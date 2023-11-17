The library sets out to question and disrupt existing narratives about Arabs and the Middle East…

This weekend marks an exciting milestone for literature enthusiasts in Dubai as Fiker Institute unveils its new politics and culture library at the city’s cultural hub, Alserkal Avenue.

Founded two years ago by Emirati author Dubai Abulhoul, Fiker Institute has been on a mission to reshape the global narrative surrounding Arabs and the Middle East and has steadily evolved into a driving force for change.

Now, with the opening of the new library, they’re taking that mission to the next level…

A breath of fresh air…

The library, set to open its doors on Saturday, aims to be a hub for writers, readers, artists, researchers, diplomats, and policymakers.

Focused on politics and culture, the collection of over 15,000 bilingual books challenges visitors to question assumptions about world history, global politics, and culture.

Starting with 40 book categories, the space promises to be a ‘living library’ that continuously evolves with the suggestions and support of the community.

Books are arranged by themes rather than categories, for example instead of ‘history’ and ‘geography’, they will be organised into more complex themes like instability, violence, hegemony, choices, racism and change.

Visitors are invited to join the official opening night this Saturday from 5pm to 8pm at the new home for storytelling, learning, ideas, and change. See you in Warehouse 88?

Fiker Institute, Warehouse 88, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Opens Saturday, November 18. @fikerinstitute

Images: Social