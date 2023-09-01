Authentic spots to enjoy the Italian delicacy…

The Suhail star may have been spotted in August, but we do have some time to go before we start feeling that cool winter breeze. If you want a super quick fix, why not slurp on a gelato from one of these Dubai spots?

The frozen treat hails from Italy and has a texture that is denser, smoother, and richer than ice cream.

Here are 5 places where you can get gelato in Dubai

Bacio Gelato

A boutique factory making the finest Italian gelato, Bacio Gelato is inspired by Bacio Perugina – a popular chocolate confectionery consisting of gianduja and chopped hazelnut filling, all topped with a whole hazelnut and coated in dark chocolate. Flavours range from classics including pistachio and coffee to pink bubblegum or the sea blue smurf. Prices start at Dhs90 for a one-litre tub.

Bacio Gelato, Al Quoz, Street 28A, daily 8am to 4pm. Tel: (0)52 993 3492.baciogelato.com

Cento Gelato

Cento Gelato or Gelato 100% makes artisanal Italian gelato with high-quality products and various flavours. The store has three locations in the UAE – Jumeirah 3 and Nadd Al Hamar in Dubai, and Al Hudayriat in Abu Dhabi. Prices start at Dhs25 for small cups or cones. You can also place an order for delivery on Deliveroo and Talabat.

Gelato%, Jumeirah 3 and Nadd Al Hamar, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 11am to 2am, Fri 11am to 3am, Sat 11am to 4am .Tel:(0)4 380 808. centogelato.com

Gelateria La Romana

Running since 1947, Gelateria La Romana makes over 45 varieties of gelato. The shop currently has three locations in Dubai which you can find in Nakheel Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and Bluewaters Dubai. In Abu Dhabi, you can find the store at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

Gelateria La Romana, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thurs and Fri 10am to midnight. Tel:(0)4 566 7821. gelaterialaromana.com

Massimo’s Gelato



One of the first stores to offer home-delivered gelato, Massimo’s Gelato serves fresh and handmade gelato flavours according to the season. Their flavours include coffee, pistachio, snickers, stracciatella (with flakes), nougat, hazelnut and almonds. It is open daily from 12pm until midnight and prices start at Dhs20 for 100ml of gelato.

Massimo’s Gelato, Mon to Sun, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (800) 435 286. massimosgelato.com

Samuele’s Artisanal Gelato

Opening its doors in 2008, Samuele’s Artisanal Gelato was started by owner Sameule Angolani after he toured cities in Italy in search of authentic flavours and creations. The gelateria offers various classic flavours like vanilla, pistachio and almond and other products like mascarpone and figs and Grandma’s cookie, which is Samuele’s grandma’s cookie recipe in gelato form. Orders can be placed on Talabat, Deliveroo, or Careem or directly at their branch in Business Bay between 2pm to 11.45pm any day of the week.

Samuele’s Artisanal Gelato, Damac Capital Bay Towers, Business Bay, daily 2pm to 11.45pm. Tel: (0)58 553 1230. samueles.com

