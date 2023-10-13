It will only be around for a limited time…

We are currently in a digital world where AI art is on the rise, but you most likely would have never seen or experienced it in this manner before. Panadol has opened a temporary pop-up in Vox Cinemas in Mall of the Emirates which creates art based on your feelings of pain release.

Sound intriguing? We surely thought it did, so we just had to go down and check it out.

Our experience starts with an AI asking us to describe your pain relief moment. Examples include euphoria, feeling light, floating on clouds, etc…

After we’ve entered the details, we step into an immersive box where the AI generates our feelings and emotions in a totally immersive art piece and experience.

To bring it all together, we also receive headphones with the AI telling you to relax before your artwork surrounds you on three sides. The whole experience lasts less than a minute and you walk away with a tote bag with a pretty AI art printed on it, and a picture of your creation as a souvenir.

The best news is that the experience is entirely free, so why not round up your friends and give it a go.

However, the experience is around in the Mall of the Emirates only until Thursday, October 19, after which you can find it at JBR, The Walk from October 20 to 22.

Check out our experience below:

Other immersive experiences to try around Dubai

For more immersive art, you can head to the Theatre of Digital Art in Souk Madinat Jumeirah where a number of shows take place throughout the day. Or you can make reservations at one of these immersive dining experiences in Dubai.

Panadol pop-up at Vox Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, until Oct 19, Tel: (600) 599 905. @voxcinemas | JBR, The Walk, Dubai, Oct 20 to 22, @jbr_official

