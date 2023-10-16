EarthSoul Festival lands at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre this December…

Huge conversations around climate change are expected in Dubai later this year as the emirate hosts COP28. And with this in mind, Dubai is launching the city’s first eco-conscious music festival this December.

Taking place at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for three days from December 8 to 10, EarthSoul music festival is a music festival with an eco-conscious edge.

Among the 20 international and local headliners will be Brit popstar Anne-Marie. The English singer-songwriter is known for for smash-hits such as 2002, FRIENDS and The Greatest Showman’s Rewrite The Stars, which she covered with fellow British artist James Arthur. Not forgetting her number one hit Rockabye (featuring Sean Paul), with Clean Bandit.

The diverse line-up also includes Moroccan singer-songwriter RedOne, Turkish star Mustafa Ceceli; Emirati artist Arqam; Filipino alternative stars December Avenue; Indian hard rock group, Girish and the Chronicles. Described as a ‘place where music, art, and sustainability unite in perfect harmony,’ the three-day event is set to put green and sustainable initiatives centre stage, alongside the string of live acts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EarthSoul Festival (@earthsoulfest)

Each day the doors will open from 12pm, with afternoons filled with engaging workshops, discussions and classes designed to educate and inspire. Visitors can expect sustainable art installations and soulful music while learning more about local and global conservation efforts, plastic pollution and marine conservation. From 4.30pm, entertainment and live music will take over the stage until late at night.

Tickets

You can get your tickets now via platinumlist.net, with single day general admission priced at Dh157.50, and three-day general admission access passes costing Dhs414.75.

VIP passes, which come with access to the best viewing spots for the concerts and a VIP hospitality area (although no F&B included), are priced at Dhs525 for each day.

EarthSoul music festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, 12pm onwards, Dec 8 to 10, from Dhs157.50. @earthsoulfest, tickets via platinumlist.net

Lead image: Unsplash