From buffet bonanzas to the fanciest five-star meals…

The Saturday brunch scene in Dubai is unrivaled. From blowout buffets to wallet-friendly meals washed down with unlimited drinks, there’s something for everyone when it comes to Saturday brunch in Dubai.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the best Saturday brunches in Dubai.

Dhs299 and under with house drinks

Atelier M

Atelier M launches a new brunch in their venue at the top of Pier 7. ‘Wonderland Brunch’ features a diverse range of sharing platters, free-flowing drinks, and a DJ spinning popular hits and new sounds.

Pier 7, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs349 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 450 7766. @atelier_m_dubai

Buffalo Wings & Rings

This three-hour brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday – twice. The menu is classic bar bites, including sharing starters of nachos, popcorn chicken, quesadillas and onion rings among others, while bottomless buckets of chicken wings and dessert follow. Brunch is offered at both locations in JLT and DIFC.

DIFC and JLT, Sat and Sun, 3pm to 6pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs119 soft, Dhs199 house. Tel: (0)4 359 6900. @buffalodubai

Claw BBQ

Sure, it’s in a beautiful hotel on the Palm but Claw BBQ is as close to an American dive bar as we’re going to get in Dubai. Head there for a lively All-American brunch, with games galore and a wild, mechanical bull to conquer. Go on your birthday with six mates and enjoy your brunch for free.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqthepalm

The Croft

Evening brunch at British spot The Croft features a variety of dishes inspired by the blend of cultures and tastes across the Commonwealth, whilst overlooking the views of the Marina.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Sat 7pm to 10pm, Dhs274 per person. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @thecroftdubai

The Eloquent Elephant

One of the city’s first gastropubs is still going strong, largely thanks to excellent British pub grub options. Head here for Saturday brunch and enjoy a three-course menu featuring pie ‘n’ mash and fish ‘n’ chips, as 80’s and 90’s music plays in the background.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks, Dhs499 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 3134. @theeloquentelephant

Garden on 8

This cheeky little pub on the 8th floor of Media One has levelled up its barbecue brunch with the introduction of non-halal items. We’re talking sausages, chorizo and much more.

Media One Hotel, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs349 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @gardenon8

The Greenroom

It’s a family-friendly affair at this Els Club venue, with tasty bites such as deep-fried cheese bites, roast chicken and Aussie beef pie, free-flowing drinks and more fun and games than your kids will know what to do with.

Els Club, Sports City, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 house drinks, Dhs300 sparkling, half price for children five to 12 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 423 8310. @greenroomdubai

Hillhouse Brasserie

No need to fire up the barbecue at home. Let Hillhouse Brasserie do all the hard work so that you and your family can enjoy the weekend properly. With live music, children’s entertainment and a fantastic selection served up straight from the live grilling stations, this is a top family-friendly brunch in Dubai Hills.

Dubai Hills Golf Club, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks, Dhs95 for children four to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @hillhousedubai

Jazz PizzaExpress

Live music, dough balls and tasty pizza is the order of the day Jazz Pizza Express in JLT where the Double Trouble Brunch means unlimited drinks, starters, a main, and dessert costs just Dhs299 for two people. Want to party on after? Pay Dhs99 for unlimited drinks until 5.30pm.

Jazz PizzaExpress, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs299 house for two. Tel: (0)4 441 6342. @jazzpizzaexpressdubai

Joe’s Backyard Gastropub

There are two chances to catch this mixtape brunch every Saturday: from 1pm to 4pm or 8pm to 11pm. Whichever time suits you expect limitless appetisers, main courses, desserts, and selected drinks.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Sat 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs179 with soft drinks, Dhs285 with house drinks, Dhs385 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)58 998 8590. @joesbackyardjumeirahislands

Jun’s

Quickly becoming a culinary hotspot for those in the know, Jun’s is bringing the true meaning of brunch to Dubai with the introduction of Weekend Rituals featuring an a la carte menu of favourites. Add on a drinks package for proper brunch feels.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Sat and Sun 11am to 3.30pm, Drinks packages only: Dhs100 for soft drinks, Dhs200 for house drinks, Dhs275 for bubbly, Dhs475 for premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai

Lock, Stock and Barrel Business Bay

It’s big, bold, brash and a little bit bonkers but The Notorious Brunch is a steal at Dhs250 for the house package. Bar bites include fully loaded nachos, jalapeno poppers, wings and sliders – proper pub grub stuff.

Business Bay, Sat 3pm to 6pm, Dhs250 house drinks, Dhs350 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 873 3399. @lockstockuae

Lola Taberna

A favourite among team What’s On, the award-winning Spanish taberna famous for its genuine tapas, signature Spanish dishes and popular drinks, hosts a muy bueno fiesta brunch from just Dhs249 with house drinks.

Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft , Dhs249 house (canned beer, sangria, wine, select spirits), Dhs349 sparkling (incl Estrella and tequila). Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

Lucky Voice

Channel your inner Beyoncé or Robbie Williams and make your way to Lucky Voice’s Brunch Out Loud for an all-singing extravaganza. Find some Dutch courage with the unlimited drinks package with bar bites, then hit the stage and sing your heart out.

Grand Millennium Barsha Heights, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 423 4100. @luckyvoicedubai

Luigia

This brilliant – and supremely underrated – pizzeria offers brunch all weekend and features a select menu of timeless Italian favourites created with seasonal ingredients, sourced directly from Italy. It’s a big hit with families thanks to the dedicated children’s area.

Rixos Premium JBR, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs220 house. Under-sevens free pasta or pizza. Tel: (0)4 349 6950. @luigiadubai

McGettigan’s JLT

Inspired by Dublin’s busiest street of bars and buskers, Grafton Street, McGettigan’s brings you a lively brunch with unlimited drinks, great pub grub, live music, and street performers. Plus, there’ll be a few games thrown in from Dubai’s favourite Irish radio DJ, Jono.

