All the immersive dining experiences in Dubai to try

A cool way to dine…

If you love the dinner and show concept, then you’ll love these immersive dining experiences in Dubai.

Besides having delicious bites, these dinners come with a show that fully engages your senses with stunning visuals, music and even a little participation. It’s kind of a ‘try it once and relive the experience through your ‘gram photos’ sort of deal, but new immersive dinners get announced every few months or so. Here are four currently available to try…

Le Petit Chef at Andaz Dubai The Palm

Costs: Grand menu Dhs800 per person, Dhs600 for the classic menu, vegetarian menu,Dhs300 chidren menu

Most foodies in Dubai will remember Le Petit Chef – the teeny tiny digital French chef who takes diners on a mesmerising immersive dining experience. If you missed it the last time he was around in Dubai, you’ll be thrilled to know that he has returned, setting up home at La Coco Restaurant in Andaz Dubai The Palm. The five-course menu is crafted by head chef Mauro Santarelli, with help from the little Le Petit Chef, of course. For reservations, email the team at lepetitchef.andazdubaithepalm@andaz.com or call 04 581 1234. Bookings need to be made at least 24 hours in advance. Bookings can only be done until October 31, so be quick.

La Coco, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, from Aug 1, grand menu Dhs800; classic menu Dhs600, vegetarian menu Dhs600 and children’s menu Dhs300 (six to 11), Tel: (0)4 581 1234. lepetitchef.com/Dubai

Message in a Bottle at JA The Resort

Costs: Dhs399 per person

JA The Resort has a new innovative dining concept by Dinner Time Story – Message in a Bottle. The beauty of this dining concept, besides the actual experience, is the critical message behind it. Featuring cool visuals, the idea is driven by sustainability, a topic that is a key focus in the experience from start to finish – from the storyline to visuals, and even the delicious five-course meal. Your two-hour show takes place on a boat called Sirene, plus a 30-minute tour of the Marina where you can soak in the moonlit Arabian Sea before you retreat to the dining space. The experience would be best enjoyed if you come with a group of four as you will get your own table. And since we need to instil the same important ideas in our little ones, they too are welcome and can enjoy a kids’ menu. The immersive dining session is available only on Friday and Saturday.

JA The Resort and Dinner Time Story, JA The Resorts, Dubai, available Fri and Sat, Dhs399 per person. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. jaresortshotels.com

Seven Paintings at Shangri-La Dubai

Costs: Dhs390 per person for a shared table, Dhs450 per person for a private table

Seven Paintings is an immersive, multi-sensory dining experience that launched last year in July. Diners will be allowed to discover stories behind some of the world’s greatest painters and their masterpieces including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel (or more specifically, the hand of Adam from The Creation of Adam scene), Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night and more. All the action happens on a table of high-tech LED visuals, 3D graphics and a little bit of illusion, with each course brought to life before your very eyes. Read more about the experience here.

The experience is available from Thursday to Saturday from 8pm to 10am. Book here.