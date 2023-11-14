Sponsored: Savour eclectic eats and an incredible nightlife experience under the stars…

If you’re a lover of rooftop eats and endless city views like we are, here’s some fabulous news. Mercury Rooftop, at Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach has completed its orbit and is now back to blow you away in a dazzling new look.

Located at one of Dubai’s finest jewels, Jumeirah Beach, you are now invited to step into the newly-curated nightlife sensation that is Mercury, so you can enjoy a truly out of-this-world experience. Bathed in the shimmer of a sky full of shimmering stars, this truly celestial ambiance is positioned so you can take in jaw-dropping 180-degree views of Dubai’s incredible skyline, while an all-star nightlife experience beckons on the roof of this stunning property.

With world-class DJs renowned for their spellbinding electronic sounds that keep the energy flowing all night long, Mercury Rooftop’s nightlife experience is truly one to celebrate. Revel in a one-of-a-kind journey that will have you witnessing the peerless culmination of live music, unparalleled views, creative cocktails and dreamy dining, featuring perennially chart-topping attractions including light nibbles and scintillating sushi options, as well as elaborate, eclectic eats such as their Saffron Lobster Risotto and Black Angus Beef Sliders.

While astronomical amazement will greet you seven days a week, you can also voyage amid a multitude of terrific themed nights. These include their lovely Ladies’ Night on Tuesdays with free flowing drinks and an assortment of sharing dishes from 8pm to 1am for Dhs150, live DJs from Friday to Wednesday, talented violinists eager to serenade you on Thursdays, and live vocalists bringing the best of their carefully-cultivated skill set every Sunday, to help round off your weekend in unforgettable fashion.

Mercury Rooftop, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, 8:00pm to 3:00am daily. Tel: (0)4 270 7777, @mercurydubai, fourseasons.com

Images: supplied