Cluster J, JLT, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs199 house drinks, Dhs249 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. @mcgettigansjlt

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

It’s a Brits abroad spectacle at Madinat’s Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen on Saturday, where, along with unlimited drinks, guests can fill up on a three-course menu packed with British classics such mini sausage rolls, fish ‘n’ chips, and caramel apple crumble.

Madinat Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 house. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Motorino

Motorino’s late brunch on Friday and Saturday nights is perfect for fans of pizzas and pasta. Each week, the chefs pick a different pizza to share, signature pasta dishes and new dessert creations.

Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Dubai, Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 house, Dhs279 sparkling. Tel: (04) 814 5590. @motorinodxb

[u]bk

Enjoy appetisers, mains, dessert and free flowing drinks at the [u]bk Saturday BBQ Brunch. Feast on meat straight from the grill alongside everyone’s favourite sides such as mac ‘n’ cheese, salads, mash and broccoli gratin.

[u]bk, Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs399 for two, including house beverages, Dhs499 for two, including premium beverage & bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 0000. @ubkdubai

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

A new nautical brunch at Origins restaurant with waterfront views live entertainment, unlimited drinks, a seafood bar and more.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 550 8888. @vidahotels

Vida Emirates Hills

Fancy a refreshing way to brunch? Dip in the pool and enjoy a range of brunch bites and drinks from 1pm to 4pm every Saturday at Vida Emirates Hills’ lush spot overlooking the greenery of Emirates Golf Course.

Vida Emirates Hills, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. @vidahotels

Virgin Izakaya

Every Saturday on Bluewaters, Fortune Omakase Brunch at Virgin Izakaya promises a curated selection of Japanese dishes. But it’s the prizes up for grabs that provide the intrigue here, where every guest receives a free fortune cookie. You could go home with one of the big wins of the day, including a designer bag, keychain, free brunches, discounts, and more.

Bluewaters, Sat noon to 5pm, Dhs275. Tel: (0)58 523 1702. @virgin.izakaya.dubai

Warehouse

At this old-school favourite, enjoy an easy, breezy afternoon, complete with frosty favourites, live entertainment and the DJ spinning timeless classics from the ‘70s ‘80s and ‘90s. It’s a retro party.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @warehousedxb

Dhs300 to Dhs499 with house drinks

Address Dubai Marina

Family-friendly hotel Address Dubai Marina hosts a relaxed Saturday brunch featuring a fresh seafood buffet with live cooking stations and waterfront views over the marina.

Address Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs345 with house drinks, Dhs455 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 436 7777. @addressdubaimarina

Address Boulevard

At the new Le Brunch at Address Boulevard, Saturday brunchers will graze from a delicious French cuisine, accompanied by live music by a talented duo performing upbeat rhythm of jazz music. If the weather permits, sit outside for up-close Burj Khalifa views.

Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 561 8888. @addressboulevard

Address Fountain Views

The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views hosts a Twilight brunch on Saturday evenings. As the sun sets over the iconic Dubai skyline, indulge in buffet-style brunch while being serenaded by a saxophonist and live singers.

Address Fountain Views, Sat, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs285 soft, Dhs385 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 245 8888. @addressfountainviews

Address Sky View

The poolside brunch club includes access to Address Sky View’s hotel pool (next to The Restaurant) from 10am to 4pm, and brunch from 12.30pm in the Glass Garden, which features an international menu. A resident DJ keeps the vibe high.

Address Sky View, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. @addressskyview

Akira Back

A firm favourite on the brunch social calendar, Candypants’ Akira Back Saturday party promises Japanese cuisine with Korean and international influence and spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah, paired with an unbeatable cocktail experience and that chaotic high energy that only the Candypants masters can create. Join the masses and head onto SoBe for the after-party.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs425 for soft drinks to Dhs799 for Champagne (in main dining). Tel: (0)4 245 5533. @akirabackdubai

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience. The acclaimed Italian seafood restaurant hosts brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Bluewaters, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. alici.com

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

The beloved Fork and Cork brunch at Crescendo has had a modern refurb and now includes a whole host of new food stations to try. There’s a new saj oven, a rotisserie charcoal grill, pizza oven and brand-new ice griddle as well as a 20-litre double chocolate fountain. The usual family fun times, and live music reign on.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs400 soft, Dhs555 sparkling, Dhs755 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @crescendodubai

Asia Asia

Now hitting legendary status, the rowdy Asia Asia brunch is an old faithful with an eclectic set menu of pan-Asian cuisine, unlimited drinks and lively entertainment all enjoyed in the heart of Dubai Marina.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 423 8301 @asiaasiauae

Asil

The allure of Turkish, Lebanese, and Moroccan cuisine is strong at Asil – the red velvet-covered restaurant in Rixos Premium Dubai. Head inside – or out on the gorgeous terrace overlooking Ain Dubai – on Saturdays and try Asil’s Oriental Brunch menu, which includes delicious mezze, barbecue platters, and their special Turkish kunefe all expertly prepared by chef Mohamad Ourad. Look out for the roaming belly dancers.

Rixos Premium Dubai, Sat, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house. Tel: (0)4 520 0055. @asildubai

Attiko

The hip rooftop terrace at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi hosts Sky brunch every Saturday, a pan-Asian sharing-style set menu with dishes such as shrimp tempura, tuna carpaccio, wagyu sliders and Chilean sea bass, as Dubai-based singer, Lexie performs alongside dancers and other musicians.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs296 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs545 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

BA Boldly Asian

This night brunch at Fairmont The Palm takes place on Fridays and Saturdays and features dishes such as barbecue bao, black pepper beef stir fry, crispy non-halal wontons, the chef’s selection of sushi, sashimi, signature rolls, sticky Chinese non-halal ribs and more, accompanied by hits of the ‘80s because, well, why not?

