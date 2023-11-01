Hello, November. Festive season is well and truly upon us, and here are some great places to ring in the Festival of Lights in the capital…

Tilal Liwa

Everyone’s invited to celebrate Diwali at the Tilal Liwa Desert Retreat, with a fabulous 30 per cent off to be enjoyed on stays booked from November 9 to 13, that will also get you access to their stunning desert activities including quad biking and more. For those of you that are looking to dig into Diwali-themed delights, they’re also hosting an excellent dinner on November 12, from Dhs149 a plate.

Tilal Liwa, Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, November 9 to 13. Tel: (0)2 894 6111, @tilalliwahotel

Punjab Grill

Delicious Indian food and an ambiance to savour headline Diwali festivities at Punjab Grill, as Executive Chef Sandeep Ail’s culinary prowess combine tradition and innovation beautifully. Available to enjoy from November 9 to 19, highlights such as Butter Pav Bhaji with Masala Maska Bun (Dhs65), the Makkai Saag with Missi Roti (Dhs55) and Mutton Missal Pav (Dhs75) will guarantee a cracker of a Diwali.

Punjab Grill, Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi. Tel:(0)2 449 9839, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Angar

Angar is all set to capture the magic of Diwali with you, as it prepares to welcome you decorated in intricate Diwali-themed décor, setting the stage for a celebratory atmosphere that will bring you the essence of this cherished festival like few others can. Experience a blend of tradition and modern indulgence as superb starters such as the Royal Samosa Symphony with crispy samosas in a medley of flavours, the Tandoori Temptation Wings, the Butter Velvet Chicken Euphoria and much more. Angar, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 10 to 15, 6:00pm to 11:00pm, from Dhs229. Tel: (0)2 656 000, @wabudhabi

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island