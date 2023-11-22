And the countdown begins…

No one does it quite like Dubai. The city has made it’s name around the world for some of the most mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, brain-numbing New Year’s Eve celebrations, and they’re right about all of it. Here’s all the ways you can find out for yourself…

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Terrace spots don’t come cheap at 99 Sushi Bar but that’s typically a given for front row views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks show. Located lakeside, 99 Sushi serves a 14-course menu, including 99’s signatures such as the 99 katsu sando with Kobe A5. The meal is paired with free-flowing drinks until midnight, when guests will be offered a free glass of bubbly as a prelude to the lavish after-party.

Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, 8pm onwards, Dhs5,000 dining room, Dhs7,000 terrace, Dhs9,000 lounge. Tel: (0)4 547 2241. @99sushibaruae

Above Eleven

Above Eleven at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah provides sensational skyline views and a spectacular setting to watch all of Dubai’s famous fireworks. Plus, a fine dining sharing menu of Peruvian- Japanese specialities, live DJ and captivating entertainment, promising a sparkling entrance into 2024. Above 21s only.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs1,750. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @abovelevendubai

Address Dubai Mall

Dance into the early hours of 2024 under dazzling views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai fireworks with an Arabian Nights-themed evening filled with lively entertainment complete with fire shows and belly dancers, plus delicious food, and drink.

Address Dubai Mall, 6.30pm to 2am, Dhs3,250. Tel: (0)4 438 8650. addresshotels.com

Address Dubai Marina

The hotel’s constellation ballroom transforms into a retro-themed gala dinner with live performances from Tala Kontar. Plus, a huge buffet and free-flowing drinks.

Address Dubai Marina, 9pm to 3am, Dhs1,200 house, Dhs1,500 premium. Tel: (0)4 436 7777. @addressdubaimarina

Address Grand Creek Harbour

The Restaurant’s special four-course set menu has been carefully curated for NYE, boasting an array of gourmet dishes from light starters, including roasted scallops and pumpkin bisque to mains of wagyu braised beef cheek and pan-fried Canadian lobster.

Address Grand Creek Harbour, 8pm to 1am, Dhs850 soft, Dhs1,350 house, Dhs425 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 275 8833. addresshotels.com

Akira Back

Award-winning Japanese fusion is the star of this fantastic evening brunch with live entertainment and that fabulous view of the city skyline. The evening will also feature mesmerizing entertainment and dancers in traditional Japanese outfits until midnight.

W Dubai – The Palm, 8pm to midnight, from Dhs1,400 (prices vary based on location and views). Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Alici

Guests are transported to the Amalfi Coast for a seafood-inspired dinner with splendid views of Ain Dubai and the picturesque fireworks display. Live performances by the Boys4Road band and the soulful saxophonist complement the festivities.

Bluewaters Island, 7pm onwards, Dhs1,800 indoor, Dhs2,000 outdoor. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Amazónico

Amazónico transforms into an interstellar-inspired party for the final night of the year. Latin-American signature dishes are served as French composer and producer DJ Safar pumps his signature beats for the ultimate NYE Jupiter’s Jungle experience.

DIFC, 6pm to 8.30pm (first seating, no minimum spend), 9.30pm to 3am (second seating, Dhs1,500 per person minimum spend). Tel: (0)4 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Andaz Dubai The Palm

Bid farewell to the year that was at The Locale. This neighbourhood eatery will serve up a buffet and live entertainment.

Andaz Dubai The Palm, 7.30pm to 12.30am, from Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)50 404 2170. @andazdubaithepalm

Attiko

Attiko transforms into a mystical garden on December 31. Enjoy exclusive front-row seats to the city’s fireworks on the 31st floor rooftop lounge. Choose a terrace or restaurant table for an elegant four-course sharing menu, premium beverages, and signature cocktails. A guest DJ, saxophonist, singer, and mystical peacock-feathered dancers create an electric ambience.

W Dubai Mina Seyahi, 8pm to midnight, Dhs2,500 indoors, Dhs3,500 outdoors. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Bai Bar & Terrace

Welcome 2024 with a fabulous fiesta at this Canal-side spot. This ‘Bull and Claw BBQ’ dinner promises grilled seafood and steaks from live stations, paired with free-flowing drinks from themed bars and live entertainment from a DJ and samba dancers.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, 7pm to 2am, Dhs850 soft, Dhs1,100 premium, Dhs450 children aged 10 and over. Tel: (0)54 995 8210. radissonhotels.com

Bal Harbour Beach

Enjoy an adults-only New Year’s Eve party at the picturesque Bal Harbour Beach Club on the bustling West Palm Beach with BBQ bites and a live DJ.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @balharbourbeachdubai

Barasti Beach Bar

DJ Fedde Le Grand headlines Barasti Beach’s enormous NYE bash. Get ready to witness fire dancers, light jugglers, stilt walkers and belly dancers throughout the night with C02 cannons, a laser light show and flame throwers before watching the fireworks of the city’s celebrations when the clock strikes midnight. Food will be available throughout the evening, with burgers, fries, nachos and pizza available, served hot and fresh.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Water Park, 8pm onwards, from Dhs225 (ladies), Dhs295 (gents). Tel: (0)56 6891922. platinumlist.net

Bla Bla

There’s a three-course NYE set menu dinner at The Restaurant within Bla Bla, including a welcome glass of bubbly for Dhs800 inside or Dhs1,200 on the terrace for a cracking view of Ain Dubai and the JBR fireworks. Otherwise, down by the pool, on the rooftop bars and within The Tent, it’s a minimum spend from Dhs500 to Dhs1,000. Entertainment is served courtesy of the Disco Inferno band flying in from the UK, plus DJs and roaming performers.

The Beach opposite JBR, 7pm onwards, Dhs800 indoors, Dhs1,200 outdoors at The Restaurant, Dhs500 to Dhs1,000 minimum spend for pool, rooftop bar and The Tent. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

Boardwalk

Venues in Dubai love a white party for New Year’s Eve. Don your brightest whites and head to Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Resort and enjoy live entertainment on the deck with a five-course set menu and front seats to the fireworks display.

Dubai Creek Resort, 8pm to 1am, Dhs895 soft, Dhs1,075 sparkling, Dhs295 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Boca

Boca’s executive chef Patricia Roig has created an intimate all-inclusive family style sharing menu with an array of scrumptious hot and cold tapas at this delightful Green Michelin Star Restaurant in DIFC. Highlights include Catalonian bread 12-hour braised lamb, Gulf sea bream and much more.

Gate Building 6, DIFC, 8pm to 11pm (the restaurant remains open until 4am), Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 premium, Dhs405 drinks only. Tel: (0)4 323 1833. @bocadubai

Brasserie 2.0

Top brunch spot Brasserie 2.0 gets a nighttime twist for New Year’s Eve. Enjoy a celebratory dinner before dancing the night away to a live band and DJ.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, 8pm onwards, Dhs2,500, Dhs1,250 children under 16 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. brasserie2point0.com

Bubbalicious

Prepare for a spectacular New Year’s Eve Bubbalicious Brunch at Mina’s Kitchen, hosted in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina with delicious cuisine across an enormous buffet, and a lively atmosphere with live music.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, 8.30pm to 12.30pm, Dhs995. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb

Buddha-Bar

The OG party spot, Buddha-Bar pulls out all the stops with a spectacular circus-themed New Year’s Eve celebration known as The Big Show. Make it a night to remember with a live DJ and dinner show featuring a magician, acrobats, stilt walkers and more. The evening will feature a spectacular set menu packed full of tempting authentic Pan-Asian signature favourites such as oysters, shrimp gyoza, Canadian lobster and miso glazed chicken. Over 16s only.

Grosvenor House Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,200 soft, Dhs2,500 house, Dhs1,800 for 16 to 21 years. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. @buddhabardubai

Bulgari Resort Dubai

Bid the year adieu with the hottest gala dinner at Bulgari Resort Dubai. Gala Di Capodanno takes place at the Yacht Club ballroom and garden from 11.30pm to 3am with a Champagne toast included. All drinks are charged on consumption. Head to Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Il Caffe first for an intimate dinner from 8pm.

Bulgari Resort Dubai, 8pm, Dhs3,000 soft, Dhs3,800 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 777 5555. bulgarihotels.com

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Top pan-Asian cuisine from chef Howard Ko, plus music courtesy of Britain’s Got Talent swing band Jack Pack and front-seat views of Burj Khalifa’s legendary fireworks, make for cracking NYE formula. Guests can order from their delicious à la carte menu.

Address Sky View Hotel, 8pm onwards, Dhs5,000 per person minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Celebrities by Mauro Calagreco

If it’s elegance you’re after this NYE, you’re in safe hands at One&Only Royal Mirage, where celebrated chef Mauro Colagreco has created a specially crafted New Year’s dinner at his modern French restaurant. Expect live entertainment.

One&Only Royal Mirage, 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs2,750. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. @celebritiesbymauro

Chez Wam

Effortlessly cool restaurant Chez Wam led by the equally cool Chef Hadrien hosts its first ever NYE party this December. Groove to live entertainment during your meal, before the DJ spins 80s and 90s classics from 10pm onwards.

St Regis Gardens Palm, 8pm onwards, Dhs1,000 minimum spend per person. Tel: (0)4 410 6707. @chezwamdubai

The Cinnamon Club

Discover a specially curated five-course modern-Indian dinner experience at Cinnamon Club, which features live entertainment and an incredible firework display that guests can view from the terrace.

Park Hyatt Dubai, 8pm to 1am, Dhs650 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @cinnamonclubdubai

Cinque

Chef Mauro di Leo has curated a special fun-fine dining Italian menu, inspired by his Sicilian roots. Dive into a sea of flavours with a specially curated festive menu and choose to dine inside or alfresco to enjoy those all-important views of the fireworks.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Dhs1,500 indoors, Dhs1,800 outdoors, Dhs800 for children. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @cinquedubai

City Social

Join City Social at their first New Year’s celebrations, and ring in 2024 with 360-degree, panoramic views of the Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour and Palm Jumeirah skyline. The signature venue by top Chef Jason Atherton is offering modern European cuisine influenced by Japanese flavours, served alongside a live DJ and saxophonist, and a selection of free-flowing beverages.

Grosvenor House Dubai, 7pm to 2am, Dhs2,200 house (inside), Dhs2,500 house (terrace). Tel: (0)4 402 2222. citysocialdubai.com

Clap

What better place to soak in the NYE ambience than CLAP Dubai along with its fantastic rooftop terrace, the largest in DIFC? Entertainment comes from a five-piece band and DJ both keen to keep the party vibe alive well past midnight.

Gate Village 11, DIFC, 9pm onwards, from Dhs1,200 (minimum spend). Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb

Claw BBQ

As an iconic party institution, Claw brings the fun with its legendary Bucking Bronco and the best live entertainment. Ring in 2024 with generous portions of hearty American treats from a wide buffet coupled with free-flowing beverages all night.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to midnight, Dhs399 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs599 premium, Dhs199 children under 10. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqthepalm

Coya

In celebration of its Golden Inca Empire NYE theme, guests are encouraged to wear gold for the festivities where a tasting menu of Latin American bites and Incan-inspired cocktail creations are served.

Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Dhs1,000 (ceviche counter), Dhs1,500 main restaurant (minimum four people), Dhs2,000 VIP terrace (minimum six people). Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

Cucina

Neighbourhood Italian eatery Cucina’s premium package offers a sharing menu with six courses, specially crafted to make New Year’s Eve unforgettable.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs1,1750 with Champagne, Dhs995 young adults 12 to 20 years, Dhs495 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 666 1408. @cucinathepalm

Dream Dubai

After an over-the-top NYE party? Dinner and a show haven Dream hosts a unique line-up of performances along with a lavish 13-course sharing menu and unlimited drinks until 1 am.

Address Beach Resort, 9pm to 1am, from Dhs5,000. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamdubaiofficial

Drift Beach Club

Drift’s NYE Gala Dinner features entertainment, a luxurious set menu, and the city’s most spectacular fireworks show. Guests also have the choice to enjoy all-day pool and beach access before the evening festivities begin.

Drift Beach Club, 8pm onwards, Dhs2,500. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Emirates Golf Club

Long regarded as one of the best New Year’s Eve parties in town, when the clock strikes midnight, there’s no finer place to be than The Lawns of Emirates Golf Club. The show-stopping gala includes a glass of bubbles on arrival, a sumptuous dinner, free-flowing drinks, and an exciting line-up of live performances, including a Michael Jackson and Tina Turner tribute act.

Emirates Golf Club, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,175 per person. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Ernst Biergarten

With a lively atmosphere, German chart toppers on repeat, authentic Bavarian fare, and incredible views of the Burj Khalifa, Ernst Biergarten has the recipe for a wild NYE night out.

25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs700 soft, Dhs800 house, Dhs900 premium. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

Fi’Lia

Party 70 floors up at Fi’Lia inside SLS Dubai, and enjoy top notch culinary delights created as an ode to hearty Italian dishes. You’ll find torta ripiena, fiore di tono and risotto all’aragosta on the four- or five-course family-style set menu.

SLS Dubai, 6pm to 8pm (1st seating from Dhs699 to Dhs799), 8.30pm to 12.30am (2nd seating from Dhs699 to Dhs2,950). Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @filiadubai

Fish Beach Taverna

One of the city’s most popular – and romantic – seafood restaurants hosts a special four-course set menu on the sand for NYE – the perfect location to watch the JBR fireworks from.

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Waterpark, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,100. Tel: (0)4 399 4141. @fishdubai

Five Palm Jumeirah

Soak up those Five beach vibes this NYE with a feast under the stars at Beach by Five. Dress to impress and enjoy a line-up of entertainment, including hit international DJs.

Five Palm Jumeirah, 8pm onwards, Dhs2,500 house, Dhs3,000 premium, Dhs1,000 for children. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @fivepalmjumeirah

Geales

Top British seafood spot Geales is whipping up a delicious sharing seafood set menu for guests this NYE with a side of live music to keep the party going past midnight.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, 8pm onwards, Dhs2,500, Dhs1,250 for children under 16 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. @gealesdubai

Giardino

If the grander the better is your motto for NYE parties, Palazzo Versace has you covered. Head first to Giardino for an enormous buffer in the resort’s grandiose surrounds, then make your way to the central pool for the after-dinner party with entertainment, dance performances, live shows and one of the most dazzling firework displays in Dubai.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs1,799 food only, Dhs1,899, Dhs2,199 house, Dhs2,399 premium, Dhs949 children four to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. @palazzoversacedubai

Goose Island Tap House

The What’s On Award-winning pub in Five Jumeirah Village promises a back-to- basics vibe to ring in the New Year, with foodie treats and plenty of fun games.

Five Jumeirah Village, 8pm to 1am, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @gooseislanddxb

Haze Lounge

Enjoy a three-course sharing-style set menu from 7pm to 11pm, free entry to the party at Local and a complimentary drink for the after-party countdown. Don’t miss out on the exclusive 20 per cent early bird discount by booking before December 10.

TRYP by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium, Dhs99 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 247 6644. @hazelounge

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Everyone’s favourite listening bar offers two packages on NYE. For the first package, priced at Dhs450, guests may opt for unlimited drinks. Partygoers looking for the complete New Year’s package can select option two, priced at Dhs650, which includes a selection of curated dishes and unlimited drinks. Diners can relish in expertly crafted cocktails such as the Stereo Spritz and Honeycomb Highball, along with dishes like chicken karaage, mochi stuffed wings and sweet corn mochi risotto.

Pullman Downtown Dubai, 9pm to 1am, Dhs450 drinks only, Dhs650 food and drink. Tel: (0)4 412 6666. @honeycombhifi

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Usher in the New Year with a touch of mystique and elegance at the Masquerade Gala Dinner at Open Sesame restaurant. Indulge in gourmet delights, dance to mesmerising melodies, and revel in glamour. Book early and save 20 per cent until December 23.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, 8pm to midnight, from Dhs450 to Dhs750. Tel: (0)4 210 2210. @hotelindigodxb

Jones The Grocer

Count down to 2024 at Jones the Grocer on Palm West Beach. Offering a special New Year’s Eve dinner featuring four courses, paired with unlimited beverages and live entertainment.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 8pm to 1am, Dhs499 soft, Dhs799 house, Dhs999 premium, Dhs249 children. Tel: (0)54 998 616. jonesthegrocer.com

Josette

Pretty Parisian dining hotspot in ICD Brookfield promises live entertainment and a killer view of the fireworks from outside.

ICD Brookfield, DIFC, 8pm onwards, Dhs800 (Petite Josette and terrace), Dhs1,000 (high tables and bar), Dhs2,800 (lounge and main dining). Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Mi Amie hosts an exquisite five-course menu featuring Alaskan king crab, wagyu beef tenderloin, and a Moet-infused white chocolate mousse, while a live band, dancers and DJ provide the fun. Over 21s only.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, 7.30pm to midnight, Dhs1,499 house, Dhs2,499 premium, Dhs3,499 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 330 000. Jumeirah.com/JETFestive

Jumeirah Golf Estates

JGE hosts a New Year’s Eve Gala at Palm Tree Court. Festivities begin at 7pm with a cocktail reception in the courtyard, followed by a lavish dinner on the lawn. A DJ and ABBA tribute act will add to the celebratory atmosphere, culminating in a spectacular firework display when the clock strikes midnight.

Jumeirah Golf Estates, 7pm onwards, Dhs520 soft, Dhs965 house, Dhs1,125 prosecco, Dhs330 children four to 12. Tel: (0)56 998 3703. dubaigolf.com

Jun’s

Everyone’s favourite friendly chef Kelvin Cheung has prepared two decadent four-course menus at his Downtown Dubai restaurant Jun’s; one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian. Highlights include his famous heirloom carrots and scallion pancake kulcha burrata, and the adobo lamb neck.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, 8pm onwards, from Dhs700. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

JW Marriott Marquis’ NYE Roaring Twenties gala dinner takes place on the terrace of Aqua Poolside Grill & Bar. Dress to impress and enjoy an evening of opulence overlooking the city’s picturesque skyline with free-flowing drinks and live performances from the Swing band.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 7pm to midnight, Dhs1,500, Dhs750 for children six to 12 years, Dhs250 at the door from 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 414 0000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Kai Enzo

Chef Izu’s latest concept, which marries the flavours of East and West, hosts an NYE party complete with special menus, sparklers, vibrant colours and live DJ entertainment.

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, from 7pm, from Dhs850 (minimum of two guests). Tel: (0)4 302 1275. @kaienzodubai

Koko Bay

Party on the beach at Koko Bay this New Year’s Eve. ENIGMA presents international DJs Megablast and G.Zamora, blending Afro-Cuban, world music, and organic rhythms. A curated menu offers starters like Alaskan king crab maki and mains including Korean short rib sliders. Culminate the celebration with a dessert platter featuring KoKonut lemongrass burnt Basque cheesecake.

Palm West Beach, 8pm onwards, Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

La Cantine du Faubourg

Whether on the stunning terrace or chic indoors, enjoy delicious dining and late-night dancing at this award-winning French spot. The NYE menu features vanilla marinated lobster, walnut crust scallops, stracciatella di buffala with black winter truffle, pan-seared veal tenderloin, and yuzu tart. Live entertainment by Version Originale band and DJs ensures a festive night.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, 8pm onwards, Dhs1,200 (excl drinks). Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

La Casa del Tango

Ring in the New Year to the extravagance of Argentinian hospitality and folklore, as World Tango Champion Enrique Macana takes you on a journey to his home country through the art of dance and food. The gala dinner will include free-flowing Italian bubbles and be punctuated with La Casa del Tango’s most sophisticated acts and followed by an after-party late into the night.

Gate Avenue, DIFC, 8pm onwards, Dhs699. Tel: (0)4 583 0412. @lacasadeltangodxb

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Ring in the New Year at Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge and immerse yourself in a Boho-Chic NYE celebration. Look forward to toes-in-the-sand dining, savouring a decadent buffet featuring caviar and free-flow Champagne.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 8pm onwards, Dhs3,500, Dhs1,750 for young adults aged 12 to 20 years. Tel: (0)52 925 0736. @lagunabeachdubai

L’Amo Bistro del Mare

Bid farewell to 2023 in style at L’Amo Bistro del Mare’s Ballo in Maschera, a grand masquerade ball at Dubai Harbour Yacht Club. From 8pm, revel in fine dining amid live performances from Italy and a dazzling firework display over Dubai Marina. The culinary experience features the luxurious plateau royale and truffle-infused tagliolino al tartufo. Choose indoor tables with a minimum spend of Dhs2,000 per person or terrace tables starting at Dhs2,500 for unparalleled views of Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai.

Dubai Harbour, 8pm onwards, Dhs2,000 indoor, Dhs2,500 terrace. Tel: (0)4 278 4800. lamorestaurant.com

Lo+Cale

Ring in the New Year with Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, with an elaborate buffet, live DJ and performances, and the grandeur of Dubai’s iconic firework shows – complete with a live telecast countdown on the venue’s giant screen.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dhs525 soft, Dhs795 house, Dhs995 sparkling, Dhs265 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. localedxb.com

LookUp Rooftop Bar

A curated menu, captivating live entertainment and panoramic vistas. For Dhs1,400, enjoy a selection of house beverages or upgrade the celebration for Dhs1,800 with champagne flowing all night. A magical evening awaits, complete with gourmet canapés, a fine selection of beverages, and unrivalled views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks from this hidden gem at La Ville.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk,, 8pm to 1am, from Dhs1,400. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @lavilledubai

LPM Dubai

Dubai’s favourite French restaurant in DIFC invites diners to enjoy its a la carte menu on December 31. This year’s celebration is themed “A Hollywood Masquerade Affair” and festivities begin at 6pm.

Gate Village 8, DIFC, 6pm onwards, Dhs1,500 excluding drinks. Tel: (0)4 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Lunarossa

Indulge in an exclusive New Year’s Eve at Lunarossa with Chef Antonio Monzo’s symphony of traditional and contemporary Italian dishes.

J One Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dhs800 indoor, Dhs1,000 outdoor. Tel: (0)56 353 7303. @lunarossadubai.com

Maiden Shanghai

Expect delicious Chinese cuisine by Chef Bing along with a banging party atmosphere, incredible entertainment, champagne showers to ring in 2024, and a prime view of the fireworks.

Five Palm Jumeirah, from Dhs1,500 to Dhs3,000, Dhs800 for children. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

Maiora

NH Collection Dubai The Palm invites revellers to join a special gala dinner

at Maiora. Get ready for an enchanting evening of exquisite cuisine, live entertainment, kids activities, and a grand celebration as the resort helps guests count down to a fresh start.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm, 7pm to 1am, Dhs1,200 soft, Dhs1,400 house, Dhs600 children four to nine years. Tel: (0)4 549 7777. @nhcollectiondubaithepalm

Manzil Downtown by Vida

Guests can ring in the new year with loved ones in the heart of Downtown Dubai with a Middle Eastern buffet-style dinner, a selection of beverages and live DJ.

Manzil Downtown by Vida, 9pm to midnight, Dhs750 house, Dhs1,500 premium. Tel: (0)4 428 5888. vidahotels.com

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

A live disco band, DJ sets, and a kids play area are just some of the things to look forward to at this special gala dinner. Begin with an exclusive champagne and oyster reception, followed by a sumptuous buffet offering opulent delights like an oyster and caviar station, fresh seafood, succulent roasts, premium meats, tapas, cheeses, and live cooking stations for personalised pastas and crepes.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Dhs1,750 Champagne, Dhs995 young adults 12 to 20 years, Dhs495 children six to 11 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 666 1111. @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

MayaBay

MayaBay presents Asian specialities, a cracking view of the midnight firework display and the Burj Al Arab, and an exciting after-party to extend the celebrations.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, 7pm onwards, Dhs1,000 (bar and sushi counter), Dhs2,500 (main dining), Dhs3,500 (lounge area). Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Melia Desert Palm Resort

Head out of town to the polo fields of Melia Desert Palm Resort for a gala dinner featuring a lavish international buffet across several live cooking counters. Don’t miss the grand dessert lobby walkway complete with a chocolate fountain.

Melia Desert Palm Resort, 8pm to midnight, Dhs799 soft, Dhs1,099 Champagne, Dhs399 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 602 9323. @meliadesertpalm

Mercury Rooftop

One of the most underrated rooftop spots in Dubai, head to Mercury Rooftop for panoramic vistas of the city fireworks alongside a sophisticated dinner.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, 7pm onwards, Dhs2,950. Tel: (0)4 270 7770. @mercurydubai

Mimi Kakushi

Award-winning Japanese hotspot offers a premium sharing-style set menu, including Japanese Pacific oysters, otoro caviar nigiri, Hokkaido scallops and Japanese wagyu flat iron. A DJ and pianist play jazz tunes throughout. Over 21s only from 8pm.

Four Seasons Resort, 8pm onwards, Dhs1,100 (excluding drinks). Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Mina Brasserie

Two thousand golden balloons, fantastical ice sculptures, a culinary menu curated by the award-winning chef Michael Mina and the dulcet tones of a live singer – welcome to the NYE celebrations at Mina Brasserie.

Four Seasons DIFC, 7pm onwards, Dhs1,000 minimum spend, Dhs550 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Miss Lily’s

New York DJ Juss, celebrated for his remarkable ability to blend diverse musical genres, will be spinning the hottest tracks, setting the stage for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration.

Sheraton Grand Hotel – Dubai, 8pm onwards, from Dhs250 house. Tel: (0)4 356 2900. @misslilysdxb

Moonrise

Only 12 very lucky guests will be able to dine at Moonrise, the exceptional Michelin-starred restaurant, this NYE. Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of culture clashes that he experienced growing up in Dubai, Chef Solemann Haddad’s ‘Dubai Cuisine’ weaves childhood memories with his signature explosive flavours. The all-inclusive menu is priced at Dhs4,500 with wine pairing.

Eden House, Satwa, 8.30pm, Dhs4,500. Tel: (0)50 697 2946. @moonrise.xyz

Mott 32

On December 31, indulge in Executive Chef Frankie Yang’s innovative menu, including signature dishes like Peking duck and kung pao lobster with entertainment by three-piece band The Hearts Party and DJ Adrien. At midnight, you’ll not find a better view of the fireworks from this 73rd floor restaurant.

Address Beach Resort JBR, 8pm onwards, from Dhs2,000. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32dubai.com

Netsu

The Ōmisoka Experience comprises a lavish five-course sharing-style menu that brings together the most decadent, premium ingredients such as lobster, wagyu, winter black truffle, caviar, king crab and foie gras paired with free-flowing Champagne. Head on up to the rooftop terrace for the countdown and unobstructed views of the fireworks.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,500, Dhs1,100 for children over seven. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Join Nikki Beach’s Gala Dinner this New Year’s Eve. Experience a night of fireworks, a live band, and Nikki Beach DJs and musicians. Embrace the ‘Go for Gold!’ dress code for a glamorous celebration.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, 8pm onwards, Dhs1,700 soft, Dhs2,700 premium, Dhs750 children three to 12 years. Tel: (0)56 545 4039. nikkibeachhotels.com

Novikov Café

Renowned Head Chef Riccardo Stevan has meticulously crafted a Mediterranean feast, presenting an opulent five-course tasting menu complemented by unlimited non-alcoholic bubbly and mocktails. Located in Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall, terrace spots mean prime Burj Khalifa Lake views.

Dubai Mall, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,900. Tel: (0)4 362 7500. @novikovcafedubai

Observatory

Ring in 2024 at Observatory’s glamorous New Year’s Eve celebration, boasting a meticulously crafted menu for the occasion. Revel in the panoramic view of Dubai’s dazzling fireworks, accompanied by live entertainment. Indulge in a culinary journey featuring appetisers, seasonal delights, and free-flowing premium drinks, overlooking a killer panorama.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,200 (Marina view), Dhs1,400 (Palm view). Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @marriottharbour

Okku

Back in action, the glorious Okku celebrates NYE in style on Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach. Enjoy an exclusive 20-plate sharing menu featuring oysters, caviar, King crab, and wagyu beef, alongside signature creations. Immerse in the sounds of resident DJs, then join the terrace for a dazzling view of Dubai’s fireworks with flowing Champagne.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs1,750. Tel: (0)4 666 1566. @okkudxb

Olea

Enjoy NYE with an extravagant gastronomic display, from Olea’s raw seafood bar to the myriad of live cooking stations and extensive pastry offering. A live band adds extra flair to the celebrations

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, 8pm to 1am, Dhs900 soft, Dhs1,150 house, Dhs450 children aged six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. @oleadubai

Paros

The best rooftop bar in JLT offers spectacular views of Dubai’s NYE fireworks. This year’s NYE celebration is being run by the Secret Parties gang so expect the usual debauchery alongside the venue’s Mediterranean-style live stations, including ceviche, sliders, gyros, and dessert.

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8.30pm to 12.30pm (after-party until 4am), from Dhs999 per person. Tel: (04) 574 1111. @taj.jlt

The Penthouse

Arguably the best place to see the fireworks, party at The Penthouse with international DJs and top live entertainment until the sun comes up. Drink, dine and dance the night away.

Five Palm Jumeirah, 8pm onwards, from Dhs6,000 for two people. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @fivepalmjumeirah

Piatti by the Beach

Celebrate NYE in the most luxe setting as guests are transported to the southern Italian Coast. With an option to book indoors, outdoors or the rooftop lounge, Piatti is offering a set menu while grooving to signature playlists from the resident DJ.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, 8pm to 3am, Dhs2,200 indoors, Dhs2,700 outdoors, half price for children under 12 years. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Positano

Italian hotspot Positano serves authentic coastal Italian cuisine fresh pasta, pizza, salads, seafood and meat dishes.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 6pm to midnight, Dhs295 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)4 414 0000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Pure Sky Lounge

The OG JBR spot on the rooftop of Hilton Dubai The Walk serves an NYE evening brunch from 8pm, with music courtesy of a DJ.

Hilton Dubai The Walk, from 8pm, Dhs1,150 soft, Dhs1,450 (marina views), Dhs1,750 (sea views). Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @pureskylounge

QD’s

QD’s is bringing guests a memorable NYE celebration under the stars and an incredible view of the fireworks. Expect a retro-themed party alongside a decadent buffet with live cooking stations.

Dubai Creek Resort, 8pm to 2am, Dhs775 house, Dhs975 premium. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Raffles The Palm Dubai

For an all-in glamorous NYE, head to Raffles Club Rooftop for a White and Gold Masquerade ball, where a magnificent dinner will be served amid fun and theatre. Live entertainment from a three-piece band will entertain throughout the night and early hours, bringing an unforgettable start to 2024.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, 7pm to 1am, Dhs4,000 (outdoors), Dhs3,200 (indoors), Dhs2,800 teens (outdoors), Dhs2,200 teens (indoors), Dhs1,150 for children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Raspoutine

Things get a little saucy at Raspoutine on December 31 with burlesque performances set to rattle the Parisian hotspot. Add in two DJ sets and a menu of culinary delights and you’re all set for a memorable night.

Precinct Building 3, DIFC, 9pm to 3am, Dhs1,000 minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 272 5373. @raspoutine.dubai

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

It’s all about unconventional Japanese cuisine at Chef Reif Othman’s Dubai Hills hotspot. As the clock strikes 12, each guest will be given a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, for a lively, collective toast to welcome in the New Year in style.

Building 3 – Dubai Hills Business Park, 8pm onwards, a la carte. Tel: (0)4 255 5142. @reifkushiyaki

Ribs & Brews

Ring in the New Year at Ribs & Brews, with an all-American feast of sharing starters, prime cuts and desserts, all washed down with house beverrages and bubbly. A resident DJ will have guests dancing the night away, with both indoor and premium outdoor seating with Burj Khalifa views available.

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, 8pm to midnight, from Dhs395. Tel: (0)4 435 5577. @ribsandbrewsdxb

Rixos Premium Dubai

Party for a whopping eight hours on New Year’s Eve with an incredible programme that culminates in a fabulous set by the one and only DJ John Newman. Expect a lavish buffet, live bands, magic show, a raffle draw, a huge wonderland for kids and much more.

Rixos Premium Dubai, 7pm to 3am, Dhs3,000 house, Dhs5,000 VIP lounge (up to 10 people), half price for children. Tel: (0)4 520 0000. @rixospremiumdubai

Rove La Mer Beach

Buffet-style bites and unlimited beverages on the beach from just Dhs499 per person. Plus, a DJ and magician provide the evening’s entertainment.

Rove La Mer Beach, 8pm to 1am, Dhs499 soft, Dhs699 house, half price for children six to 16. Tel: (0)4 561 9999. rovehotels.com

Rüya

Dance to the live DJ’s electrifying beats while relishing Rüya’s wonderful Anatolian dishes paired with premium drinks. Offering outdoor seating, you can enjoy uninterrupted views of the Burj Al Arab and the fireworks.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, 7pm to midnight, Dhs800 indoor, Dhs1,100 outdoor. Tel: (0)4 218 0065. @ruyadubai

Salmon Guru

Priced at Dhs1,500 per person from 8pm onwards, enjoy a set menu featuring dishes like wagyu ribeye carpaccio, and bluefin tuna loin crostini alongside Salmon Guru’s renowned cocktails amidst unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, 8pm onwards, Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)52 814 9537. @salmongurudubai

Sante Ria

Ring in the final hours of the year in style with Sante Ria’s Carnival-themed night with The First Group. A night filled with heart-warming food, vibrant entertainment and a chance to dance the night away into the new year.

The First Collection Hotel, Jumeirah Village Circle, 9pm to midnight, from Dhs599. Tel: (0)4 275 6621. @santeriadubai

Scalini

Renowned Italian violinist Pietro Bosacci provides the musical soundtrack to Scalini’s elegant NYE celebrations served alongside the venue’s inimitable warm hospitality and exquisite Italian delicacies.

Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah, from 8pm, a la carte. Tel: (0)4 349 0068. @scalinidubai

Señor Pico

Enjoy the best views of the Marina, Palm, and Ain Dubai fireworks while embracing those beach party vibes at Palm West Beach. Feast on a Mexican buffet featuring guacamole, salsa and chips, ceviches, tacos, quesadillas, and more.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12.30pam (after-party until 2am), Dhs1,250, Dhs750 young adults 12 to 20 years, Dhs350 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 666 1434. @seniorpico.thepalmdxb

Shi

Shi, the swanky Chinese venue on Bluewaters, is hosting for one last party of 2023 with premium Chinese and Japanese cuisine served alongside magnificent views of JBR and Marina skyline and the fireworks, and live entertainment. Packages include a bottle of Champagne per couple.

Bluewaters Island, from 6pm, Dhs1,500 indoor, Dhs2,000 outdoor. Tel: (0)4 393 9990. @shi.dxb

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

For those looking to ring in 2024 in disco-style, Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar is the ultimate location for a chic, ‘disco made me do it’ New Year’s Eve. This chic spot overlooking Dubai Harbour and the Marina is serving a menu of Asian and Mediterranean bites while dancers and a DJ keep the atmosphere buzzing. Over 16s only.

Grosvenor House Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,500 house, Dhs1,800 for 16 to 20 years. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. @siddhartaloungedubai

Signor Sassi

It’s all about the glitz and glamour at Signor Sassi as the newest restaurant on the Palm invites revelers to “A Night In Bellagio” this NYE. For one enchanted evening, Signor Sassi will be reminiscent of the iconic movie, Casino, paying homage to the magnetism of Bellagio. Not to be outdone, the culinary voyage embraces the essence of Italian cuisine, enjoyed alongside artfully crafted cocktails, fine wines and Champagnes.

St Regis Garden, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to late, Dhs2,000. Tel: (0)4 278 4848. @signorsassidubai

Sola

Guests will be transported back to the roaring 1920s with the Gatsby New Year’s Eve Brunch at Sola, the cool and sophisticated Jazz lounge at Raffles The Palm. Be sure to wear your dapper suits and flapper dresses. Adults only.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, 7pm to midnight, Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Soul St.

Five’s favourite street food hotspot teams up with MiMi’s Pool Club to create a special NYE party headlined by hip hop cool cat Charlie Sloth. Expect delicious street food, top tunes and free-flowing drinks.

Five Jumeirah Village, 8pm onwards, Dhs1,000 per person (indoors), Dhs1,500 (outdoors). Tel: (04) 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

STAY by Yannick Alléno

If celebrating NYE means splurging on a Michelin-starred dinner then you best hotfoot it to two-Michelin-star French fine dining restaurant STAY by Yannick Alléno. This exceptional venue is hosting a stellar six-course set menu for the princely sum of Dhs3,500. Expect live musical performers culminating in the spectacular fireworks display by the resort’s private marina at midnight.

One&Only The Palm, 7pm to midnight, Dhs3,500. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. @stay_dubai

Sucre

Sucre’s New Year’s Eve Banquet promises musical entertainment by Aleksandra Kristc from Sucre’s piano bar, together with a grand feast of festive specials such as lobster linguini, king crab gratin in a cherry tomato sauce, and Sucre’s signature frozen meringue cake.

Gate Village 5, DIFC, 8pm onwards, Dhs1,200 (minimum spend). Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

Sumosan

The Dubai EDITION’s hot new Japanese restaurant hosts an NYE celebration themed ‘The Golden Dragon.’ Indulge in a festive à la carte menu featuring Sumosan classics before enjoying a front row seat to the Burj Khalifa’s fireworks. There are two dinner seating options, from 7pm or 7.30pm with a table allocation of two hours. No minimum spend is required and families with children of all ages are welcome. The second seating starts from 9pm with a minimum spend of Dhs1,500 per person (dining room) and Dhs5,000 per person (fireworks view).

The Dubai EDITION Hotel, 7pm onwards, various seatings and prices. Tel: (0)4 388 4540. @sumosandubai

Surf Club

Ring in the New Year with the soulful beats of Monolink at Surf Club Dubai. Choose from various packages, including a five-course dinner at the restaurant and VIP tables with an incredible backdrop of the Ain Dubai and Marina skyline fireworks. Bar packages are available from 8pm to 4am.

