Dude, wake up. Netflix has a new drop…

A new month is approaching us and you know what that means – fresh releases on Netflix in all the different genres (woop woop). No matter what tickles your fancy, there’s something for everyone this October on this list.

Take your pick, make some popcorn, maybe call your cinephile buddy over and enjoy!

Here’s everything to look forward to on Netflix this October.

Series

Lupin: Part 3

Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme

Genre: Action

Launching: October 5

Picking up where Season 2 left off, Lupin Season 3 follows Assane Diop who is in hiding after being framed for murder. Assane returns to Paris to clear his name and protect his family, but he will face a whole set of new challenges from Pellegrini’s allies and the police.

Creature

Cast: Taner Ölmez and Sifanur Gül

Genre: Romance

Launching: October 20

When tragedy befalls a reckless scientist in Ottoman-era Istanbul, his student uses untested methods to finish his work… with devastating consequences.

Absolute Beginners

Cast: Martyna Byczkowska, Bartłomiej Deklewa, Jan Sałasiński

Genre: Drama/Romance

Launching: October 25

Two lifelong teenage friends enjoying a summer at the beach meet a handsome, aspiring pro athlete whom they try to cast in their sensual short film.

Films

Khufiya

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Launching: October 5

When a mole in an intelligence unit leads to the murder of an undercover spy, a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death.

Disco Inferno

Cast: Soni Bringas, Stephen Ruffin, Helene Udy

Genre: Horror

Launching: October 20

A young couple conjures a dark presence that hungers for their unborn baby as they prepare to burn up the dance floor at LA’s hottest disco.

Once Upon a Star

Cast: Sukollawat Kanaros, Nuengthida Sophon, Jirayu La-ongmanee

Genre: Drama

Launching: October 11

In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films.

Documentaries

Beckham

Launching: October 4

Beckham, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in East London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition; love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

Launching: October 20

In his own words, the burglar behind the 2010 robbery of the Paris Museum of Modern Art tells how he pulled off the biggest art heist in French history.

