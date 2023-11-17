Sponsored: Livin’ la dolce vita at Torno Subito…

Along the breezy shores of Dubai’s world-famous manmade archipelago, W Dubai – The Palm hides one of the city’s most exciting, unconventional, famed and acclaimed Italian restaurants, Torno Subito.

The arrestingly-designed eatery is inspired by the cultural and culinary flamboyance of the golden age of the Italian Riviera. It’s the Dubai-based passion project of international master chef, Massimo Bottura of three Michelin Star – Osteria Francescana, fame.

Following the rollout of Dubai’s own Michelin Guide, Torno Subito has now been presented with its own Star, stretching the Massimo constellation across continents.

And there’s a way you can take a whistle-stop tour through some of the gastronomic highlands of the menu, starting at just Dhs325. That’s the price for the soft package at the Sabato in Riviera brunch. It takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, offers laidback gourmet grazing and a house option for Dhs425; a prosecco and signature cocktail package for Dhs525; and a Champagne and premium spirits option for Dhs725.

Getting down to business

That’s not the only weekly promotion available at Torno Subito of course, discerning diners looking for a midweek treat should hit up the brand new business lunch formula.

Available for an unusually generous set of seatings from Sunday to Friday between midday and 3pm. The cleverly curated menu features a selection of authentic Italian dishes with a delicious twist.

You can get two courses for Dh125, and three for Dhs145 from a menu that includes Polpo E Patate (roasted octopus with sweet potato); a classo Vitello Tonnato, (slow-cooked veal in tuna sauce, with pickled celery and caper powder). Your main round-up features Tagliatella Al Ragu – traditional egg pasta tagliatelle with hand-chopped beef ragu; Dentice All’acqua Pazza, a pan-fried snapper with roasted fennel and acqua pazza style sauce; and the Pollo Fritto, a corn-fed chicken leg with cacciatora sauce and baked potato.

And putting the ‘sin’ in ‘business lunch’ there’s the option of Torno’s iconic Tiramisubito or some Gellati E Sorbetti.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, brunch every Sat 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs325. Business lunch Sun to Fri midday to 3pm, from Dhs125. Make your bookings via the opentable.com website, but we recommend doing it in advance – as spaces are limited.

Images: Provided