If you’re planning a getaway with loved ones or making travel plans for 2024, it will be helpful to have a list of upcoming UAE public holidays.

From Eid Al Adha to UAE National Day, here are all the public holidays in UAE that remain in 2024 for both the private and public sectors.

Here are all the UAE public holidays remaining in 2024

Arafat Day

Arafat Day is considered the holiest day in Islam and in the Islamic calendar, it takes place approximately 70 days after Eid Al Fitr, and marks the second day of Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca). In 2024, Arafat Day falls on Dhu Al-Hijjah 9 which corresponds to Sunday, June 16. But this is dependent on the sighting of the moon which we will only know closer to the time

Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha is the second and the largest of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, according to astrological calculations, is likely to correspond to Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19 (once again, this is dependent on the sighting of the moon). So, those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a five-day break with work resuming on Thursday, June 20.

Hijri New Year/Islamic New Year

Hijri New Year or Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year. In 2024, it falls on Sunday, July 7, 2024 (Muharram 1)

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

In 2024, Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawiis expected to fall on Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, which corresponds to September 15, 2024 which is a Sunday.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1. In 2024, this is a Sunday. However, after this, the UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. This means it will be a long four-day break for those of us who enjoy a two-day weekend.

