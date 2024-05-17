Nearly every one of us has some sort of collection be it a coin collection, action figures, rare stamps, or even shoes and vintage bags. To fuel the passion, there are an impressive number of collectible stores in Dubai where you can shop for first-edition comics to antiques and exclusive apparel you won’t find in your typical mall crawl.

Here are 12 collectible stores in Dubai to check out



Speedy Comics in Times Square Center is the newest and coolest store in town and it is set to be a haven for all things pop culture and of course, comics. Expect to find from anime to manga, cosplay to gaming, ﬁlm to music and everything in between from the world of comics. The store stocks collectables, memorabilia and more you just have to add to your collection.

Speedy Comics, Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 126 8922. @speedycomicsme

Comicave is your one-stop shop for high-end collectibles, pop-culture merchandise, apparel, and novelty items. Expect to find statues, action figures, prop replicas and memorabilia from the most recognisable names in pop culture. Incredibly rare and made in extremely limited quantities, all these items are credited by the manufacturers. Think, and you shall find it at Comicave.

Comicave, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai, daily, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 423 7979, @comicaveuae

The Little Things

The Little Things in Dubai Mall is home to all things figurines from action figures, Funkos, everything related to gaming and video gaming, trading cards, toys, apparel, gifts and other novelty items. Whether you’re looking for anime, manga, fantasy, superheroes or more, The Little Things has it all.

The Little Things, across various locations, Tel: (0)56 557 7365, @thelittlethingsme

Geekay

You can find just about anything comic related at the Geekay stores – think action figures, apparel, drinkware, Funko, trading cards, bags, caps, cosplay, decor, keychains, statues and toys. Basically a collectibles heaven. You can find Geekay stores in most malls, so they’re easily accessible and there’s even much to choose from for gamers.

Geekay, across various locations, Tel: (0) 4 336 1706, @geekay_games

Antiques

Antika Dubai

If you’re looking for authentic furniture and home accessories brought to you right from the source, head over to Antika Dubai in Times Square. The store stocks antique or recycled home decor and furnishings, sourcing genuine items from the field from yesteryear. You can shop in-store and online.

Antika Dubai, Times Square Centre, Dubai, daily, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 485 1583, @antika_dubai

Antique Boutique

Located in Al Quoz, Antique Boutique is a haven for collectors. Gorgeous, authentic decor and vintage home accessories including tables, chairs, displays, lighting and much more are all available for sale at this rustic, ornate location. There is much European stock here, so if that’s your jam, head on over.

Antique Boutique, Danat Al Quoz, Warehouse 1, Al Quoz, Dubai, 10am to 8pm, Tel: (0)50 529 0844, @dubai_antiques

Cabinet of Curiosity

A space for unique heritage accessories and one-of-a-kind furniture, Cabinet of Curiosity stocks antiques and decorative objects that are a tribute to the past. The items are collectibles which are carefully sourced from auctions, galleries and markets from around the world. Not only will you find furniture like seating, lighting, mirrors and storage, but also art like paintings and sculptures, and accessories. Shop online or in-store.

Cabinet of Curiosity, Goshi Warehouses Village #18, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, daily, 10am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 1111 770, @cabinet.of.curiosity

The Workshop

The Workshop is not just an antique store. It’s a complete space, selling antiques, memorabilia, art, prints, furniture and more. It aims to provide a fully accessible space for patrons of art and vintage items with their instalment payment plans. The interdisciplinary community space supports emerging artists and designers making non-branded artisanal products.

The Workshop, Warehouse #6, 26th Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 10am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 341 2595, @theworkshopwarehouse

Sneakers and apparel

You Better Fly

All things sneakers, streetwear and collectibles, You Better Fly is a consignment store stocking rare, limited edition kicks, clothes and collectors items like accessories and candles. It has some of the most after pairs from all the big names and even offers a shoe maintenance service for those who guard their sneaker collection with their life.

You Better Fly, various locations, @youbetterfly

SVD Middle East

SVD Middle East is an exclusive space for concept, lesser-known designers with limited collections. Clothing, footwear and accessories – you can build a whole wardrobe here. There are, of course, the big names on the list. If streetwear and contemporary clothing are your thing, SVD is the platform for you.

SVD, Building 7, Dubai Design District, Sun to Thurs, 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat, 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 834 8697 , @svdarabia

VIP Sneakers

As the name suggests, VIP Sneakers is all about sneakers. Stocking, authentic limited edition models of all the big, highly-coveted brands, including new drops, retro editions and sizes for men, women and children. It’s every true sneakerhead’s dream.

VIP Sneakers, The Dome Tower, Cluster N, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, dailoy, 9am to 9pm, @vipsneakersco

3 KICKS

Home for all the sneakers one could ever want, 3 KICKS stocks the best of the best in shoes and other streetwear collectibles, including action figures, bags and more. They have a cute outlet in City Walk, where you can spend your money as much you like.

3 KICKS, City Walk, daily, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0) 50 138 7828, @3kicks.ae