Fairmont The Palm, Sat, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 wine and beer, Dhs495 cocktails. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @ba.boldlyasian

Babylon

Marie Antoinette meets Dubai at the brunch and a show at Babylon every Saturday. Expect a decadent blend of Dubai big ticket dishes – think, truffle baked potato, wagyu beef and tiger prawns – and drinks complete with masterful performances. Look out for the dedicated bellini station, too.

Podium Level, Gate Village, DIFC, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 352 7750. @bablyondifc

Bai Bar & Terrace

Billy’s Brunch is a laidback Saturday option with good pub-style live music from one man and his guitar. Food is slightly elevated pub grub, and loads of it. You’ll start with unlimited starters, followed by a choice of main and dessert, all served with bottomless drinks for three hours.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs75 extra for Prosecco and Aperol Spritz or Dhs100 extra for draft beer. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

This Saturday evening brunch serves up Asian-fusion cuisine, free-flowing drinks, breath-taking views of the Marina and JBR skyline and live entertainment.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat 7pm to 11pm, Dhs365 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs545 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0000. @barflydubai

Basko

A new Libre Brunch takes place every Saturday and features Basko’s brilliant Cuban band performing live. Brunch, meanwhile, features a range of Med-inspired dishes such as crispy tuna tartine, and saffron cecina spaghetti.

ME Dubai, The Opus By Omniyat, Business Bay, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs330 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 582 4242. @baskodubai

Bastion

Treat yourself to a lazy brunch experience with Bastion’s three-course menu, all while overlooking captivating views from the 25th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Diners can discover the true taste of France with a menu that includes the delicious French onion soup, salmon ceviche and the beetroot tartar, followed by main courses such as the tuna steak, Australian black Angus with mashed potato and mushroom sauce, and the cauliflower steak.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs185 food only, Dhs295 rosé. Tel: (800) 323 232. @bastiondubai

Black Flamingo

Miami themed Black Flamingo opened in 2022 with Caribbean culture, food, and music in mind. The Soul Brunch serves up a myriad of delicious bites such as beef empanadas, crispy squid, quesadillas, jerk wings, grilled corn, rice & peas, and baked mac ‘n’ cheese. Expect a party in full swing with Afro, reggaeton, latin, and RnB beats churned out by DJ Kidy and Loso.

Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm, Sat 2pm to 6pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs445 premium. Tel: (0)4 5134777. @blackflamingodxb

Bombay Brasserie

Fun Indian restaurant’s Bombay Brasserie’s three-course brunch features an open interactive kitchen serving up a selection of Indian street food favourites with a bold twist on pani puri and chaat. Entertainment is served courtesy of a guest DJ and saxophone player.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs345 house drinks, Dhs499 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 3134. @bombaybrasseriedubai

Brass Monkey

Be a big kid at Brass Monkey’s Saturday brunch where you’ll enjoy 50 per cent off bowling, plus VR racing car simulators and other retro arcades to enjoy. Plus, limitless food and drink and live music.

Bluewaters Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs250 house, Dhs425 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 582 7277. @brassmonkeysocial

Brasserie Boulud

Life’s a picnic over at Brasserie Boulud, with an indoor feast taking place every Saturday. A refined and relaxed brunch alternative, Picnic C’est Chic makes eating out on weekends a family-friendly affair with a French-inspired picnic hamper brimming with a fine selection of barbecue grillades – think marinated lamb chops, grilled Oman shrimps and Cajun spiced chicken breast skewers – freshly baked breads, salads, and some French fancies from the pastry kitchen.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sat, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs349 house drinks, Dhs85 for children under 12 years. Tel: (0)4 324 9999. @brasseriebouluddubai

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

Expect a menu of firm gastropub favourites with sharing starters, roasts and desserts. The brunch even includes complimentary access to the always alluring Lost Chambers Aquarium making it a lovely family-friendly day out.

Atlantis, The Palm, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs305 soft drinks, Dhs425 house drinks, Dhs130 for children four to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 4262626. @breadstreetkitchendubai

Bushra Dubai

A rare offering in Dubai in that it serves Arabic cuisine for brunch. At the award-winning Good News Brunch, enjoy hot and cold mezze, mains and desserts, alongside free-flowing beverages whilst listening to lively tunes of the DJ.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. @bushra_dubai

CÉ LA VI

Designed by award winning Chef Howard Ko, CÉ LA VI’s epic set menu offers a fantastic feast while you soak up stunning views of the Dubai skyline. The magnificent Burj Khalifa adds to the picturesque setting, where revellers enjoy music courtesy of the resident DJ and live entertainment. Easily one of the most popular options in town.

Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft drinks, Dhs490 house drinks, Dhs690 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 5826111. @celavidubai

Certo

It’s a casual, family-friendly affair at Festa di Famiglia brunch in Media City. Choose your favorite dishes from the salad and live pasta stations. Little ones can even make their own pizza or play in the dedicated kid’s area.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, under-10s free. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. @certodubai

Chic Nonna

The What’s On award-winning Favourite Newcomer Chic Nonna promises to redefine Saturday brunch with an ultra-sophisticated yet family-friendly Italian soiree, paying homage to much loved Italian flavours. Expect chic entertainment, an expansive wine selection to enjoy and fantastic views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs575 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 605 2000. @chicnonnadubai

City Social

Taking place on the 43rd floor of the Grosvenor House, brunch-goers can embark on an afternoon of sophistication at its finest at City Social. Guests will tuck into delicious modern European cuisine with a Japanese twist, alongside free-flowing drinks. Tables will be filled with beef tartare, oysters, scallop ceviche, roasted cod, parmesan risotto, a nine-layered tiramisu cake, and a cheese trolley meandering through the restaurant to finish off your afternoon. Don’t want the party to end? Head upstairs to City Socials’ very own izakaya-style speakeasy bar, 7 Tales, for the rest of the evening.

