Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.

The Marvels

Released: November 9

Starring: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris

The story continues for Carol Danvers a.k.a Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), as she is joined by fellow fighters Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan or Ms. Marvel. Intended to be the sequel to Captain Marvel and a continuation of the television miniseries Ms. Marvel, it will follow the trio as they work together to figure out why they keep swapping places every time they use their powers.

On Fire

Released: November 9

Starring: Asher Angel, Peter Facinelli, Fiona Dourif

This drama thriller follows one family’s harrowing escape from a fast-moving forest fire moving towards their home in California’s wooded hills. Inspired by countless real-life stories of families affected by forest fires, it tells a true-to-life account of what it’s like to battle the unpredictable event.

If you really don’t want to leave the house…

The Killer

Releasing: November 10

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard

The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender as said killer, will be releasing globally on Netflix, but it’s still worth a shout. The movie is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name and had it’s world premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. Fassbender plays the role of a cold, calculating assassin who falls into trouble after a hit goes wrong.

