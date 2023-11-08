It looks stunning at sunset…

Love a winter pop-up? If you’re visiting the humble city of Al Ain, make sure you slot in some time to visit the magical Le Pre winter pop-up at Qasr Al Muwaiji.

Seeing the gorgeous installation is worth your time alone. It features a photo-worthy design, complete with plants and tables in the sand. The set-up is done in such a way that no matter where you sit, you’re sure to reach for your phone for an Instagram snap.

For those dining in the main dining area, you will still enjoy your meal under the stars with the inclusion of a cool-looking centrepiece.

In keeping with the Year of Sustainability, the pop-up is entirely sustainable. It is built using recyclable materials, primarily aluminium, wood, and tiles. The look comes together with wooden furniture which blends Western and local aesthetics. There are mud wall finishes, just like in the times gone by, plus ceramics and mosaic floor tiles. All of these are in colours of the natural elements, in keeping with the theme, but it also means you will be able to easily harmonise with nature.

Additionally, on special occasions, there will be live music and entertainment options for the family to enjoy. You can stay up to date with the latest on @lepre.ae

On to the main bit, the food…

Inside this gorgeous pop-up, you will find four food and beverage brands. For those looking for a quick bite, head to Eight Pizza and Popup Burger.

Inside, you will also find Le Pre – the namesake of the pop-up. In case you didn’t know, Le Pre is a popular cafe in Al Ain serving some coffee and some delicious sweet treats.

The central star of the venue, Matera is the venue to book when you want to impress a loved one. It is a casual fine dining space with a menu of international, handcrafted dishes crafted by Chef Husain Hathiyari.

Can’t wait to visit? Here’s the location pin.

Le Pre pop-up, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain, open daily weekdays 4pm to 12am; weekends 4pm to 1am, open intil Mar 31; @lepre.ae.