Grosvenor House, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. @citysocial_dubai

Clay

Nikkei cuisine takes centre stage at elegant Bluewaters venue Clay, every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Guests will receive five courses, including a set selection of appetisers (think ceviche platters and maki rolls), whilst having the flexibility to choose their main course. Cocktails flow freely.

Bluewaters, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs499 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs699 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 422 5600. @clay_dubai

Dukes The Palm

A Britpop-inspired brunch takes over Dukes’ Great British Restaurant every Saturday where Britpop beats from the ‘90s play loud and British grub reigns supreme. Join for the whole day as pool and kid’s club access is included.

Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. @dukesthepalm

En Fuego

Where better to fiesta than Dubai’s newest and liveliest South American restaurant? En Fuego has a new Vida Del Carnaval Saturday brunch. Head to guac bar buffet for ceviche and salads, samba through the Latin American street food stations, and enjoy a selection of meaty churrascaria carved at your table.

Atlantis, The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @enfuegodubai

Ernst

It’s a Bavarian spectacular at Ernst in 25Hours Hotel, where Oktoberfest vibes are felt every Saturday with charcuterie boards to start, followed by their famous non-halal knuckle and sausages served buffet-style, with free-flowing drinks.

25hours Hotel One Central, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs200 soft drinks, Dhs300 house drinks, Dhs400 bubbly and drafts. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai

Fi’lia

Fi’lia hosts a lively Mediterranean brunch every Saturday afternoon, with favourites such as stracciatella, fried zucchini, short ribs and truffle pizza each making a special tableside appearance. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @filiadubai

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

This backyard grill at the Radisson Blu has launched the Deep South Social on Saturdays featuring American cuisine with a southern vibe and live entertainment. Think barbecue bites, small plates and seafood licked by fire.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay, Sat, noon to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs105 children. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Fogo de Chão

DIFC’s fiery Brazillian steakhouse takes pleasure in stuffing endless plates of flame-cooked, gaucho-grilled meaty, treaty wonder into your weekend. The rustic sides are equally bingeable, and although you’re likely to hit the stomach capacity wall at some point, nobody is full when the picanha guy is walking round.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, midday to 4pm, Dhs359 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: (0)4 343 8867, @fogodechaouae

Fogueira

Meat lovers in JBR may well want to check out this golden oldie spot for an authentic South American churrasco experience with good food, a live band and samba dancers.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs499 house drinks, Dhs160 for children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (050) 189 6214. fogueira.dxb

Giardino

A big hitter on the family fun brunch scene, Palazzo Versace’s Giardino’s Into the Jungle brunch guarantees an exclusive and enjoyable experience for the whole gang with DJs, a magician and loads of kids’ activities.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs570 sparkling, Dhs810 premium, Dhs165 for children four to 11 years. Under-threes free. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. @intothejungledubai

Graze

A relaxed weekend with meaty extravagance, R&B hits and live vocals? Head to steakhouse Graze at La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai for fine Australian cuts, a wide variety of seafood dishes and carb-tastic sides, including the epic truffle man ‘n’ cheese.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs425 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @lavilledubai

Hutong

Hutong presents guests with a brunch concept inspired by one of the grandest meals documented in the Chinese culinary legacy. The Imperial Brunch pays tribute to the Manchu-Han Imperial Feast, a legendary banquet in the Qing dynasty. The brunch begins with a wide variety of unlimited starters and delicate dim sum. For the main course, guests may select one specially curated dish each and end the evening on a sweet note with Hutong’s sharing dessert platter.

DIFC, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs288 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs488 Prosecco, Dhs588 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 220 0868. @hutongdubai

Iris

Meydan’s ever-popular party spot Iris hosts its signature party brunch experience every Saturday from 1pm until 5pm, with DJ Paul Svenson on the decks, and a range of signature dishes on the tables. Highlights include truffle risotto, grilled beef tenderloin, and spinach and ricotta ravioli.

Meydan Grandstand, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs260 soft drinks, Dhs260 wine, Dhs460 house drinks, Dhs720 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai

JA Ocean View Hotel

The new Aqua Restaurant & Bar brings a sizzling Latin twist to Saturday nights with the Sabor Latino Brunch. Menu highlights include Peruvian chicken skewers and the tuna ceviche. Meanwhile, the venue’s skilled mixologists expertly craft cocktails leaning into Latin American flavours, as the live entertainment helps to fill up the dance floor.

JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, JBR Sat, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs189 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs95 children seven to 12 years. Under-sevens free. Tel: (0)50 979 6219. @aqua_dxb

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

This family brunch at the chic Jumeirah Mina A’Salam is as great for children as it is for adults. An excellent brunch from the Family Brunch Dubai team, who’ve clearly nailed the formula: good food, great locations, and an assortment of children’s activities and live entertainment.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs430 house, Dhs530 sparkling, Dhs150 children aged 4 to 11, under threes free. Tel: (0)50 836 1513. @agradbabrunchdubai

Karma Kafe

What better way to welcome in the weekend than a night beside the Burj Khalifa and famed Dubai Fountains? Legendary Karma Kafe promises four courses and three hours of award-winning pan-Asian cuisine, electric beats and the best views in Dubai, accompanied by free-flowing drinks.

Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs355 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs575 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 565 7220. @karmakafedubai

Katsuya

Head Chef Pavel Nigai prepares a line-up of sharing-style starters, including gyoza wagyu beef tacos, at Katsuya sushi rolls followed by Japanese robatayaki grill favourites. This is great Japanese cuisine, bold entertainment and stellar views of Burj Khalifa all in one fun brunch.

Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs445 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 871 1010. @katsuyahydedubai

Koyo

Theatrical Japanese-inspired Koyo hosts a double dose of its Kabuki Brunch every Saturday bringing the high-energy vibes of trendy Tokyo to the heart of Dubai. Enjoy two courses and unlimited drinks from 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm.

Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs575 sparkling, Dhs375 for teachers/cabin crew. Tel: (0)4 566 4088. @koyodubai

La Cantine

Brunches are all about friends, fantastic food, and great vibes. With that in mind, La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday, with something for every member of the tribe. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples such as pastries and eggs, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sat, noon to 5pm (three-hour slots), Dhs360 soft, Dhs485 house, Dhs725 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

Lah Lah

Modern pan-Asian cuisine and a lively atmosphere has helped make Lah Lah (inside Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens) a top brunch spot for years. If the weather is cool, make a beeline for the expansive outdoor terrace and enjoy a range of tasty Asian dishes served to your table. There are two seatings available: an afternoon slot or evening.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Sat 1pm to 4pm, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs360 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

La Mezcaleria

Beachside brunching at La Mezcaleria’s JBR location means free-flowing drinks alongside a range of dishes including California rolls, beef sliders, salmon tacos, chicken or cheese quesadillas, tenderloin, grilled chicken, sea bass, Nutella cheesecake and tiramisu.

Pavilion, The Beach, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs330 wine and beer, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs490 premium drinks. Tel: (0)50 423 4044. @lamezcaleriajbr

The London Project

It’s all about the Notting Hill Carnival vibes at The London Project’s colourful Saturday brunch. Dance along to Afro Beats and Carnival Classics with Samba performers, steel drummers and a sultry saxophonist as you and your pals enjoy cocktails and food inspired by London’s eclectic food scene. Highlights include cheesy arancini, lamb ribs, tender striploin and for dessert a line-up of profiteroles, chocolate mousse and cheesecake.

Bluewaters Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 premium. Tel: (054) 306 1822. @thelondonprojectdubai

Li Brasil

Brazilian panache, Lebanese flavours and stunning views combine to create an immersive culinary spectacle at Brunch Beleza. Whether you choose to head to the Li’Brasil terrace or reserve a perfect spot inside, let the good vibes roll at this chilled sunset brunch. After 8pm, enjoy a special happy hour menu until 11pm.

Address Beach Resort, Sat, 5pm to 8pm, Dhs348 soft, Dhs448 house, half price for children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

Lucia’s

Located in Address Sky View, this swoon-worthy Med-inspired paradise boasts a dreamy Capri aesthetic, a gorgeous terrace offering unobstructed Burj Khalifa views, and an unparalleled party vibe. At the Caprese Brunch, expect a myriad of mouth-watering Italian dishes with sharing starters, including trio di crudo, burrata, insalata di mare, fritto calamari, and parmigiana di melanzane. Pietro the guitarist and resident DJ provide the charm.

Address Sky View Downtown, Sat 1.30pm to 5pm, Dhs385 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Maiden Shanghai

Brunch at Five Palm Jumeirah is a loud, proud Saturday extravaganza. Head to Naughty Noodles Brunch by Secret Parties from 1pm onwards and enjoy unlimited gourmet Chinese food and specially crafted cocktails with fabulous roving live entertainment and a live DJ set. Join in the fun at the after-brunch party from 4pm and take advantage of three drinks for Dhs120 offer – it is the weekend after all.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs500 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

Maison Mathis

Enjoy brunch at this family-friendly venue every Saturday. The food’s concept is that portions are served smaller, sharable and available for re-order again and again, starting with Maison Mathis’ legendary oysters, followed by a choice of three starts and a main. Highlights include grilled octopus, lamb chops and chicken brochette all served to the table alongside unlimited beverages. Live music will entertain throughout the afternoon.

Voco Dubai The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs229 soft, Dhs329 house. Tel: (0)4 249 5502. @maisonmathisvocopalm

Mama Zonia

There’s a secret jungle party happening every Saturday at Mama Zonia, in the heart of Dubai Marina, with roaming entertainment, unlimited drinks and food platters. Run by Secret Parties, be prepared for a wild one. Party on from 4.30pm to 6.30pm with four house drinks for Dhs150.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 sparkling, Dhs745 Champagne. Tel: (0)52 391 8098. @secretpartiesdxb

Maria Bonita

This newer branch of an old favourite brings the Mexican fiesta to Madinat Jumeirah every Saturday. Sip on authentic Mexican drinks and nibble on chips, salsa, guac, fish ceviche and an array of delectable tacos from 1.30pm to 5pm.

Madinat Jumeirah, Sat, 1.30pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs399 house. Tel: (0)4 584 6728. @mariabonita_dubai

McGettigan’s Factory The Palm

Experience the longest brunch on the Palm at McGettigan’s Factory at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. A brilliant Saturday escape for the entire family, McGettigan’s is offering guests premium bites and drinks with entertainment from musicians and DJs from noon to 5pm.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat, noon to 5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs449 premium, Dhs99 children five to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 230 0062. @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Mimi Kakushi

This slick spot sharpens its sushi slicing knives for a three-hour session every weekend. Leading the unstoppable global Japanese culinary takeover, Mimi Kakushi’s impeccable team serves favourites, including black cod, gyoza, sashimi and kaiso sarada seaweed salad – wow, try saying that three times after a few sake.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs545 house, Dhs695 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Mina Brasserie

Celeb chef Michael Mina has levelled up brunch at Mina Brasserie this season with the all new Urban Chic Brunch. Starters – designed to be shared amongst the table – include a decadent seafood tower, creamy and indulgent truffle gratinée, and steak tartare. From there, guests choose a main: crab spaghetti, Mina’s signature steak, burger, or roasted sea bass, all served with sides. Then it’s chocolate soufflé, Basque cheesecake, sorbets and ice-cream or chef’s irresistible banana tarte tatin. Look out for the gin & tonic trolley.

