For when Pepsi is not ok…

As one of the premiere concert and event-hosting venues in the UAE, the Coca-Cola Arena puts on some pretty big and varied shows throughout the year. And whether you’re heading there to split stitches at stand-up comedians, Mexican wave at a rave, rock out with your TikTok out, or do whatever you’re supposed to do at a Crusty Demons extravaganza (seriously it was a thing, look it up) – we’ve got your dining dilemma covered. Surrounding leisure and entertainment space, City Walk provides in abundance.

What are the best places to get food near Coca-Cola Arena?

For something quick and tasty

BonBird

Fried chicken tastes better when you leave the bone in. And there’s more than just a ‘colonel’ of truth in that. It’s a scientific fact. Admittedly one under-studied with clinical rigor but still as immutable and inevitable as the invisible force that guides Nissan Patrols into the express lane on a highway. It’s also a cooking method that helped Yolk Brands’ (the homegrown slick chick pedlars behind Pickl) BonBird, instantly stand out amongst fierce competition when it launched at City Walk in March of this year. We loved the brand’s hunks of bone-in fried chicken that quite literally gave us the swoon sweats when we tasted it, sando-melts, Meguez-esque sausages, little Heisenburg-esque baggies of chicken salt, classic American diner style shakes and the best-in-class fries, Chico, it’s all in the fries.

City Walk, now open daily 11am to 2am. @bonbird.uae

For laidback bar vibes

Nola

Part of the new C2 collection of restaurants staged around the gorgeous La Ville Hotel & Suites – this Nola 2.0 (aka Nola Bijou Bistro and Bar) is a JLT import that celebrates the jazzy bon vivant era of New Orleans. There’s a daily 5pm to 7pm happy hour that often coincides quite joyously with *jazz hands* Coca-Cola Arena show times. Beyond that you’ll find the brand’s popular sharing format small plate spreads and a raucous little raw bar.

City Walk, Sun to Thu midday to 1am, Fri and Sat midday to 2pm. @noladubai

For the real Dubai foodies

Mythos

Also found in C2, Mythos 2.0 (aka Mythos Urban Eatery) is another JLT import and frequently touted hidden gem. This new, larger space, comes complete with an Agean-inspired courtyard, a stunning minimalistic design aesthetic and a menu of Herculean form and finesse. The lamb chops are a Trojan horse of masterfully marinated meat; the chicken skewers dusted with Mediterranean herbs, served with impossibly crispy fries are fondly recollective of a Mykonos beach club lunch date; but the grilled calamari and taramasalata with the with charcoal fired pita – are the real Zeus and Hera of the culinary Pantheon.

City Walk. Sun to Thu, 12.30pm to 12am. Fri and Sat, 12.30pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 225 3313. mythosdubai.com

For authentic Neopolitan pizza fans

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

If you have any Italian friends here in Dubai, or are in fact a sworn-hand-gestured citizen of that goliath gastronomic nation, you’ll find yourself on Vesuvian ground very quickly when discussing authentic Neopolitan pizza in Dubai. There isn’t much, and even less when you remove the AAA restaurants, save for one or two proud banner carriers of the old country. Of which L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele (originally established in Napoli, 1870) is absolutely (I’m not here to fight, simply passing on the testimonial of more than one Italian friends) one of them. Their diavola makes for the perfect pre-show warm-up act.

City Walk, daily midday to midnight. Tel:(0)4 224 0040, @pizzeria_da_michele_dubai