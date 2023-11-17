The First Collection is about to be the best collection…

Dive into incredible indulegence at The First Collection Waterfront, now open in Dubai’s plush Business Bay district. Delicately set along the banks of the glittering Dubai Canal in high-end Business Bay, the hotel is housed in one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. Whether it is captivating culinary, a dreamy view of the Dubai skyline, or sophisticated rooms that your desire, The First Collection Waterfront has an endless host of luxurious offerings for you.

At this staggering 327-room property, contemporary living spaces are your hosts with Deluxe Rooms, Premier Rooms, Executive Suites and Accessible Rooms available at a phenomenal four-star lifestyle destination in one of the most glamorous, high-luxury cities on the planet. Floor to ceiling windows will ensure you don’t miss any of Dubai’s bustling glory, whether you choose to relax amid neutral tones or take in the city’s blinding lights from your balcony.

A quick peek into just a few attractions that headline The First Collection Waterfront: wholesome eateries, a chic rooftop pool, and picture-perfect views that will have you in safe hands at this urban escape, which is mere steps away from some of the most glittering gems on Dubai’s luxury landscape including Downtown Dubai, DIFC and Jumeirah. If retail therapy is what complements your experiences best, complimentary shuttles await to whisk you off to some of the finest retail experiences in the world at both Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall.

Culinary cadence is on full display at The First Collection Waterfront. Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery has you in great shape for brilliant baked treats, while all-day dining destination Local serves you sustainably sourced, local ingredients in lip-smacking creations such as their Gulf Tiger Prawns, Seared Sesame Crusted Tuna Fillet and other taste-bud igniting indulgences. And if you’re a fan of rooftop bars like we are, they have a gorgeous one by the pool with a diverse selection of poolside snacks and beverages.

If a wonderful wellness facility is what captivates you, you’ve come to the right place at The First Collection Waterfront. Enjoy a pristine, panoramic pool and a fully-loaded fitness centre in-house, or a quick shuttle to and from Soluna Beach Club at the Palm Jumeirah’s Balqis Residence, that will have your stresses melting away in marvellous Mediterranean surroundings.

What offers can you enjoy?

In celebration of the launch, you can avail of incredible room rates beginning at Dhs409 (plus taxes, subject to availability). All you need to do is book between November 11 and 30, which includes a stay validity until December 20.

If you choose to head over to Soluna Beach Club, for only Dhs200 you can avail of the hotel’s shuttle service with Dhs100 of your spend redeemable on the Soluna pool and beach menu.

There’s never a bad time to introduce a little self-love into your life, and this sounds like the perfect offer…

The First Collection Waterfront, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 542 666, firstcollection.ae, @thefirstcollectionwaterfront