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs520 house, Dhs720 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Miss Lily’s

Bonita AppleBrunch is a vibrant Caribbean-themed brunch experience inspired by A Tribe Called Quest’s classic hip hop song. Guests can indulge in a fusion of Caribbean culture, music, and cuisine every Saturday from 2pm to 6pm. With lively tunes from DJs Crown Prince and Colione, the atmosphere will be energetic and fun. The menu offers a delightful mix of signature dishes like jerk chicken and curry goat stew, as well as brunch classics with a Miss Lily’s twist.

Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sat, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs350 house. Tel: (0)4 356 2900. @misslilysdxb

Mott 32

The new king of Cantonese cuisine in Dubai, Mott 32 has launched a Saturday brunch, bringing diners an opportunity to sample highlights from its celebrated menu, while taking in spectacular daytime views across Bluewater Island, JBR, Palm Jumeirah and Ain Dubai from the 73rd floor of the Address Beach Resort, JBR.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs745 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. @mott32dubai

Netsu

This relatively new Warayaki-style brunch in Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai promises a ‘vibrant weekend brunch that merges social dining with live music and mouth-watering gastronomy’. Shouldn’t be too hard with top chef Ross Shonhan serving up a wide-ranging menu of Netsu’s favourites, including salmon tacos, warayaki tuna tataki, Korean fried chicken and maki rolls. Main course selections come from warayaki grill, including spicy miso Chilean sea bass and Australian wagyu ribeye. The Netsu brunch is completed with an expertly curated dessert platter and free-flowing drinks, of course.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 house drinks. Upgrades are available upon request. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

The Nice Guy

Let the good times roll on Saturdays at hush hush WeHo-style spot The Nice Guy. As the drinks flow, dig into ricotta pancakes or scrambled eggs, followed by daytime dishes such as the fan favourite pepperoni pizza, beef short ribs and the warm choc chip cookies. Live entertainment keeps the party mood going all afternoon.

Emirates Towers, The Boulevard, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 276 9888. @theniceguydubai

Nonya

Pan-Asian delicacies, dim sum trolleys, live cooking stations, and big tunes from Nonya’s resident DJs – Nonya is quite the happening brunch in Taj Hotel JLT Dubai. Stay on for the after-party and enjoy three more drinks for just Dhs99 from 5pm to 10pm.

Taj Hotel JLT Dubai, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs449 premium, Dhs575 sparkling. Tel: (0)58 591 6268. @nonyadubai

Observatory Bar & Grill

Observatory Bar & Grill’s Sky High Brunch will whisk you away every Saturday to a vibrant bar with panoramic views and an eclectic menu. Enjoy a four-course meal featuring grilled meats, seafood and salad alongside three hours of free-flowing drinks.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs349 per person. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @observatorydubai

Ongaku

Walk through the secret back entrance at Clap DIFC and you’ll stumble into Ongaku, an exciting nightlife venue that on Saturday afternoons channels hedonistic Tokyo vibes courtesy of cosplay artists and live entertainment. Food wise there’s a show-stopping display of sushi, signature rolls and sashimi, a prawn cocktail tower, and a dedicated oyster and ceviche section. Main courses feature the usual suspects, wrapping up with a decadent Japanese-style dessert platter.

Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs650 sake and Champagne. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @ongakubyclap

Pai Thai

One of Dubai’s most iconic Thai restaurant promises a culinary journey through ancient Thailand with its Rite of Siam Brunch. Enjoy the venue’s outdoor and air-conditioned terrace surrounded by lush greenery and serene waterways as you’re serve a four-course sharing style menu featuring Asian flavours perfectly paired with live entertainment.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs245 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks. Tel: (800) 323232. @paithaidubai

Prime68

The Saturday brunch at legendary steakhouse Prime68 showcases a carefully crafted menu, featuring a selection of succulent steaks, seafood, and a variety of other globally-inspired dishes. A fail-safe option for gastronomes.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @prime68dxb

Raia Rooftop & Lounge

Taj The Palm Dubai hosts its Saturday brunch up on the rooftop of Raia with lively entertainment and a special set menu of contemporary Middle Eastern dishes, accompanied by the hottest DJ beats. Look out for the after-party package for Dhs150 from 5pm to 7pm.

Taj The Palm Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs600 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @tajpalmdubai

Reef & Beef

Surf and turf eat your heart out at this new restaurant at Manzil Downtown where Saturday brunch features a sharing-style soiree. There’s everything from Dibba Bay oysters, burrata, classic Caesar salad, steak tartar and USDA meatballs. Meanwhile mains include a mighty meat trilogy of Australian tenderloin, grilled chicken and chargrilled sea bream. At Dhs200, for the house package, it’s pretty competitive.

Manzil Downtown, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs150 soft, Dhs200 house, Dhs300 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 835 816. @reefandbeef.ae

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Celebrated chef Reif Othman hosts a special brunch called Buranchi on Saturday and Sunday at his new Dubai Hills venue. It features some of the most popular dishes on his a la carte menu such as chicken gyoza, Angus beef kushiyaki, fried chicken wings and a selection of sashimi. Drinks include wine, Prosecco and Japanese beer.

