As temperatures in the UAE begin to soar, take a break and relax at an oasis of tranquility, as Ninive at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers offers you the most stunning views, right at the heart of the electrifying energy of Dubai.

As we find ourselves prepping for the hottest time of the year, you still have one last chance to enjoy a memorable dining experience at Ninive’s gorgeous al fresco terrace, where you can indulge in mouthwatering Middle Eastern dishes and flavours right from North Africa, with immaculate views and a picturesque Arabian sunset bathing you in a glow like none other. Begin your al fresco dining experience at Ninive every evening from 6pm, where you can unwind after a long day and lose yourself to culinary excellence and a relaxing ambiance, with oriental melodic house tunes mirroring the charming energy of this unique venue in Dubai.

When you’re settled and ready to order, get ready to pick from a supreme selection of Middle Eastern and North African delights that pack in authentic, centuries-old flavours and homegrown touches with dishes such as the Maast O Khiar and chicken pastilla, or the comfort of homey tagines and couscous decorating your plate and satiating your palate.

In the heart of delightful Dubai, enjoy a peerless outdoor dining experience all month long before the summer tent arrives, when you opt to dine with Ninive. Arabian charm, inimitable North African flavours and a tranquil, soothing ambiance all guarantee you will be counting down the days for cooler months to return, so you can return for your next great culinary escapade at Ninive’s outdoor terrace.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai