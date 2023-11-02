Sponsored: This thrilling day pass stocks surprises with something for everyone…

Enjoy a whole day of fabulous fun and exclusive, premium entertainment for the whole family on Abu Dhabi’s own mystical Nurai Island, with their brilliant new day pass offering you superb attractions, active adventures and lovely leisure activities to choose from seven days a week. Inclusive of beach and pool access, boat transfer, a kids’ club and water park access, you can enjoy this all-access dreamy day pass from October 1 to December 30.

Images: supplied

If you’re looking to unwind amid all the craziness of a busy week in the capital, Nurai Island has just what you need. From Monday to Friday, you can relax, rejuvenate, and fill up on an incredible selection of food and beverages, at Dhs550 (inclusive of a Dhs200 F&B or spa credit) for adults, while children 5 to 12 get to join in the fun for Dhs275 and little ones under 4 years of age enjoy for free.

If you prefer to head over and make memories during the weekend, Nurai Island’s super Saturday and splendid Sunday day passes have you locked in for a great time as well. For Dhs700, you can enjoy their soft drinks package, house drinks for Dhs800, and a beautiful bubbles package for Dhs900. We weren’t kidding when we said this was a family escape, as your little ones aged 5 to 12 enjoy for Dhs325, and guests can also tuck into a thrilling Island Brunch as part of the Saturday Day Pass package. On Sundays, you can enjoy the day pass for Dhs650, while children 5 to 12 enjoy a memorable day out for Dhs325, and your yung ‘uns 4 and under enjoy for free.

All you need to do is make sure to get your bookings in well in advance, and prepare to enjoy a fabulous daycation like none other. Only on Nurai Island, in Abu Dhabi.

Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0) 2 617 2222, WhatsApp: (0)56 547 6818. dining@nurai.com, nuraiisland.com