Twiggy by La Cantine has announced the second edition of its DJ Party. Taking place on Saturday, November 25 at the stunning beachfront restaurant at Dubai Creek, visitors can expect a number of DJ performances from some notable names.

In the past, Twiggy by La Cantine has hosted Moojo, Valeron, Pablo Fierro, HVMZA, Francis Mercier, Moblack, and more. And we can expect a huger line-up for its second edition. Dutch-born Ibiza-based producer and DJ, Chelina Manuhutu and DJ, producer and live performer Adassiya have been confirmed to spin the decks at Twiggy.

Those attending will be able to soak up music spanning house, afro house, tech house, and more with plenty of dancing in the sand.

Tickets to the event cost Dhs350 per guest (non-redeemable on food and beverages). For those who want to nab a sun bed, make sure you arrive good and early by 11.30am. The sunbeds cost Dhs350 per guest (non-redeemable on food and beverages).

For those who fancy a lounge, there are three packages up for grabs. For Silver Lounge which can seat up to six guests, it’s Dhs6,000; for Gold Lounge which can seat up to eight guests it’s Dhs8,000; and lastly, for VIP Lounge for eight guests, it’s Dhs12,000.

Want an up close and personal experience? There’s a VIP lounge near the DJ which will cost you Dhs15,000; and it’s redeemable on food and beverages.

Want to sit at a table in the restaurant? There’s a minimum spend of Dhs500 per person. For a VIP table out on the balcony which can seat up to six guests, it’s Dhs4,000.

Do note, that additional guests at the lounge and restaurant will be charged Dhs250 (entrance fee to be paid at the door).

For more information, or to book call 04 602 1105.