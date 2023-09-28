Sponsored: Let them eat steak…

Fiery French restaurant Bagatelle is set to return on October 20 after its traditional summer sojourn. And it bursts back onto Dubai’s soiree scene with all the party-starting enthusiasm we’ve come to expect from the boisterous brand. Bagatelle’s new season promises incredible, fresh menu additions; reignited joie de vivre; updated aesthetics and much, much more.

Bagatelle isn’t dinner and a show, it’s a restaurant where dinner is the show.

And to introduce you to the experiences, of this latest incarnation in the most Bagatelle way possible, there will be a season launch party on Friday, October 20. More on that later.

Dubai’s got a brand new Bag(atelle)

New for this season – the famed restaurant, already an icon of cool and glamour in the city, has gone under the interior design surgeon’s knife and has emerged with a fresh 70s French Riviera glow. The booming Bardot era and the peak of chic stars in St Tropez epoch, a time and place synonymous with sophistication, cinematic allure, seductive charms and life lived in its most hedonistic form.

Festive dining: redefined

Your guide through the updated flavour experiences at Bagatelle Dubai, is Chef Rocco Seminara, who has drawn inspiration from across the culinary heartlands of the Mediterranean to build a menu of show-stopping trademark extravagance. There’s an influx of Global Signature Dishes, from Bagatelle locations around the globe; a continued commitment to only using premium ingredients such as carabineros, gamberoni imperiali, San Marzano tomatoes, taggiasche olives from Liguria, and burrata from Puglia.

Other foodie cuisine highlights include Carpaccio de seriole façon Tonnato; affogato au café bio and the pizzetta au chocolat jivara (the World Champion Pizza Dessert in 2019 by Manon Santini); pomme de terre farcie foie gras poêlé; and ravioles “del plin” au castelmagno mijotées à la truffe.

And as we know, the Bagatelle experience has always been more than just great food. It’s about those wild nights, the extravagance of extravaganza, dancing on the chairs, swinging your napkin around your head in merrry abandon, channelling the court of Marie Antoinette, and a rich vein of joie de vivre.

Fête accompli

Finally, there is the grand season relaunch on October 20, to be considered for this hot ticket event, you’ll need to contact (0)4 354 5035 or email dubai@bagatelle.com

1st floor of The Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 354 5035, @bagatelledubai

Images: Provided