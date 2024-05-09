This is just one of the key factors of the traffic flow plan…

The Executive Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, convened on Wednesday at the Arabian Travel Market taking place at World Trade Centre to approve a new traffic plan centered on remote working, aimed at easing congestion and improve traffic flow on the roads.

Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had conducted a comprehensive survey in order to study the residents’ options in terms of remote working and flexible hours. The purpose of the survey was to study traffic movement patterns and understanding the potential impacts a set-up of remote working could have on them.

Why do we need this plan?

With the data gathered from the survey from private sector employees, the government will formulate a plan keeping in mind the preferences of the employees and the commuting behaviours, especially during rush hours, to improve the situation of traffic on the roads, at the moment a point of concern for thousands of professionals.

The plan comes as a necessity to improve employee productivity, business efficiency and the overall quality of life, as long hours spent on roads for tiring commutes are impacting employee health and wellness. Implementing expanded remote working policies will enable majority of the motorists to stay home or work flexible hours, tackling the issue head on.

The survey

To increase participation, the RTA added that people who complete the survey will enter into a prize draw. Those who participate in the draw can enter their name, phone number or e-mail. It’s optional to give out your personal information, and the data is to remain confidential and will only be used for research purposes.

Questions in the survey asked about the number of official working days per week and hours per day, whether the company allows for a flexible working start window, and if a remote working policy is already in place. You are also asked to share your opinions on other work policies that can be implemented in companies, such as compressed working schemes (slight increase in daily working hours and reduced working days/increase in holidays by, say, one additional day every two weeks).

Other policies in the plan include developing priority public bus routes to improve trip times by up to 59 per cent. and encouraging school students to use school transport, which will improve traffic flow around schools by 13 per cent.

You can participate in the survey here.

