended to October 1…

The UAE’s new mandatory Unemployment Insurance Scheme launched this year with a deadline of June 30. However, that deadline was pushed to October 1, 2023.

The deadline was extended by three months to give employees more time to sign up. According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), UAE nationals and residents now have until October 1, 2023 to sign up for the insurance scheme to avoid fines.

Previously, those not registered to the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) Scheme before June 30 were to face fines of Dhs400.

Here’s all you need to know…

The ILOE is a form of social security that will provide workers with up to three months of compensation if they lose their jobs.

The ILOE scheme came into effect on Sunday, January 1 2023 and the grace period of six months was due to be up Friday, June 30 2023. This has now been extended to October 1, 2023.

According to the Dubai Insurance website, the scheme applies to all Emirati and foreign workers in the private and public sectors. Employees working in free zones can also register by clicking on “Non-Registered in MOHRE”.

Here’s how to apply for the ILOE scheme…

All eligible employees can subscribe via seven channels including the Dubai Insurance website portal, or by visiting their nearest Al Ansari Exchange or government business centres (Tawjeeh or Tasheel). Make sure you have your Emirates ID number and UAE mobile number handy.

How much does the UAE Unemployment Insurance scheme cost?

Category A: Workers with a basic salary of Dhs16,000 or less will need to pay a monthly insurance premium of Dhs5, i.e. Dhs60 annually.

Category B: Those with a basic salary exceeding Dhs16,000 will need to pay Dhs10 per month, i.e. Dhs120 annually.

Employees can choose to pay the premium on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis. Do note that in order to claim the benefits, employees must pay the monthly premium for at least 12 consecutive months.

How much compensation will I get?

Compensation will be calculated based on the individual’s salary. It will be paid for no more than three months from the date of unemployment.

The compensation is calculated at up to 60 per cent of the employee’s salary. For example:

Category A: Maximum claim benefits Dhs10,000 per month.

Category B: Maximum claim benefits Dhs20,000 per month.

What happens if I don’t enroll?

According to the Cabinet Resolution No. 97 of 2022 , UAE employees that fail to subscribe to the UAE unemployment insurance by the extended date of October 1 will be required to pay a fine of Dhs400 imposed by the Ministry, and a fine of Dhs200 in case the insured fails to pay the prescribed insurance premiums for more than three months.

For more information, visit whatson.ae or iloe.ae.