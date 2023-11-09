One of the capital’s hottest nightlife spots is set to shine come race weekend…

White Abu Dhabi has just unveiled a stellar artist lineup for race weekend, and names such as Ja Rule and DJ Black Coffee are confirmed for performances in the capital at White’s iconic Yas Island location from November 24 to 26. The beats shall flow in this multi-sensory nightlife experience, as White is back following a terrific track record of hosting world class talent.

Roll back the years with hip hop hero Jeffrey ‘Ja Rule’ Atkins Sr., who has collaborated with some of the biggest brands in the business like DMX, Jay-Z and Ashanti, and has also featured in movies like The Fast and the Furious, Half Past Dead and more. He’s here to perform for you on Friday, November 24 to kick off race weekend festivities, and also to remind us that “it’s not how you stand by your car, it’s how you race your car”. Apt consider the occasion, we think.

On Saturday, November 25, DJ Black Coffee, celebrated as a titan of the kwaito genre, will put out lively, electrifying hits that blend traditional African beats and ethereal house tunes to keep the excitement at peak levels.

White has also promised to unveil yet another superstar for a show on Sunday, November 26, and if their repertoire is anything to go by, your guess is as good as ours. They’ve hosted names like Usher, Bruno Mars, Future, will.i.am and many others in the past, which makes things all the more exciting.

White Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 24 to 26, ticket and table prices TBC. Tel: (0)50 639 8934, (0)55 836 4848, @whiteabudhabi

