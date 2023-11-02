This follows numerous measures adopted this year to increase road safety in the UAE…

Aspiring speedsters in the UAE capital will want to lay off the lead footing, as the Abu Dhabi Police has announced a speed limit reduction on Khalid bin Sultan Street in Al Ain, with permitted speeds dipping to 80 km/h.

The new speed limit will be applicable on the patch between Al Ghail Roundabout and Al Sarooj Roundabout, for traffic heading in both directions. The change has been made with the aim of improving motorist safety and easing road congestion in the area.

This comes on the back of several measures taken earlier this year with the aim of improving road safety in the Abu Dhabi area, as well as in the UAE. These have included temporary road closures, the construction of two new tunnels in the Mina Zayed Area and the introduction of generous discounts on traffic fines incurred by motorists in the capital.

All drivers are therefore advised to adhere to the new speed limit and follow road safety instructions at all times.