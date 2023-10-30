Hard serve this November…

Can we just say, Netflix is killing it this month. Everyone’s friendly neighbourhood television companion is back with another list of fresh releases. Grand finales, exciting sequels and much more – you’re about to get your money’s worth for that subscription.

Here’s everything to look forward to on Netflix in the UAE this November.

Series

Squid Game: The Challenge

Genre: Reality

Launching: November 22

456 players. $4.56 million. One winner. The global phenomenon comes to life with games inspired by the original series and all new challenges.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debikci, Khalid Abdalla

Genre: Drama

Launching: November 16

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning.

Obliterated

Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Henning, Alyson Gorske

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Launching: November 30

An elite special forces team must thwart a deadly threat in Las Vegas in this high-octane action-comedy series from the creators of Cobra Kai.

Films

The Killer

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Launching: November 10

After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers – and himself – on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn’t personal.

The Queenstown Kings

Cast: Zolisa Xaluva, Likhona Mgali, Unathi Faku

Genre: Drama

Launching: November 17

After his father’s death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams.

Wingwomen

Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Launching: November 1

Tired of life on the run, a pro thief decides to retire – but not before one easy last job with her partner in crime and a feisty new getaway driver.

Documentaries

Robbie Williams

Launching: November 8

After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend

Launching: November 8

How did a conflict between the world’s wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story.

