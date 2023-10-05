Sponsored: 2030 just called…

The tech wizards at Xiaomi have just launched their latest, futuristic smartphones in Dubai – which includes the Xiaomi 13T Pro which has the capability to record video in 8K (Dhs2,499), and the Xiaomi 13T which comes with Leica enhanced 5oMP camera, recording video in full 4K and is priced from just Dhs1,799.

That’s a lot of phone for a great price. But the features go much further than that.

Spilling the Xiaomi 13T

The Xaomi 13T is the more affordable base model, but it’s been designed to deliver AAA performance. Like its Pro counterpart, it comes with a triple camera set-up – featuring Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica, including a 50MP wide-angle lens enabling flexible shooting in high definition, a 50MP telephoto lens for securing those statement portraits, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens for capturing panoramic vistas in all their glory.

You can elevate your masterpieces yet further with the Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant Look options, six Leica filters, a Pro mode that guarantees razor-sharp action shots, portraits with real depth, caption editing and soundtrack manipulation.

Joining the Pro leagues

Taking a step up to the Xaomi 13T Pro, secures you that 8K video shooting capability, with 10-bit LOG 4:2:0 H.265 video recording, and a Rec.709 LUT for precise color accuracy. The 50MP wide-angle camera is loaded with OIS and EIS locking in that stable footage.

Putting on a spectacular display

Both models come with 6.67″ CrystalRes Displays as standard, a rapid 144Hz refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution – resulting in crystal-clear HDR10+ visuals and a vibrant palette of 68 billion colours.

Future sounds

The Xaomi 13T and the Xaomi 13T Pro come with dual – as heard in the best cinema screens – Dolby Atmos sound enriched speakers. Youll also get 100GB of Google One cloud storage for six months and three months of ad-free YouTube Premium.

With great power

The Xiaomi 13T Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, and the Xiaomi 13T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra. That translates into big performance specs. The Xiaomi 13T Pro also supports the Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge, which means you can get a full charge in just 19 minutes, though both models offer fast charging options.

Phones of many colours

You can get either the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T in three cool colour options: the always classy Alpine Blue, which is made with Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather; there’s the ‘geniuses choose verdant shades’ Meadow Green; and the never out of fashion, classic Black with a glossy glass back.

All are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance – making them hard, as well as beautiful.

Keeping you safe and secure

Xiaomi also those purchasing the phones, access to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

Arjun Batra, Xiaomi’s Country Manager for UAE and Jordan enthusiastically expressed: “We are thrilled to introduce the Xiaomi 13T Series to our valued customers in the UAE and around the world. This innovative lineup reflects our dedication to pushing the limits of technology, delivering exceptional performance, captivating design, and a seamless user experience.”

The extended Xiaomi family

Tech fans can also get involved with other AIoT products such as the Xiaomi TV A Pro Series, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 priced at Dhs149, and the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, which comes at Dhs999.

For more information, and to purchase these, as well as other Xiaomi products, visit mi.com.

Images: Provided