Here's what's new on Netflix in the UAE this November
Hard serve this November…
Can we just say, Netflix is killing it this month. Everyone’s friendly neighbourhood television companion is back with another list of fresh releases. Grand finales, exciting sequels and much more – you’re about to get your money’s worth for that subscription.
Here’s everything to look forward to on Netflix in the UAE this November.
Series
Squid Game: The Challenge
Genre: Reality
Launching: November 22
456 players. $4.56 million. One winner. The global phenomenon comes to life with games inspired by the original series and all new challenges.
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1
Cast: Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debikci, Khalid Abdalla
Genre: Drama
Launching: November 16
Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning.
Obliterated
Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Henning, Alyson Gorske
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Launching: November 30
An elite special forces team must thwart a deadly threat in Las Vegas in this high-octane action-comedy series from the creators of Cobra Kai.
Films
The Killer
Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard
Genre: Thriller/Crime
Launching: November 10
After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers – and himself – on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn’t personal.
The Queenstown Kings
Cast: Zolisa Xaluva, Likhona Mgali, Unathi Faku
Genre: Drama
Launching: November 17
After his father’s death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams.
Wingwomen
Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Launching: November 1
Tired of life on the run, a pro thief decides to retire – but not before one easy last job with her partner in crime and a feisty new getaway driver.
Documentaries
Robbie Williams
Launching: November 8
After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend
Launching: November 8
How did a conflict between the world’s wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story.