West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Dhs1,250 five-course dinner and welcome drink. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Sushisamba Dubai

The What’s On Award-winning Sushisamba goes all white again this NYE with a one-of-a-kind ‘Sambazonia’ celebration. Expect fabulous choreography from the famous Samba dancers alongside a hit list of party tunes as you ring in the New Year high above Palm Jumeirah. As always, expect a menu blending Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cultures and cuisines. Don’t forget to wear all white.

51st Floor, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, from Dhs2,000 to Dhs3,900. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Tagomago

Celebrate NYE at Tagomago with a three-course Spanish set menu featuring blue lobster and urchin meloso rice, and dry-aged beef tenderloin. Priced at Dhs1,950, the house package includes selected beverages for indoor and outdoor tables, while exclusive second-floor tables with a 360-degree view of Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab fireworks are available for Dhs2,700.

Azure Residence, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm onwards, from Dhs1,950. Tel: (0)4 832 6620. @tagomagodubai

Topgolf

Last year’s sell-out NYE party is back for round two. Put a sporty spin on your evening as you revel to the tunes of a live DJ, feast on a mouth-watering buffet, and enjoy your choice of selected soft and house beverages.

Emirates Golf Club, Dhs599 soft, Dhs799 house, Dhs329 for 12 years and under. @topgolfdubai

Torno Subito

Dine under the stars whilst overlooking the city’s fireworks and enjoy free- flowing drinks and a special set menu at this one Michelin-star restaurant on the Palm. As the clock counts down to the New Year, guests can witness a memorable countdown with a stunning fireworks display overlooking The Palm’s skyline.

W Dubai – The Palm, 8pm to midnight, from Dhs950 indoors to Dhs2,350 outdoors. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Toro Toro

End 2023 the Latin American way at the award-winning Toro Toro for NYE, with a DJ and carnival-inspired Brazilian dancers and a range of top Latin American fare. All ages welcome.

Grosvenor House Dubai, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,800 soft, Dhs2,200 house. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @torotorodubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Partygoers heading to Twiggy can expect an alfresco soirée and three-course set menu paired with Champagne. Dance to live entertainment under the stars, backed by the serenading beats of a house DJ.

Dubai Creek Resort, 8pm to 2am, Dhs2,500. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @twiggydubai

Vault

Located on the 71st and 72nd floors of the world’s tallest five-star hotel, few places can rival the views from Vault. Indulge in canapes and house drinks packages and DJ entertainment. Over 21s only.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 6pm to midnight, Dhs895 with house drinks (bar counter), Dhs1,295 with house drinks (sea view), Dhs1,495 with house drinks (Burj Khalifa view). Tel: (0)4 414 0000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

VERO Coastal Italian

An all-Italian sharing-style dinner, featuring a five-course meal and captivating live performances to amplify New Year’s celebration. Drinks are charged separately.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, 8pm to 11.30pm, Dhs800 indoor, Dhs1,000 outdoor. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb

Vietnamese Foodies

Vietnamese Foodies will be welcoming 2024 in style at their downtown Burj Vista location. With an all-inclusive package of Dhs750 for an indoor seat and Dhs1,500 for an outdoor terrace seat, guests will dine with unhindered views of the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks and laser show with unlimited food and drinks included. That’s a whole lot of pho.

Burj Vista Tower 1, Downtown Dubai, 8.30pm to 3am, from Dhs750. Tel: (0)50 958 0014. @vietnamesefoodies

Vivaldi

Long-standing venue Vivaldi pulls out all the culinary stops this NYE with a buffet featuring oysters, sashimi, sushi, beef Wellington, turkey, pasta and risotto stations and much more.

Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs680, Dhs249 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)56 216 0072. @vivaldidubai

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

The glorious Palm resort hosts one of the city’s most glamourous gala NYE dinners each year. This time, it’s a New York-themed extravaganza. As the beautiful outdoor area is transformed into the iconic streets of the Big Apple with breath-taking decor, towering skyscrapers and classic cars. Partygoers can expect entertainment courtesy of the Lexy Band, plus a captivating dance show and a live DJ set along with a delicious buffet.

Palm Avenue, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 7.30pm to 2am, Dhs1,900 soft, Dhs2,900 house, Dhs1,300 for children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Wavebreaker

Head for the garden at Wavebreaker, and enjoy live cooking stations under the stars as a live band and DJ keep the energy flowing until the firework display sets off at midnight.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & The Walk, 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs950 soft, Dhs1,250 house. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

World Cut Steakhouse

Get ready to step back in time to the era of glitz, glamour and the Jazz age with The Great Gatsby party at this sleek Habtoor Palace steakhouse. Tuck into a six-scourse menu paired with premium beverages, then dance the night away at the after-party.

Habtoor Palace, Habtoor City, 8pm to midnight, Dhs750. Tel: (0)56 659 7287. @worldcutsteakhouse

Yalumba

An old favourite sets the scene for a fabulous NYE soiree. The night will come alive with the electrifying beats of DJ Elena Vokina, setting the mood for an unforgettable celebration.

Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, 8pm to 12.30am, from Dhs365. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai

Zuma

Dubai’s finest Japanese restaurant hosts live DJs and a light show to complement its superb food offerings. Dress to impress with a strictly elegant dress code. Families with children are welcome for the first seating at 7pm. After 9.30pm, all guests must be 21 or above.

Gate Village 6, DIFC, 7pm to 9pm (no minimum spend), 9.30pm onwards (Dhs1,500 per person minimum spend). Tel: (0)4 425 5660. @zumadubai

