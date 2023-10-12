Top culinary talents continue to descend on the city until October 14…

Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene just keeps getting better, and the Abu Dhabi Exceptional Chef Series has seen a legion of top global talents take over kitchens across the city for some brilliant culinary collabs. The series began on September 8, and runs on Fridays and Saturdays until October 14.

If you’re yet to check it out, come hungry to the upcoming, limited edition chef’s kitchen and four hands dinner experiences.

The star talent descending on Abu Dhabi for this culinary spectacular come from all corners of the globe. Here are the remaing dates, chefs, and locations to know about…

October 6: Chef Mehmet Gurs at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island will welcome Turkish-Scandinavian chef Mehmet Gurs, to cook a limited-edition menu at Garage on October 6. At the helm of the Michelin star Istanbul restaurant, Mikla, his signature dishes are a love letter to modern Anatolian cuisine, combining traditional techniques and culinary customs with his passion for modern culinary arts.

October 7: Chef Chicco Cerea at Cafe Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Larger than life chef Chicco Cerea is co-head chef of his family’s 3 Michelin star restaurant Da Vittorio in Lombardy. Adored for its dazzling array of seafood, the chef will take the helm of the kitchen of Cafe Milano to host a five-course set menu paired with four wines.

October 14: Chef Kim Alter at Jose by Pizzaro, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Having perfected her creative spins on the classics, chef Kim Alter of San Francisco’s Michelin Star nightbird restaurant will serve up a delectable menu at Jose by Pizzaro. She’s known for her whole animal cookery and support of local farms, both of which can be expected at her one-night-only menu.

The latest flavour-filled brainchild of Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the 12 chefs each take turns to deliver a gourmet array of their signature cuisine, bringing their culinary credentials to the capital for one night only each.

Bookings are now open, with set menus priced from Dhs350 to Dhs500, and from Dhs650 to Dhs950 with wine pairing. For the full list of dates and participating chefs and restaurants, head to visitabudhabi.ae.

Abu Dhabi Exceptional Chef Series, locations throughout Abu Dhabi, Fridays and Saturdays, until October 14. @abudhabiculinary