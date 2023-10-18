The popular evening brunch at Li’Brasil at Address Beach Resort returns this October

Sponsored: They don’t call it the sunset brunch for no reason…

If the thought of waking up early on a weekend morning to dress up and head to a brunch fills you with dread, your solution is simple: an evening brunch.

Lucky for you there are plenty to pick from in Dubai, but if you want to try one you’re sure to enjoy, head to Li’Brasil evening brunch BELEZA.

This culinary gem masterfully merges Lebanese and Brazilian cuisines, and it is once again launching its evening brunch taking place every Saturday starting October 21.

Your brunching session begins at 5pm which means you will be able to catch unobstructed views of the sun setting over the Arabian Gulf. Catch it, and you’ll know exactly why it’s called the ‘sunset brunch’.

Located on the lobby floor of the famous 77-floor twin towers in JBR, Li’Brasil boasts a stunning venue with a vibey indoor section should you wish to dine in comfort. However, with the cooler season slowly kicking in, you’ll soon be lining up to make reservations on the breezy outdoor terrace overlooking Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.

To feast, you have fun, favourable and vibrant buffet-style dishes which seamlessly blend Lebanese culture and the exotic twist of Brazilian flair. Your dining affair will last you for three hours until 8pm, and you will have live entertainment to keep those shoulders swaying and those feet tapping.

For the soft package, it will cost you Dhs348 per person, while the house package will cost you Dhs448 per person.

Have little ones? Bring them along. Children ages six to 12 will get 50 per cent off on the soft package, while tiny tots under the age of six can dine for free.

Post this, you can enjoy a post-brunch session at The Secret Bar from 8pm to 11pm where you can continue the party with your friends.

Make your reservations via 04 879 8866.