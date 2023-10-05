It’s cucumber day…

It comes around every year, Hendrick’s Cucumber Day is back in Dubai so it’s time to get your free drinks. This year it’s bigger and better than ever.

Taking place from Wednesday, October 4 until Thursday, November 2 you can get incredible drink deals. But on Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2 you can get free drinks from 45 venues across Dubai.

This year planting seeds and collecting drinks are slightly different. You no longer need to lug around the less-than-perfect kilo bag of cucumber through Dubai to redeem your free drinks on the day.

All you have to do to secure your delicious G&T is download the Myy App, harvest your cucumbers and get involved in the green glory that is a stunning cocktail.

Where can I exchange the goods?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hendrick’s UAE (@thecuriouscucumber)

You can exchange your curious cucumber at a total of 45 different outlets across Dubai for a free drink and participating venues include a few of our favourite watering holes.

Business Bay and Downtown

Locations in Downtown and along Sheikh Zayed Road include Electric Pawn Shop, one of our favourites Couqley, Bridgewater Tavern, Juns and nine other venues.

JBR and The Marina

In JBR and The Marina, you will be able to nab a free bevvy from The London Project on Bluewaters Island, Grosvenor House venues including Siddharta Lounge and City Social as well as 12 other venues.

JLT and The Lakes

New outposts such as Soon and The Black Sheep will also be hosting the Curious Cucumber. So if you haven’t checked these venues out, now is the time.

To exchange your cucumber currency each bar will have an NFT tag for you to easily tap on the icon within the app and this will open the cucumber landing page which will have easy instructions to follow.

For the full list of locations and how to download the app click here.

Images: Supplied