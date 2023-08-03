Cooler climes are coming…

It’s been a long, hot summer. But good news is coming our way: the soaring summer temperatures will soon decrease in mid-August with the sighting of the Suhail Star expected on August 24.

Why is this significant?

According to folklore, the rising of this star (which typically comes in the second half of August) signals the beginning of cooler days in the desert. According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, the chairman of the board of directors of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the star should be visible in the UAE in the last week of August.

To be precise, the Suhail star will be visible in the Arabian Peninsula from Thursday, August 24. This means that heat intensities will decrease in mid-August.

The chairman added that the autumn equinox will start at the beginning of September, and astronomically it will fall on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

What is the Suhail star?

The Suhail star is the second brightest star in the sky and is 27 million years old, and 310 light years away from Earth. It comes second only after Sirius from the constellation Canis Major.

But you shouldn’t expect an immediate drop in temperatures. After the sighting of the star, UAE residents can expect a 70 to 80-day delay for significant temperature drops to be felt.

While we wait…

Images: Getty Images