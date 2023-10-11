Trick or treat?

If you’re looking for ways to have a spooktacular Halloween in Abu Dhabi, here are some cool dining experiences and activities that are more daring than just the simple pumpkin carving.

Here are nine ways you can celebrate Halloween in Abu Dhabi

Dining fun

Cooper’s Abu Dhabi

Cooper’s has two thrilling ways to spend Halloween in Abu Dhabi. On October 27, party it up from 7pm with Halloween-inspired cocktails for just Dhs35. For a spooky affair, the pub is hosting a Halloween-themed brunch complete with spooky decor and live music plus a resident DJ. Pay Dhs229 for soft drinks and juices, Dhs319 for house drinks and Dhs369 for premium beverages.

Cooper’s, Park Rotana, Al Salam Street, Abu Dhabi, Oct 26 and 27. Tel: (0)2 657 3325. rotana.com

Coya Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COYA • DUBAI (@coyadubai)

If you like brunching, make it a spooky one over Halloween with a wicked brunch at Coya Abu Dhabi. The brunch takes place on Saturday, October 28 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and will cost you Dhs398 for food and house drinks, and Dhs548 for food and sparkling beverages. You can book here.

Coya Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

On October 31, head to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental from 3pm for a program packed with spooky entertainment. Little ones can enjoy an evening with face painting, getting creative at the art station, trick or treating around the hotel, enjoy some games, show their costumes off on the catwalk, and finally enjoy a Halloween buffet and dance party. The four-hour program will cost you Dhs290.

The Hub, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Mandarin Wing beside the Clubhouse, Oct 31, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs290 per child. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. @mo_emiratespalace

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Dine among spooky pumpkins at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s Halloween Brunch on October 28. Tuck into pumpkin pie and artistically decorated desserts, and for a spot of fun, the little ones can get some face painting done which will transform them into spooky beings. Go dressed in your ghoulish best as there are prizes to be won for the most creative costumes. It will cost you Dhs295 for soft drinks. Pay an additional Dhs125 for house sips and Dhs300 for bubbles. For little ones ages six to 12, it’s Dhs147.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Oct 28, Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel

This Halloween brunch has a beautifully haunting twist – singing waiters. You are invited to dress up to fit in, or go as you are and enjoy food and unlimited carvery. For little ones, there will be face painting and plenty of competition and prizes to be won. Pick from Dhs190 for soft drinks or Dhs250 for house bevvies. Little ones ages six to 12 can enjoy the fun for Dhs95.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Hazza Bin Zayed Street Al Wahda Complex, Abu Dhabi, Oct 29, 1pm to 3pm or 4pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)50 693 9921. @grandmillenniumalwahdahotel

Grills@Chill’O

Decked out in its spooky best, Grills@Chill’O will welcome you on October 28 with a special drink before you head to the cocktail station to really quench your thirst. There will, of course, be a Halloween-inspired menu and you can enjoy live music by QBand Royal Duo. Bring the little ones who can go on a spooky adventure. Book here.

Grills @ Chill’O, floor P8 Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Oct 28, 1pm to 4pm, Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Horizon Restaurant

The whole family needs to dress up in their spooky best and enjoy Halloween lunch at Horizon Restaurant. Besides some ghoulish treats, there will be a haunted garden with scary music, trick or treating and much more. There will be face painting, funny games, a scary costume competition and plenty of surprises. It will cost you Dhs199 per adult and Dhs100 per child.

Horizon Restaurant, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Corniche Street, Abu Dhabi, Oct 28, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 per adult and Dhs100 per child. Tel: (0)2 657 0000. rotana.com

Activities

Al Maryah Island

For family fun, head down to Al Maryah Island to Candyland. Taking place on October 27 and 28, the whole family can expect magical treats and spooky sweets over the two fun-filled days. Stay tuned for more details here.

Candyland, South Plaza, Galleria Abu Dhabi (located on the boardwalk outside The Galleria), Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 28 and 29, 3pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. almaryahisland.ae

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Until October 31, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi spooktober season features live entertainment, spooky celebrations and more for the whole family. The park will be decked in thrilling decor, and there will be photo opportunities to snap up photos with your favourite characters dressed up in their spooky best. Even the cute Cartoon Junction characters will show up with a gruesome twist, while the villains of Gotham City will be available for meet-and-greets. Over at The City of Tomorrow – Metropolis, catch frightful tunes, street-roaming entertainment and more. For all the frightful details, visit wbworldabudhabi.com

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, until Oct 31, Tel: (600) 511 115. wbworldabudhabi.com

Images: Unsplash and Supplied