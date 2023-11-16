This sounds way better the regular popcorn and nachos…

Have you ever watched a movie and seen a tasty dish on screen that you just want to try for yourself? Well, with this new Dubai movie experience, we will be able to join the characters on-screen as they tuck into their delicious meal.

Movie Eats, the first culinary film experience is hosting its next screening in Dubai on November 30 at Yava Restaurant. The movie which will be screened is Matilda. If the first thing that pops into your head is the decadent chocolate cake, well… you won’t be disappointed.

Bookings to see the film at the restaurant will cost you Dhs299. The menu will be available online when you book your table, so you can indulge with your eyes before the actual feast. For non-meat eaters, there is also a vegetarian menu, so you don’t have to feel left out. You can book your seats here.

Do note, certain movies may come with an age restriction, so double check before you book the whole family in.

Some of the on-screen dishes we would love to try include the pizza from Eat Pray Love, the ratatouille from Disney’s Ratatouille (not prepared by a rat, of course), the burger from The Menu, and… although we didn’t really see it – Ross’ sandwich from Friends – yes, with the ‘moist maker’.

Other cinema experiences to check out…

Love to check out different movie experiences? For those of you who love your movies with a side of heart-pumping horror, check out Dubai’s first horror cinema with professional actors who will pop up at the film’s tensest moments.

For a more luxurious experience, check out Theatre by Vox which includes a tasty meal including dynamite shrimp, mac ‘n’ cheese bites, and vegan tacos to mini hotdogs, nachos and flatbreads. Prefer tasty sips? Head to Cinemacity Fountain Views which includes cocktails from a licensed bar in the back.

Images: Movie Stills and supplied