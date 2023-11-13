The one with the night before Christmas…

On this episode of Capital Days and Slays, residents of Abu Dhabi have the best time ever on Christmas Eve. The festive season has descended upon us, swiftly and with all the tinsel-covered, hideous Christmas sweater-wearing, hot-chocolate-sipping, Christmas movie ugly-crying, roast dinner food coma-inducing cheer.

Without a doubt, the day of is always the most memorable, but anticipation is a beautiful thing, one that keeps the joy and sparkle alive, because hey, the best part is still yet to come. This round-up of all the exciting things to do on Christmas Eve is our festive gift to you. Go forth, and live your best festive life.

Here are 24 fantastic ways to spend Christmas Eve in Abu Dhabi.

Christmas Eve Roast at Aqua

This al fresco Christmas Eve Roast at Aqua is all about the holiday vibes. Featuring live entertainment, some sommelier-selected wines and infusions, this festive dinner will make your holidays even merrier. But that’s not all. Keep the party going with the after-roast party, with sundowners and activities for the little ones at the Kids Club.

Aqua, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Dec 24, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs255 dry package, Dhs355 beverages, Dhs455 sparkling. Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, abudhabi.festive@rosewoodhotels.com

Beachfront getaway with Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri

This festive season, escape to Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, where you can avail the ‘Magical Escape’ offer. This staycation is perfect for the whole family, starting with a breakfast at Sofra Bld, an Abra boat ride across the canals of the Qaryat Al Beri Complex, panoramic views of the picturesque Khor Al Maqta Creek or leisurely strolls across a private beach. Guests will also receive complimentary access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld. Prices start from Dhs 1,150 a night with a minimum of three nights’ stay.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Nov 29, 2023 to Jan 6, 2024, starts at Dhs1,150 per night, Tel: (0) 2 509 8888, reservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Christmas Eve dinner at Graphos Social Kitchen

Celebrate Christmas Eve at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s Graphos Social Kitchen, with a special dinner from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Book now and avail a sweet 20 per cent early bird discount valid until November 30.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs95 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0) 2 208 6900, dineatgraphos@hilton.com

Festive Turkey Takeaway from Pearl Lounge

Bring the holidays into your home with this turkey takeaway from Pearl Lounge. Expect a mouth-watering stuffed roast accompanied by a wide range of traditional trimmings and sides like cranberry sauce and giblet gravy, baked bread pudding, roasted carrots and parsnips and many more.

Pearl Lounge, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Dec 24 and 25, Dhs850, Tel: (0) 2 510 1234, festive.grandhyattabudhabi@hyatt.com

Sugar and Spice Christmas buffet at Sahha

Nothing says festive like a grand buffet, and the Sugar and Spice Christmas buffet at Sahha is precisely that. This traditional Christmas buffet will feature all the festive classics and holiday favourites, bringing the very best of the all the sweetness and spice of the season. Expect roasted turkey, festive desserts and an appearance by, you guessed it, Santa himself.

Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs260 soft drinks, Dhs310 house drinks. Tel: (0) 2 510 1234, festive.grandhyattabudhabi@hyatt.com

Meet Santa at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Who would have thought Santa would make his way to the dunes? But he indeed is, and little ones can meet him at the Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. In true Father Christmas style, he will bear gifts for all in this enchanting spectacle of cultural fusion.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 4.30pm to 5.30pm, Tel: (0) 2 895 9700, anantara.com

Christmas Eve buffet at Al Waha Restaurant

After you’ve met with Father Christmas, there’s nothing left to do but indulge in a feast. The Christmas Eve buffet at Al Waha Restaurant will feature a multicuisine feast, with a live cooking station, live entertainment and seasonal delights.

Al Waha Restaurant, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs550 adults, Dhs275 ages 4 to 12. Tel: (0) 2 895 9700, anantara.com

Christmas Eve dinner at Suhail

This refined steakhouse is offering an exclusive Christmas Eve dinner, featuring five courses of specially-crafted seasonal delights and exquisite flavours served in a festive atmosphere.

Suhail, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs650 soft drinks, Dhs940 sparkling. Tel: (0) 2 895 9700, anantara.com

Christmas Eve dinner at Mijana

Celebrate Christmas with an Arabian twist at Mijana, where a Christmas dinner awaits. Expect an evening of traditional entertainment featuring live oud music and delicious Arabian delicacies from an exquisite five-course menu. There’s also an a la carte menu available.

Mijana, Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Dec 24 and 25, 6pm to 12am, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs499 house drinks, Dhs699 premium drinks. Tel: (0) 2 818 8203, abudhabi.restaurants@ritzcarlton.com

Christmas Eve dinner at Sidekicks

This lively diner at The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton is hosting a Christmas Eve dinner, featuring a delicious buffet of cuisines from around the world. Choose from the live cooking stations, where chefs prepare holiday classics, fresh pasta, pizzas, and great grilled fare. A dedicated station with popular favourites like sweet potato fries, mini burgers, spaghetti and meatballs, and a selection of treats like doughnuts, cotton candy, and popcorn will keep the little ones (or anyone, really) happy.

Sidekicks, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Sun, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 hous drinks, Dhs359 premium drinks. Tel: (0) 2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Christmas Eve movie night at The Matinee

Catch festive classics and iconic movies at The WB™ Abu Dhabi’s dive-in theatre, The Matinee. You can relax on loungers and enjoy delicious snacks and beverages from the a la carte menu. It’s the perfect Christmas Eve family activity.

The Matinee, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Sun, Dec 24, 4.30pm to 6.30pm, 7pm to 9pm, Tel: (0) 2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Christmas Eve dinner at CuiScene

This dinner features a lavish buffet with all the Christmas classics and live cooking stations you could dream of. Themed decorations, lively kids’ activities, and delightful giveaways add the finishing touch.

CuiScene, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs249 soft drinks, Dhs347 hops and sparkling, Dhs649 bubbles, half price for 12 and under, ages 6 and under dine for free. Tel: (0) 2 654 3238, servmeco.com

Christmas Eve dinner at Jing Asia

Jing Asia’s Christmas dinner is all about Asian delights and international cuisine, complete with live melodies on the guitar. From 7pm to 11pm, indulge in amazing Asian fare and have the best time ever this Christmas Eve.

Jing Asia, Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs185 soft drinks, Dhs285 house drinks. Tel: (0) 2 656 3000, @jingasiayasisland

Spirit of Christmas dinner at Belgian Cafe

Head to Belgian Cafe for all the Christmas spirit this season. The dinner features a Burgundian feast at the offering an array of delectable choices accompanied by a live guitarist.

Belgian Beer Cafe, Radisson Blu Yas Island, Dec 24, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs175 soft drinks, Dhs275 sparkling. Tel: (0) 2 656 2406, @bbcyasisland

Supper with Santa at Filini Garden

Nothing says Christmas quite like Father Christmas, and this supper is just the festive adventure you need, Indulge in Italian fare paired with house beverages for four hours accompanied by a duo live performance.

Filini, Radisson Blu Yas Island, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks. Tel: (0) 2 656 2000, @filinigarden

Noche Buena Christmas Eve dinner at Amerigos

For those looking for a Mexican twist in Abu Dhabi, Amerigos is the place to be. The spot will be serving Christmas vibes with live stations and festive beverage stalls for four hours. Completing the experience is an extensive array of activities, including live entertainment, a traditional pinata, children’s activities and a Santa visit.

Amerigos, Park Inn by Radisson, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 8pm to 12am, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks. Tel: (0) 2 656 2000, @amerigosyasisland

Christmas Eve dinner at LPM Restaurant and Bar

Plunge into French-Mediterranean allure from the South of France at the capital’s own lovely LPM location. The Christmas menus this season will serve up a feast to remember, with a super sharing style menu. at Dhs610 per person.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs610 dry package, Dhs920 bubbles. Tel: (0) 2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Festive brunch at Buddha-Bar Beach

Buddha-Bar Beach is starting celebrations early (as they should) with their festive brunch. Tuck into a fusion of Pacific Rim flavours while relaxing in a beachfront setting. Besides the gourmet delights, there will also be live entertainment to enjoy.

Buddha-Bar Beach, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs200 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0) 2 498 8443, restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

Festive feast at Oléa

A magical Christmas Eve celebration awaits you at Oléa, where you can spend the evening indulging in seasonal delicacies and being serenaded by The Youngers, live three-piece band. The festive feast is perfect for a get together of family and friends, and features roast turkey, Foie-gras, seafood delicacies, grills, sweet treats, and so much more.

Oléa, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 8pm to 12am, Dhs325 soft drinks, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs150 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0) 2 498 8443, restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

Christmas Eve dinner at Turquoise Restaurant

At Turquoise Restaurant, you can expect a lavish Christmas Eve dinner featuring a spread of Christmas classics such as roast turkey, Christmas pudding, festive desserts and a selection of house beverages. Get to festive feasting amidst the echoes of Christmas carols and decorations.

Turquoise Restaurant, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 24. Tel: (0) 2 492 2222, @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Christmas Eve dinner at Butcher & Still

This 1920’s inspired Chicago-style steakhouse is offering an exclusive Christmas Eve dinner. The menu features all the classic Christmas favourites with unique twists that include nourishing seasonal winter squash soup, golden roasted turkey roulade, and a heartwarming homemade pecan pie served with generous amounts of whipped cream, salted caramel sauce and cinnamon nutmeg drizzle.

Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Dec 24, 1pm to 4pm, à la carte prices. Tel: (0) 2 333 2444, dining.abudhabi@fourseasons.com

Feast of the Seven Fishes at Café Milano

This Christmas Eve feast is a one-of-a-kind experience. The Feast of the Seven Fishes menu is a display of the world’s finest fish and shellfish. Prepare to indulge in seafood starters and main courses, such as baked herb-crusted meagre fillet, roasted monkfish, and roasted jumbo prawns. The festive menu concludes with Chef Delfino Chiarello’s signature festive desserts or ‘al cioccolate,’ featuring hazelnut mousse coated in dark chocolate and served with rosemary apricot sorbet.

Café Milano, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, à la carte prices, Tel: (0) 2 333 2444, dining.abudhabi@fourseasons.com

The Christmas Feast at Garage

Gather a crowd because this feast will need one of those. The Christmas Feast at Garage has a mouth-watering menu of delicacies, including Chef’s baked duck leg with braised cinnamon red cabbage and orange sauce or the juicy roasted turkey with bread stuffing and sweet cranberry sauce. For a touch of festive, choose from the never-ending spread of Christmas desserts, from giant Panettone to classic Christmas cookies.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 8pm to 12am, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs600 house drinks, Dhs750 sparkling. Tel: (0) 2 656 0000, www.wabudhabidining.com

Natale at Amici

Celebrate Christmas Eve Italian style at Amici. The three-course menu has been carefully crafted and will take you to a myriad flavours with seared scallops with truffle risotto, beetroot carpaccio with truffle coat cheese mousse, rosemary and juniper-crusted lamb rack, chestnut and chocolate tart and more.

Amici, W Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, Dhs289 dry package, Dhs389 sparkling. Tel: (0) 2 656 0000, www.wabudhabidining.com

