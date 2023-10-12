Bubbly in the lounge anyone?

Famed for its stunning views, the highest 360 infinity pool and of course unmatched pool day vibes in the sky – Aura Skypool is one of those venues that just has it going on and there is now a prosecco deal waiting for you.

To make matters even better it has just announced that Aura Skypool has a brand-new prosecco deal running every Tuesday.

You can now get entry into the lounge on Tuesdays from 8pm to 11pm for two hours of free-flow prosecco for just Dhs180.

The “Bubbly Nights in the Lounge” are not exclusive to ladies, which means you can gather the entire gang and enjoy the stunning panoramic views while you catch up and sip pretty poolside.

Weekends more your vibe? Their evening brunch now takes place on Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm to 11pm and three hours of free-flowing drinks paired with a carefully curated pan-Asian menu.

Bunch is priced at Dhs480 if you’re looking to upgrade to the Champagne package it’s an extra Dhs240 per person.

Other incredible new deals

If you’re looking for weekend lunch deals, then Nuska Beach has got you covered. From Sunday to Friday soak up the sun and sip on glasses of rose to your heart’s content. Head chef Wagner Clebis has curated a three-course lunch menu priced at Dhs295 per person.

Also doing a rose lunch is the stunning French venue, Bastion. Taking place every Saturday and Sunday guests are invited to take in the views of the Burj Al Arab and enjoy a three-course menu paired with unlimited soft drinks for Dhs175, or if you’re into that rose life, lunch will cost Dhs299 per person.

Aura Skypool, St. Regis, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays from 8pm to 11pm, Dhs180 for two hours free flow prosecco. @auraskypool.dubai

Images: Supplied