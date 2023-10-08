At Abu Dhabi’s Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, you can now take advantage of these super-exciting offers…

Café 302 rings in a very happy birthday as they complete 7 years in business, and while they’re at it, they’ve unveiled 7 incredible offers you can enjoy from October 7 to November 7.

Images: supplied

If a brilliant breakfast buffet is what gets your appetite in the fast lane, you and a plus one can dine from 7:00am to 9:00am, for only Dhs77. This is a diverse, elaborate breakfast spread, with meats and cheeses, breads and croissants, pastries and cakes, eggs made any which way to your liking, fresh salads, colourful fruit platters, and much more. Whew.

This lovely Dhs77 offer extends to when you want to talk business at lunch, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, across the Best of Café 302 menu. But if you’d rather wrap up work commitments and head over to enjoy dinner, the menu awaits for the same Dhs77, from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.

Speaking of which, does half-off your dinner cheque sound good? Café 302 agrees, as they welcome you to dine with them and enjoy…wait for it, a stunning 50 per cent discount. All you need to do is make sure dinner time falls between 7:00pm and 7:59pm. And if you’re in no mood to head home right after, steaming Dhs7 cups of coffee from 7:00pm to 10:00pm, and a comp drink from 7:00pm to 9:00pm are on offer, which make us feel the same way.

Your little ones are going to love Café 302 just as much as you will, with a fabulous two-for-one deal on all ‘kids menu’ items, from 7:00pm to 10:00pm every day. Dinner time just got more exciting for the whole family.

Seven dizzyingly beautiful offers at Café 302, and we’re going to need a little while to digest all of that fabulousness.

Café 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 610 6688, @cafe302