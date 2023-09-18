Sponsored: With memories, milestones and hordes of happy customers, Café 302 turns 7…

It’s offers galore at Café 302 this month, as their 7th anniversary celebrations get off to a grand start at our eagerly-anticipated, invite-only What’s On the Menu event on Saturday, October 7. Keep your eyes peeled for 7 stunning offers that will be unveiled during these super septennial celebrations, which will take effect straight from October 7 onwards. And we’re giving you the opportunity to join us.

At Abu Dhabi’s Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Café 302 keeps the offers coming, as lucky guests will also have the unique opportunity to win wonderful staycation vouchers. The event kicks off at 7pm on October 7, a celebratory ode to their 7 years as a leading dining destination in the capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café 302 Abu Dhabi (@cafe302)

What’s On the Menu

What’s On the Menu is our very own version of a supper club, with a signature spin on proceedings. Absolutely free for 30 of our guests, (15 lucky attendees chosen from those RSVPing on the email address below, with their plus ones), we’re eager to introduce you to exciting exclusives that Café 302 serves up. Fantastic favourites that will be on the menu include refreshing beverages like the Red Booster and Watermelon Breeze, brilliant bites like the tuna melt toastie, chunky portobello and black bean sandwich and the fabulously fresh Burrata cheese salad. For sweet eats, you’ll be tucking in to specials such as hand-sliced mango and papaya, blueberry tarts and orange and pistachio cake, to name a few.

Amazing Offers

Café 302 is set to roll out 7 exciting offers that will be announced at the 7th anniversary celebratory event, including irresistible deals, dreamy discounts and surreal prices that will keep the excitement at fever pitch all evening long.

Details at a glance

What: Take a sneak peek into what’s about to come, right here: @cafe302

When: 7pm on Saturday, October 7, 2023

Where: Café 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi

How: RSVP to taran.singh@motivate.ae for a chance to secure your spot.

Images: Supplied, Instagram