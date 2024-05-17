Sponsored: We’ll cheers to that…

African + Eastern has a special place in the hearts of many UAE ex-pats. They’re the leading beverage distributor in the Middle East supplying residents and tourists, alongside hotels, restaurants, clubs, lounges, and international hospitality chains, with the best-loved brands in the business.

They currently operate a huge network of 38 stores across the country with 27 in Dubai alone (including 2 new Express stores), 10 in Abu Dhabi and one in Ras Al Khaimah.

One of the newest additions to the team, is African+Eastern Oud Metha. A store with more than 1,000 sought after products; in excess of 80 RTA parking spaces outside; and a walk-in cold room that ensures a selection of sips are kept frosty fresh and ready to crack open at home. And to celebrate this grand opening, they’re running some incredible launch deals in store, that really are worth raising a toast to.

Big discounts and exciting prizes

The headline offer at Oud Metha is a generous ‘buy one get 50 per cent off the second bottle’ deal on spirits, wine and Champagne.

There’s also a 20 per cent off all beer cases. Both offers are valid until May 31, 2024 (excluding promo items).

And there’s more. Every purchase (before June 30, 2024) gets you entry into a prize draw to win a luxurious staycation package at the gorgeous Movenpick Beach Resort Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah, for two people.

A license to chill

As you’re probably already aware, you need to be over 21 and hold a valid license to purchase alcohol in the UAE. But did you know that you can now easily apply for your license online?

Head to licensedxb.com, to apply for yours today.

Oud Metha, Eleganza Building (next to Mövenpick), location: here. @africaneasterndubai

Images: Provided