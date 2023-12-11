Here’s everything we know about the record-breaking spectacle…

After more and more firework displays – including those for UAE National Day – were cancelled in the UAE recently, residents have been wondering whether the iconic New Year’s Eve firework display at the Burj Khalifa will still be going ahead.

Emaar has announced that the New Year’s Eve firework display will be taking place in Downtown Dubai on December 31, and it’s set to be even bigger and more spectacular than ever before.

Record-breaking fireworks and laser shows will light up the skies as the clock strikes midnight, accompanied by a special Dubai Fountain show at the foot of the Burj Khalifa.

Plus, all attendees and spectators globally will be able to share their New Year wishes in English or Arabic via WhatsApp, which will then be shown on the facade of the Burj Khalifa.

SEE ALSO: All the best ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 in Dubai

Prime viewing decks

For the first time ever, Emaar also announced that Burj Park will offer paid (affordable) tickets for those who want front-row seats to the iconic laser, light, and firework show, without being in the hustle and bustle of the crowd. Tickets went on sale on November 10, for Dhs300 per person inclusive of a prime viewing deck, live entertainment, and a meal and two drinks from the food trucks, and have already sold out.

Of course, residents and visitors can still watch the NYE fireworks display from the Dubai Mall and Downtown area free of charge or watch the festivities live online from 8pm.

Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. December 31, 2023. mydubainewyear.emaar.com

Images: Provided