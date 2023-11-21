Elrow XXL is coming back to Dubai in 2024

Ticket registration is already open!

If you saw us at elrow XXL this last year, it’s no surprise to us as just about everybody and anybody was at the massive Dubai festival held in d3 back in January of 2023. The 2024 rendition of elrow XXL has already been confirmed, it’s returning to Dubai.

Bigger and better than ever

Elrow XXL this year was a knock-out two-day festival that covered all of the bases for all of our techno fans.

As of right now, elrow XXL will be in Dubai for only one day, taking place on Saturday, April 13, 2024. We have already started the countdown, the day promises to hold its biggest stage yet, with performances starting from 6pm. You can sign up for registration here.

The fest last year saw legends in the industry including Armand Van Helden, Idris Elba, Sam Devine and Sonny Fodera. We can confirm that the festival went hard.

Elrow’s iconic fiestas have made the brand one of the biggest names on the house music event circuit around the world.

Known for its flamboyant and over-the-top decorations, costumes and confetti showers – expect to transcend into a unique carnival fantasy land.

Elrow events have been to Dubai before, and if you were clubbing in Dubai pre-pandemic, you’ll likely remember some of their smaller events at Soho Beach in 2018 and 2019.

But for this super-sized festival, fans can expect a bigger site, more names, and one of the biggest stage productions ever seen in the UAE for yet another sell-out year.

See you there?