Dubai Design Week, now in its ninth edition, is back this month, taking place from November 8 to 12. It’s all being staged in one of the coolest spots in town – Dubai Design District (d3), and features a jam-packed designer programme of exhibitions, installations, talks and workshops, across multiple creative disciplines.

Here’s your quick guide to Dubai Design Week

Downtown Design

An anchor event of Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design is set to take place from November 8 to 11. The Middle East’s leading fair for contemporary and high-quality design showcases all the latest collections, innovative products and design solutions.

Exhibitions & Pop-Ups

The exhibitions at Dubai Design Week will once again highlight the latest in design in the region and beyond. At the UAE Designer Exhibition, you’ll find displays from new and emerging UAE-based designers. For a visual treat, visit the 100/100 Best Arabic Poster, which presents posters from the region that aim to document the Arab world’s visual culture. For more innovations on the sustainable front, visit The Royal College of Art from London.

Workshops and Masterclasses

A number of hands-on experiences will be available led by a range of practitioners – from professors of world-renowned institutions to expert facilitators and craftsmen. It will be open to visitors of all ages.

The Marketplace

Take home a piece of the festival with you at this consciously curated outdoor shopping experience from the city’s creatives, artisans and small businesses. The Marketplace is also home to some engaging kid’s activities and food stalls.

Additionally, Moreish by K has teamed up with Architectural Designer, Mula to create a series of beautiful items inspired by the date palm you can buy, and all profits will be donated to Gaza via the Emirates Red Crescent.

Urban Commissions

Designers and architects were invited to take part in Dubai Design Week’s competition for the best innovative outdoor furniture keeping in mind a responsible design approach. The winner will be unveiled at the festival.

Top 5 installations to check out at Dubai Design Week

This core component of Dubai Design Week showcases the imagination of designers, architects, brands and creatives from across the globe.

The Future Will Be Sown

The installation aims to ‘sow’ a thought in the minds of visitors and reimagine a world where we honour the delicate balance between nature and human development. It will host a roster of performances during the festival.

Pulp Fractions by Tee Vee Eff

An artful demonstration of how discarded paper and cardboard can be pulped, shaped and reformed for an incredible range of practical and aesthetic applications.

Blessings of Iridescence by Sara Al Rayyes

Al Rayyes uses pearl oyster shells, a typically discarded waste product, to create a sustainable installation that honours and preserves an important local industry – pearl diving.

Light Gazing by Ultra Arte and Light & Lives

This headline sustainable installation lights up with the natural sunlight, demonstrating how nature and design can work together.

Of Palm by Abdalla Almulla

Born and raised in the UAE, Abdalla Almulla’s pavilion uses the palm tree for inspiration in his commission of Abwab (doors in Arabic) – a platform dedicated to commissioning work from across the region.

Dubai Design District, Nov 7 to 12, Dhs25 (donation to charity). dubaidesignweek.ae

