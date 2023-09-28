Here's what's on Netflix in the UAE this October
A new month is approaching us and you know what that means – fresh releases on Netflix in all the different genres (woop woop). No matter what tickles your fancy, there’s something for everyone this October on this list.
Here’s everything to look forward to on Netflix this October.
Series
Lupin: Part 3
Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme
Genre: Action
Launching: October 5
Picking up where Season 2 left off, Lupin Season 3 follows Assane Diop who is in hiding after being framed for murder. Assane returns to Paris to clear his name and protect his family, but he will face a whole set of new challenges from Pellegrini’s allies and the police.
Creature
Cast: Taner Ölmez and Sifanur Gül
Genre: Romance
Launching: October 20
When tragedy befalls a reckless scientist in Ottoman-era Istanbul, his student uses untested methods to finish his work… with devastating consequences.
Absolute Beginners
Cast: Martyna Byczkowska, Bartłomiej Deklewa, Jan Sałasiński
Genre: Drama/Romance
Launching: October 25
Two lifelong teenage friends enjoying a summer at the beach meet a handsome, aspiring pro athlete whom they try to cast in their sensual short film.
Films
Khufiya
Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi
Genre: Drama/Thriller
Launching: October 5
When a mole in an intelligence unit leads to the murder of an undercover spy, a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death.
Disco Inferno
Cast: Soni Bringas, Stephen Ruffin, Helene Udy
Genre: Horror
Launching: October 20
A young couple conjures a dark presence that hungers for their unborn baby as they prepare to burn up the dance floor at LA’s hottest disco.
Once Upon a Star
Cast: Sukollawat Kanaros, Nuengthida Sophon, Jirayu La-ongmanee
Genre: Drama
Launching: October 11
In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films.
Documentaries
Beckham
Launching: October 4
Beckham, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in East London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition; love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris
Launching: October 20
In his own words, the burglar behind the 2010 robbery of the Paris Museum of Modern Art tells how he pulled off the biggest art heist in French history.
