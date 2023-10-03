The UAE’s national carrier continues to soar to greater heights amid the clouds…

Travel enthusiasts in the UAE, here’s some welcome news for you. Etihad Airways continues to expand its list of thrilling travel destinations, with the addition of three weekly flights to Düsseldorf, Germany, four to Copenhagen, Denmark, and as many as five flights to Osaka, Japan, as of this past week.

Images: What’s On archive

This will undoubtedly also spur greater connectivity, with a growing network ready to fly you from the capital to some of the most-sought after destinations around the globe. Interestingly, as much as flying to new spots is something we’re always amped up about in the emirates, this exciting development also aids several strategic initiatives aimed at welcoming visitors to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

There’s also good news for those that delighted at the addition of Kuala Lumpur and Colombo to the airline’s destinations, as you are now able to benefit from increased frequencies to both locales when you fly with Etihad.

2023 has already seen several big ticket moves from the airline, with the addition of six super destinations prior including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St. Petersburg, and Boston, as well as the reintroduction of the colossal Airbus A380 superjumbo into its fleet, with four of its biggest birds getting you to lovely London.

With a booming list of exhilarating destinations to choose from, Etihad Airways continues to ensure your travel goals are met in a whiz.