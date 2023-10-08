Happy Monday, we hope you had a great long weekend. We’re finally in the fourth quarter, and it looks anything but empty with a bustling line up of exciting events to look forward to in the capital…

ADIPEC 2023

The biggest and best of the energy world descend on the capital for ADIPEC 2023 from October 2 to 5, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Key areas of discussion will be digitalisation, decarbonisation and more. With 2200 exhibiting companies and 160,000 energy professionals in town, it’s safe to say this is one very high-energy event in Abu Dhabi.

ADIPEC 2023, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, October 2 to 4 10:00am to 6:00pm, October 5 10:00am to 5:00pm. adipec.com, @adipec_official

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023

NBA pre-season hooping returns to the Etihad Arena this weekend, with the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Mavs of Dallas on October 5 and 7. Keeping the excitement at fever pitch all week will be fan-centred programming, including the NBA Fan Appreciation Day headlined by a T-Pain performance on Friday, October 6 and the NBA District fan zone at Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 5 through to October 8. Fans will also have the unique opportunity to see basketball legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Hardaway Sr. in the flesh.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 5 to 7, from Dhs345. etihadarena.ae

Auto Moto Show

Rev your excitement engines, as Abu Dhabi gets set to welcome the Auto Moto Show 2023 this October. This, ladies and gents, is the region’s largest exhibition featuring modified cars and motorcycles, with local and international names converging under one roof at ADNEC. You can enjoy everything from classic cars to remote-control challenges and freestyle drifting, and if hot rods and custom choppers give you a sore neck from doing double takes, you’ll be at home here.

Auto Moto Show 2023, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Halls 8 to 12, October 19 to 22, 2023, 10:00am to 10:00pm. @auto_motoshow.ae automotoshow.ae

Disney on Ice

Join team Disney this October at the Etihad Arena and discover your musical best, as the supremely talented Disney on Ice crew glide past in celebration of 100 years of Disney. While the show is geared to your little ones, we’re certain you have plenty of reasons to celebrate the world of Disney as well.

Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 11 to Sunday October 15, from 7:30pm, tickets from Dhs84. etihadarena.ae

Robbie Williams

English pop star Robbie Williams is on his way to the capital, for a welcome return that will see him serenade his UAE fans at the Etihad Arena on October 18 as part of UFC Showdown Week. Robbie will be bringing you his finest tunes as part of his ’25 Years of Hits’ world tour. The pop star, once a member of Take That, will bring his signature showmanship and electric energy to Yas Island, and we’re very excited to see (and hear) how it all goes down.

Robbie Williams presents 25 Years of Hits, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 18, 7:00pm, tickets from Dhs435. livenation.me

UFC 294

Fight night returns to Abu Dhabi this October, as UFC 294 lands in the capital on Saturday, October 21. With a main event that will pit lightweight champion Islam Makhachev against Charles Oliveira, the event boasts a packed fight card and a ton of supporting activities during Showdown Week that will keep the excitement at peak levels throughout, both cage-side and around the city.

UFC 294, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 21 from 10:00pm. etihadarena.ae

Jo Koy

The laughs keep coming in Abu Dhabi, as Jo Koy is about to put on a show for fans in the emirate on October 28. With four Netflix specials, a ‘Standup Comedian of the Year’ award at Just for Laughs and a host of other accolades powering his repertoire, get yourself stage side for this fun, funny, member of the laughter legion.

Jo Koy Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday October 28, 7:30pm, tickets from Dhs180. etihadarena.ae

Cultural Summit Abu Dhabi 2023

If you’re in the capital, you’re never too far away from a cultural treat. Cultural Summit Abu Dhabi 2023 will bring together cultural leaders from arts, media, heritage, museums and more, as well as artists and performers who will convene for an extraordinary forum of knowledge exchange. You can be a part of this summit and gain a deeper understanding of what capitalites enjoy so much on the surface.

Cultural Summit Abu Dhabi 2023, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday October 29 to Tuesday October 31, register your interest here.