Looking back on 2023 before we head into the last race of the season… This year’s season has been an absolute cracker, and although present-day Formula One superstar Max Verstappen has wrapped up his third Drivers’ Championship following the race in Doha, Abu Dhabi’s own booming motorsports and entertainmen extravaganza promises adrenaline-soaked action and roaring engines at the circuit, with endless avenues for off-track fun and innumerable exciting activities that are set to create a whole lot of noise at and round this year’s Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The capital is set to turn into a beehive of activity as possibly the most anticipated weekend of the year fast approaches, and with it, a heap of entertainment, hospitality and dining options that will keep the excitement at fever pitch leading up to, during, and after the action is done and over with on the asphalt.

Experiences

Collabs and creations

For the brand aware and collab enthusiasts, you can enjoy a series of exciting activations at Yas Marina this year, at their Welcome Alley, which includes collaborations such as Peroni Zero x Aston Martin, Ferrari Prosecco, Lyre’s and Whispering Angel’s picturesque flower wall. You’ll also be able to enjoy daytime offerings such as a mariachi band, an origami ballerina, and mystic mimes, who will leave you in awe with their colourful storytelling. You can also enjoy a beautiful laser show that will create a spellbinding display in the night sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Marina (@yasmarinaabudhabi)

Abu Dhabi Race Week

Abu Dhabi Race Week is revving up once again, promising an unparalleled three-day extravaganza of high-octane activity from

November 24 to 26. As the countdown begins, an electrifying trackside spectacle that promises to leave you on the edge of your seats, is in the offing. This year, you can expect an unrivalled experience as Race Week has you setting sail on the largest mega yacht in the UAE. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Yas Marina Circuit, you’ll have the chance to take in panoramic vistas that perfectly complement the heart-racing action on the track. You can choose from several options including a full package that runs all the way from 1pm to 1am (from Dhs2,990 Fri and Sat, Dhs4,990 Sun) while indulging in the ultimate race week experience, complete with sumptuous food, refreshing beverages and unmissable entertainment. Post-race, the festivities continue with a concert to enjoy and an exclusive afterparty from 8pm to 1am, that will keep the adrenaline pumping as you create memories on the marina with premium beverages and a live DJ. For bookings, log on to candypants.events or adraceweek.ae.

Aioka

Amazing views, five-star service and an A-list guest list comprise the Aioka Race Weekend experience, and this year, guests can enjoy all the fun both on and off track in a luxury location with jaw-dropping views. But that’s not all. Aioka and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake have teamed up to create unique experiences for you, with Aioka now the team’s official concierge partner.

Aioka, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Friday November 24 1:00pm to 7:00pm, Saturday November 25 1:00am to 7:00pm and Sunday November 26 1:00pm to 2:00am. aioka.com

All-in attractions

If culture is what checks your boxes, all race ticket holders can also enjoy a range of unrivalled perks, with access to one of Yas Island’s incredible theme parks, Qasr Al Watan and the Louvre Abu Dhabi through the ‘Yas All In’ ticket, valid between Wednesday, November 22 to Monday, November 27.

Say Yas to dreamy dining destinations

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s own dedicated space for global motorsports action and all things entertainment, also happens to be the emirate’s dining hotspot, with innumerable dining destinations to choose from. Here are some of our picks to get you in the mood…

Garage at the W Abu Dhabi

Sit down at the W Abu Dhabi’s Garage, where you can rev up your appetite as you enjoy excellent food and beverage options, electrifying entertainment and an unparalleled view of the Yas Marina’s racetrack. Their B.I.G. Trackside Brunch will feature a medley of marvellous treats, an endless menu and exquisite beverages. With four brunches strategically timed for each race session, you get to recharge while being powered by the symphony of roaring engines on the racetrack. Throughout brunch, you will be treated to premium bottles of bubbles, expertly crafted cocktails, a roaming oyster trolley, delicate caviar, a decadent dessert art table, a carving station, and a sushi bar featuring with a super selection of seafood on ice. Repairs or otherwise, you’ll want to park yourself here come race weekend.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday November 24 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Saturday November 25 12:30pm to 3:30pm, Sunday November 26, 4:00pm to 7:00pm, from Dhs700. Tel:(0)2 656 0000, wrevup.com

Stars ‘N’ Bars

A well-known favourite in the capital, this casual spot with great pub-grub and an extensive draft selection alongside live bands and live sporting action is your place to be come race weekend.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

One of Abu Dhabi’s finest hospitality destinations has created ‘The Grand Pit Lane Brunch’, a unique experience dining experience that combines an eye-watering 145 race-themed dishes, live entertainment and complimentary pool and beach access, so you can enjoy some of the best views in the capital. Only fifteen minutes away from the racetrack, their Bridges sports bar is also ready to host you for a special post-brunch happy hour, with a buy one, get one free offer on selected beverages from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Saturday November 25, 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs420 house drinks, Dhs595 French bubbles. Tel: (0)2 654 3333, @fairmontbabalbahr, dining.bab@fairmont.com

Pit Stop Brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Links Abu Dhabi (@yaslinksad)

Hickory’s at Yas Links Abu Dhabi will be hosting an exciting family-friendly Pit Stop Brunch, all weekend long from 12:30pm to 3:30pm, with an awesome al fresco dining experience. With mouth-watering choices and live cook accompanied by a live DJ and saxophonist, the vibe is just right to match the roaring engines on-track.

Hickory ‘s, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 24 to 26, 12:30pm to 3:30pm, Dhs229 soft drinks, Dhs499 house drinks, Dhs150 ages 7 to 12, 7 and under dine for free. Tel:(0)2 404 3077, @yaslinksad

Penelope’s

This one constantly makes it on Abu Dhabi’s list of the best jazz spots to dine at, with fine French Mediterranean fare and glorious Cote D’ Azur-inspired glamour making sure there’s something for you no matter where your tastes lie.

Mika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika (@mika.abudhabi)

Abu Dhabi has no dearth of Mediterranean restaurants, but that neither stops more from opening, nor the crowds from coming in to enjoy a well-celebrated cuisine, especially in this part of the world. Dynamic culinary offerings await at Mika, the perfect pairing for race-time entertainment.

Yas Acres Fan Zone

Immerse yourself in the ultimate Fan Zone experience at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, on November 25 and 26 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm, as Yas Acres will broadcast the racing action live, with fans being able to indulge in a supreme selection of food and beverage offers, as well as pool access with a live DJ.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 25 and 26, 3:00pm to 9:00pm, Dhs100 entry, Dhs120 house drinks. Tel: (0)2 208 7222, @yasacresgolfcc

Filini Garden

If Italian fare is what gets your appetite shifting into gear, Italia at Filini Garden will bring the heat with Italian Michelin-starred Chef Nicola Fossaceca at the helm of proceedings. Must-haves include the Cicoria e Cicale di Mare, Ravioli di Ricotta in Brodetto di Crostacei, and Triglia in Skapece Espresso, and live entertainment will have you entertained with a sax performance, a DJ and dancers enthralling patrons daily.

November 23 to 26, 12:30pm to 3:00am, from Dhs200. @filinigarden

Amerigos

Amerigos at the Park Inn by Radisson Blu Yas Island: Enjoy marvellous Mexican delicacies and signature creations from Chef Mario including the Arroz a la Tumbada Rombo, Barbequed Lamb Chops with Chimichurri, and Yellow Tail Hamachi Ceviche. A lively Latin duo and DJ will keep the entertainment at top levels throughout.

November 23 to 26, from Dhs325. @amerigosyasisland

Mr. Moto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Moto (@mrmoto.ae)

This mid-century, modern Japanese speakeasy welcomes guests to drop in and enjoy beverages. A menu full of Japanese flavours and sounds from their resident DJs’ curated playlists in a cosy-setting make this one of the most exciting openings on Yas.

Trackside at the Yas Marina Circuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbuDhabiGP (@abudhabigp)

A host of exciting dining options awaits trackside, as motorsport fans can look forward to several popular attractions at the Yas Marina circuit including the new Hillside Terrace, with a uniquely curated menu from The Maine Oyster bar & Grill.

If you’re at the end of the fastest section on the track, you can witness the action from the all-new Club 58, an eye in the sky with views of the circuit’s longest straight and the start-finish line at the F1 season finale in a relaxed setting. With one of the finest Greek Mediterranean restaurants in the world, estiatorio Milos, the Deck at Two is being touted as the place to be for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023. Finally, Greek flair returns at Deck at Nine due to high demand, alongside the rooftop Luna Lounge that will have you whipping out your phones to capture its ‘grammable swing.

Diablito

Spanish flavours and terrific tapas are served hot here, as you can sit down for eats that won’t stuff you but still satiate as stunning views of the Abu Dhabi sunset and Yas Marina enchant you while you’re not busy having goosebumps courtesy of roaring engines and trackside entertainment.

Belgian Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Café Abu Dhabi (@belgiancafead)

Dock at the Belgian Café’s Orange Zone, the only Dutch fan zone on Yas Island, and a limited-time menu with the best of European-inspired cuisine from the kitchen of Chef Christoff will have you enjoying a fantastic selection of gourmet dishes such as aged Wagyu burgers, finished off with fresh truffles, fioe gras, and wait for it…gold. You can also dine on a 265-day-aged premium meat selection and Mons cheeses.

November 23 to 26, 12:30pm to 3:00am. @bbcyasisland

Stills

Stills, at the Crowne Plaza Yas Island with an al fresco deck, live entertainment, real-time F1 coverage and a dedicated pop-up promises to bring the party. Beautiful brunch offers, barbecue pits and grills will transform the bar into a hub of fandom throughout the capital’s biggest sports and entertainment weekend of the year.

November 23 to 26, 12:00pm to 3;00am, from Dhs200. @stillsyasisland

Yasalaam after race concerts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasalam After-Race Concerts (@yasalamae)

Only weeks away from the final race of the season, here are the top live performances to look out for at this year’s race as part of its Yasalaam after-race concert series presented by e&. Race ticket holders, get set to get wowed and how:

Ava Max

Adored pop sensation Ava Max takes to the stage for the first concert of this year’s Yasalaam F1 After-Race concert series, the ‘Sweet but Psycho’ hitmaker having a enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the pop charts while selling out arenas around the globe and setting soaring records on digital. With her enormous influence and power-packed stage presence, get set to kick your musical journey off on a high note on Thursday evening.

Tiesto

EDM supremo Tiesto heads to Yas Island on Thursday night to play a beat-bathed post-race show of the weekend, and electronica lovers can look forward to brilliant beats pouring out from the deck as a superb collection of chart toppers will have you on your feet, feeling the energy from start to finish. With over 36 million albums sold, Tiesto will leave no stone unturned to make sure you leave it all on the dancefloor come Thursday evening.

Chris Brown

R’n’B stalwart Chris Brown, getting audiences on their feet time and time again with hits like Turn up the Music, With You and Gimme That will land in Abu Dhabi to wow audiences on Friday, November 24 as the second artist to grace the Yasalaam after-race concert stage. Get ready to throw your hands in the hair, bob your heads, tap your feet and sing along, because one of the biggest makers of party hits in the last 20 years is about to arrive in the capital.

Shania Twain

The newest-announced addition to the Yasalaam after-race concerts is Canada’s global country pop icon, Shania Twain. One of the music industry’s most popular trailblazers who churned out winning hits such as Party for Two and I’m Gonna Getcha Good! during her time at the top of the charts, the top-selling female country pop artist of all time brings thirty-years of hits to the after-race concert.

Foo Fighters

Seattle grunge legends, the Foo Fighters, cap off the 15th anniversary of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with an after-race performance in the final and most-anticipated day of a packed race weekend. Look out for stunning hits such as Best of You, Pretender and My Hero, in what will be a performance 143,000 capital-dwellers and visitors have been waiting long to witness.

As well, don’t forget to get your tickets here as more have just been released so you can enjoy the race…