Dubai Hills Business Park, Sat, noon to 3pm, Sun 6 to 11pm (in three-hour seatings), Dhs239 food, Dhs366 house, half price for children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 255 5142. @reifkushiyaki

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Experience London’s rich diversity as The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s award-winning brunch London Social brings the capital’s unique food scene to Dubai. Discover the spices of Banglatown and Little Beirut, the vibrant stalls of little Italy, Asian delights found in Soho as well as British classics all in one glorious restaurant. Enjoy family-style starters while mains are made to order from live cooking stations. London’s favorite dishes will be complemented with Britain’s favorite cocktails, spirits and craft hops, along with live entertainment, and lovely jubbly British paraphernalia.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs650 with Champagne, half price for children six to 12 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. @londonsocialdubai

Roka

A classy Japanese brunch for those who want top food. Choose unlimited starters such as Roka’s beloved sushi platter, as well as avocado maki and beef dumplings followed by a choice of one main from the robato main kitchen. Highlights include lamb cutlets and the salmon fillet teriyaki. Alternatively, dishes can be ordered from the premium robata selection for a Dhs60 supplement. Items include the black cod, beef fillet or rice hotpot. Brunch wraps up with Roka’s dessert platter as the resident DJ kicks things up a gear.

The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay, Sat, noon to 3.30pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs445 sparkling, Dhs585 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

Ruya

Anatolian cuisine is placed on a deserved pedestal at Ruya. Through its sharing-style concept, guests can indulge in some of the venue’s hero dishes such as the wagyu cağ kebap, rib eye and sea bass. Plus, expect a lively experience as a percussionist roams the room, while guest DJs play funky house with an oriental twist.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs800 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 218 0065. @ruyadubai

Saffron

Dubai’s legendary party brunch shows no signs of slowing down this season. The adults-only event serves up more than 220 dishes from dim sum to seafood. There are 20 live cooking stations to visit, including a carvery, sushi station as well as free-flowing drinks throughout the three-hour brunch. Plus, the region’s best DJ’s spin chart-topping hits alongside dancers, singers, and magicians.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 . Tel: (0)4 4262626. @saffronbrunch

Salmon Guru

Trendy Madrid bar Salmon Guru hosts an open bar featuring house spirits, beer, wines, and Prosecco, as well as classic cocktails like Bloody Mary and mimosa, alongside their fabulous signature dishes, including Mediterranean line-caught wild sea bass sashimi, chuck beef short ribs taco bao, and hens’ croquettes.

ME Dubai, The Opus By Omniyat, Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs375. Tel: (0)52 814 9537. @salmongurudubai

Sola Jazz Lounge

This fabulous jazz lounge inside Raffles The Palm hosts a Saturday evening brunch headlined by blue band Lady J Trio. Served alongside the live music is a gourmet menu of unlimited bar bites, mixed drinks and wine from a set menu. If you love jazz, this is the one for you.

Raffles The Palm, Sat, 8pm to midnight, Dhs449 house. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @soladubai

Soul St.

The self-proclaimed home of gourmet street food in Dubai, Five Jumeirah Village brings the buzz of the global street food markets with an immersive brunch concept. Indulge in delicious gourmet street food from all over the world, from Latin America, Asia, Europe and India. This bottomless brunch by Secret Parties also includes free access to the hotel pool so stay on after brunch and enjoy three house drinks for Dhs100 from 4pm to 7pm.

Five Jumeirah Village, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 248 999. @soulstreetdubai

STK JBR

STK JBR’s Saturday feast is called Drama Day Brunch, so be prepared for theatrics galore at this mega party brunch. Food features everything from burrata and Cajun chicken tacos to seared sea bass, striploin and beef fillet while the drinks flow freely. Alternatively, catch the night brunch from 8pm to 11pm.

Rixos Premium Hotel, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 or Dhs375 (evening) soft drinks, Dhs400 or Dhs425 (evening) house drinks, Dhs450 or Dhs475 (evening) sparkling. Tel: (0)4 423 8304. @stkdubaijbr

The Strand

Designed to bring families together, the new brunch at The Strand on the Palm features a set menu for adults, complimentary dining for kids (up to two per adult), and a variety of weekly-changing entertainment to keep the whole family engaged. Think magicians, clowns, balloon artists, face painting, and various interactive games.

Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs220 soft, Dhs330 house. Tel: (0)4 430 2221. @strandcraftkitchen

Sucre

Saturdays at Sucre invites you to escape to Argentina for three-and-a-half hours, where the beautiful interiors, impressive menu and dazzling entertainment bring Buenos Aires to life. Foodies will love the menu of sharing starters plus an a la carte choice of main, and shouldn’t miss several trips to the chef’s pastry table to round out the afternoon. Bringing the sounds of Buenos Aires to Dubai, expect live DJ and percussion performances, Sucre style.

Gate Village 5, DIFC, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs370 soft, Dhs460 wine and beer, Dhs540 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

Suq

Suq, the gorgeous all-day dining spot at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, makes a triumphant return to the city’s brunching scene this season. You’ll find everything from artfully crafted sushi and pasta symphonies to oceanic treasures and pastry delights from the one and only Chef Nicolas Lambert.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs455 soft, Dhs615 house, Dhs775 sparkling, Dhs225 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 270 7803. @fsdubai

Tabu

When Secret Parties takes over a brunch venue, you know it’s going to be borderline insane. That’s exactly what’s happening down at Japanese spot Tabu. While Chef Roberto treats guests to an array of Japanese dishes, wacky entertainment ensues, with sumo wrestlers and geishas roaming the venue while live percussionists and dancers go loco. Prepare for a mad house.

St. Regis Downtown, Sat 2pm to 6pm, Dhs329 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs499 premium drinks, Dhs699 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 569 455. @tabudubai

Thiptara

An unparalleled view of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains, Thiptara has been the city’s go-to elegant Thai restaurant for years. Why not sample the best bits at brunch with an array of salads, appetisers, main courses, and desserts all on offer?

Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs162 children five to 11 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. @thiptaradubai

Torno Subito

The one Michelin-starred Italian in W Dubai – The Palm has unveiled an upgraded brunch experience with its new Sabato in Riviera brunch every Saturday. Expect more unusual Italian dishes and unlimited drinks.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 sparkling, Dhs725 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 245 5900. @tornosubitodubai

Trader Vic’s

Everyone’s favourite Dubai-based Tiki Bar, at Trader Vic’s, expect delicious dishes from a set menu served to your table, live cooking stations serving up tacos, ceviche, baos and more, and unlimited Mai Tais and Puka Pukas to wash it all down.

Trader Vic’s JBR, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @tradervicsjbr

Toro Toro

Toro Toro’s long-serving ‘Hola Hola Brunch’ is a fantastic way to experience all of South American cuisine and culture in the heart of Dubai. Along with great food, the atmosphere is always lively thanks in part to DJ Carlos who plays the latest hits all afternoon. Book and pay before Thursday and receive 20 per cent off.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @torotorodubai

Vero Coastal Italian

If you’ve never dined at this little slice of coastal Italy in the heart of JBR, there’s never been a better time to visit. With a ‘Buy One Get One Free’ Saturday brunch offer, say hello to the weekend in style as you feast on a set menu teamed with a soft beverage package for Dhs299, house beverages for Dhs399 or a premium package for Dhs425.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs425 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Waldorf Astoria’s all-day dining Mezzerie transforms into a magical family-friendly destination with the new Once Upon A Brunch. As well as a fabulous feast of live cooking stations, the venue is dressed up like something straight from a fairytale, complete with roaming princesses, live entertainment, a children’s play area.

Palm Jumeirah, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs100 for children aged 7 to 12, under 6s free. Tel: (0)4 818 2153. @waldorfdubai

Zheng He’s

Zheng He’s yum cha brunch features an unlimited selection of carefully crafted dim sum, a variety of noodles and a choice of chicken or beef dishes served with fried rice and finished with fried banana.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs425 sparkling. Tel: (800) 323 232. @zhenghesdubai

Dhs500 and above with house drinks

Buddha-Bar

A must-visit for brunch enthusiasts, Buddha-Bar’s brilliant indoor brunch is as fun as it is tasty. Expect pan-Asian cuisine and Asian-inspired cocktails, live entertainment and a proper party atmosphere.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs750 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. @buddhabardubai

Café Nikki

Welcome to an elevated family-friendly buffet brunch with live sax entertainment, where guests indulge in seafood platters, crisp salads, a selection of sushi rolls, meats and fish served sharing-style. Complimentary pool and beach access is also included.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs700 sparkling, Dhs175 children under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6290. @nikkibeachdubai

COYA Dubai

COYA’s legendary party brunch is packed with punchy Peruvian flavours, free-flowing drinks and big beats from the resident DJs. Plate fodder includes ceviche and maki rolls, tacos and baos, and a la carte mains including miso marinated celeriac root, beef ribs, corn-fed baby chicken and Chilean sea bass. For dessert, it’s an Instagrammable platter of sweet treats, with the after-party taking place at chanca by Coya.

Coya Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs409 soft, Dhs609 house, Dhs779 premium. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

Josette

The brand-new dinner-and-a-show, Parisian-meets-DIFC hotspot Josette has launched an exciting new brunch offering a variety of French brasserie classics. Highlights include signature dishes as the aubergine mille-feuille, Josette’s escargot and the delicious caramel tarte.

ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Sat noon to 5pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Lovers of international brunch fare will find the Vintage Brunch the perfect start to any weekend. Expect an elegant culinary feast with sumptuous delicacies from across the globe. The brunch menu includes an unlimited eclectic mix of international cuisines, all served from live cooking stations, from European and Asian flavours to mouth-watering smoker and grill stations.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs600 sparkling, Dhs150 children. Tel: (800) 323 232. @jumeirahalqasr

Rockfish

Jumeirah Al Naseem’s seafood spot Rockfish loves to party on Saturdays. Head here with your friends for live entertainment, close up views of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and a top seafood-heavy brunch.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sat 1pm to 3.30pm, Dhs495 soft drinks, Dhs595 house drinks, Dhs795 Champagne. Tel: (800) 323 232. @rockfishdubai

Sushisamba

What’s On’s Best Restaurant of the Year hosts a brunch so special that it only happens on an ad-hoc basis. The Rio Brunch features a sharing-style menu, which includes many of the house favourites that make Sushisamba the most popular venue in town. Dishes include salmon tiradito, chicken taquitos and seabass anticuchos paired with unlimited cocktails. And since they’re celebrating all things Rio, expect to shake your tail feather with the samba dancers as the resident DJ keeps things lively.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs699 house drinks, Dhs799 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Tasca

This outstanding Portuguese restaurant in the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai pairs live music, and a stunning sea view with delightful weekend brunch. There’s seafood especially flown in from the Atlantic, a range of select dishes handpicked from the José Avillez’s celebrated Lisbon-based restaurants and of course homemade pastel de natas to finish.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Traiteur

If there was any brunch to set the standard for big buffet bonanza’s in Dubai it’s the legendary Traiteur Brunch. An extravagant feast of live cooking stations galore set out over one of the chicest settings on the waterfront of Park Hyatt Dubai, this alfresco culinary voyage is a Dubai institution. Pile your plate with fresh seafood, oysters, grilled meats and fresh salads, while sipping on a selection of cocktails and enjoying the sounds of live music. To finish, check out Traiteur’s jaw-dropping selection of intricate desserts and don’t miss the cheese room.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs825 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Zuma

Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that Zuma has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts from the eclectic food display.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 06, Podium Level, DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs595 soft, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs255 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai