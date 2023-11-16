The change appeared on phones this morning…

Eagle-eyed residents in the UAE may have spotted a change to their network provider name on Thursday, November 16 to ‘Tolerance’. Wondering why? Well, it’s to help celebrate International Day for Tolerance.

November 16 was declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as International Day for Tolerance back in 1995.

According to UNESCO’s 1995 Declaration of Principles on Tolerance, ‘Tolerance is respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human.’

Did you know the UAE has a Ministry of Tolerance?

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence by the United Arab Emirates was launched back in 2016. It serves as a reminder that tolerance is not a given, but something that must be cultivated and maintained through the efforts of individuals, organizations, and governments.

It is essential for enriching human life and allows us to embrace and celebrate cultures from around the world. And when it comes to different nationalities, the list spans more than 200 here in the UAE.

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE stated, ‘The UAE has always been, and still is, a proponent of peace and a symbol of tolerance among people.’

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also stated, ‘Tolerance is no catchphrase, but a quality we must cherish and practice. It must be woven into the fabric of our society to safeguard our future and maintain the progress we have made.’

But the acceptance of tolerance stretches back further in time and was something even the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan strongly believed in. He stated, “Tolerance is a duty”. The UAE even dedicated the year 2019 to the Year of Tolerance. It was declared by the late UAE President, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

