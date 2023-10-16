From Love Island celebs to world-class ballers…

The season is well underway, which means we can expect an influx of celebrities into the UAE. With the NBA taking place in Abu Dhabi we are spoilt for celebs in the city, Dubai Fashion Week and the city cooling down – the celebrities are back in the UAE in full swing and we have spotted them having the time of their lives.

Here are all the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week.

Russ Millions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KILLY MILLY (@russmillions)

British rapper, Russ Millions was spotted around Dubai lately. He took to Instagram and shared photos of himself posing in the Dubai Mall. He was also seen living it up at Club Blu.

Nas and Eva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nas Majeed (@nas_jm)

Arguably one of the most underrated couple of season 6 of Love Island were spotted all over Abu Dhabi. Nas and Eva were seen on Nurai Island, at the NBA and living it up at Qasr Watan.

Catherine Agbaje

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒞𝒶𝓉𝒽𝓎 (@catherine_agbaje)

The latest season of Love Island had us all hooked on our screens and one of the main reasons was this woman. Catherine was spotted living her absolute best life at Nobu at Atlantis The Palm, she took to Instagram with the caption “In that era.”

Jess Harding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JESS HARDING (@jesshardingox)

One-half of the winning couple of this season of Love Island, Jess Harding has been spotted around Dubai enjoying what we’d call the ultimate girls’ trip. She was also spotted enjoying the vibes at the Defected Records festival that was held at Soul Beach.

Amber Turner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A M B E R T U R N E R 🤍 (@amberturnerx)

The Only Way is Essex celeb, Amber Turner took to Instagram tagging Dubai and saying she had so much fun, we can only presume she meant at Defected Records too because she was also spotted at the beachside festival.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

The famous Brit couple both took to social recently to post their holiday at Atlantis, The Royal living their individual and collective best lives as an adorable family.

Naomi Campbell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rizmanruzaini (@rizmanruzaini)

Catwalking was practically invented by her. Naomi Campbell was spotted strutting her stuff on the runway at the closing of Dubai Fashion Week for Rizman Ruzaini.

Steve Harvey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Arabic (@nbaarabic)

He loves our capital almost as much as we do and was spotted among countless other celebrities living it up and ballin’ at the NBA that took place in the capital this October.

Frank Lampard

The very first Signor Sassi has recently opened its doors here in Dubai and while we are extremely excited about the Italian heavyweight legend in the culinary world coming to the city, we are almost equally excited to know that footballer Frank Lampard was spotted there this weekend.

Kareem Abdul-Jabar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Arabic (@nbaarabic)

A basketball hall of fame legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabar was also spotted (of course) at the NBA in the capital this month.

Khaby and Michael B. Jordan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Arabic (@nbaarabic)

A Tik-Tok sensation turned model, turned one of our favourite celebrities was also spotted at the NBA, he was seen chatting up a storm with none other than Michael B. Jordan.

Da Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIRK (@dababy)

Not only was he spotted at the NBA, but American rapper, Da Baby was also spotted living it up at the after-party at White Abu Dhabi.

T-Pain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Arabic (@nbaarabic)



He is T-Pain and we know him. The American old-school rapper who has taken a liking to streaming on Twitch was seen enjoying the game at the NBA as well.

