Start off the new year in style…

If you’re celebrating New Year in Dubai and want to keep the party going into the new year, there’s plenty of ways to spend New Year’s Day 2024 in Dubai. From family-friendly roasts to dust away the cobwebs, to beachside brunches, we’re here to make sure you start 2024 in style.

Here’s 26 places to celebrate New Year’s Day in Dubai.

Asia Asia, Pier 7

Keep the party going on January 1 with a special edition of Asia Asia’s Spice Route brunch. Tuck into four courses of pan-Asian signatures, paired with unlimited drinks and beautiful Dubai Marina views.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 2pm to 5pm, Jan 1, Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 423 8301. asia-asia.com

Aura Skypool

Keep the celebrations going in the sky by spending New Year’s Day at Aura Skypool. You can book the swim in the sky from 12pm to 7pm on January 1, with full day prices from Dhs675 per person depending on the view and row, with all guests receiving a glass of bubbles with their booking. Prefer to brunch? Book a seat in the lounge and tuck into three hours of pan-Asian flavours and free flowing drinks, while enjoying live performances and a set from the resident DJ.

Aura Skypool, St Regis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Jan 1, swim 12pm to 7pm, from Dhs675, brunch 1pm to 4pm, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com.

Bla Bla

This sun-drenched beach club and restaurant is a fuss-free spot for a recovery breakfast on the first day of the year. They’ll be serving up a breakfast menu from 10am to 2pm, where you’ll be able to pick a breakfast classic like full English, eggs benedict, or avo toast, with juice and a tea or coffee for Dhs65.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, 10am to 2pm, Jan 1, Dhs65. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

Fi’lia

Start the first day of the year at the stunning Italian restaurant at SLS, Fi’lia. Tuck into Italian dishes served up just how nonna would want, with a curated selection that features dishes like antipasti, carpaccio, burrata invernale, cozze e vongole, gnocchi and of course, a traditional Italian Panettone.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Downtown Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs550 soft, Dhs700 house, Dhs850 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. ennismore.com

Folly

Giving you the perfect opportunity to lie in a little longer after the festivities the night before, the folly sunset brunch kicks off at the leisurely time of 3pm. Enjoy a package of Folly’s signature dishes, while drinking in the picturesque Madinat Jumeirah waterway views and free-flowing sips.

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 3pm to 6pm, Jan 1, Dhs265 soft, Dhs365 sparkling, Dhs465 cocktails. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. folly.ae

French Riviera

A trip to the South of France without the price of a flight, begin 2024 with a dose of joie de vivre at French Riviera. They’ll be serving up a festive sharing menu of French Mediterranean dishes, paired with bubbly.

French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs500 soft, Dhs650 sparkling, Dhs800 Champagne. @frenchrivieradubai

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

At the stylish all-day dining restaurant Ginger Moon at W Dubai – Mina Seyhai, you can step into the new year with a sun-soaked New Year’s Day brunch. An extravagant buffet of international flavours is paired with house drinks and live tunes.

Ginger Moon at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 3pm to 6pm, Jan 1, Dhs499. Tel: (0)4 350 9998. marriott.com

Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection

Ease into the new year with a relaxed brunch of Italian classics at the Habtoor Grand. The fantastic feast of Italian dishes comes freshly prepared from the kitchen of Luciano’s, and takes place in the scenic surrounds of the Garden Lawn.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, 12.30pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs125 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 399 5000. habtoorgranddining.com

Hillhouse Brasserie

A lovely spot to get together with family and friends for a recovery roast, this fun-filled spot promises a roast with all the trimmings, a selection of beverages and live entertainment.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195, Dhs95 for children aged 6 to 11. Tel: (800) 323232. @hillhousedubai

Hutong

Kick off 2024 in a chic and celebratory fashion with the New Year’s Day brunch at Hutong. Expect three hours of refined Asian fare in this upscale eatery, paired with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC Dubai, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Jan 1, Dhs388 soft, Dhs488 house, Dhs588 sparkling, Dhs748 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com/

JA The Resort

Start the New Year with a taste of the tropics at Sandbar’s Caribbean-themed brunch by the beach. Indulge in a variety of tasty dishes and refreshing Caribbean drinks, all accompanied by the sea breeze. With live barbecue and vibrant entertainment, it’s the perfect way to kick off the year in a relaxed and festive atmosphere.

Sandbar, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, 7pm to 11pm, Jan 1, Dhs300 soft, Dhs420 house, 50 per cent off for children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 814 5500. jaresortshotels.com

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Lovers of international brunch fare will find this spectacular feast the perfect start to 2024. The brunch menu includes an unlimited eclectic mix of international cuisines, all served from live cooking stations, from European and Asian flavours to mouth-watering smoker and grill stations. It’ll be paired with a DJ, live sax and percussionist.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs590 soft, Dhs690 sparkling, Dhs820 Champagne, Dhs325 for children aged 4 to 11. Tel: (800) 323 232. @jumeirahalqasr

The Lighthouse

It’s an all-day affair at The Lighthouse on New Year’s Day, so whether you’re an early riser or prefer to lie-in after the festivities from the night before, you can kick off your two-hour package whenever you like. The culinary offering starts with unlimited starters like tuna tartare and goats cheese pie, a choice of main from options like truffle rigatoni and grilled salmon, plus unlimited desserts with options including French toast and tiramisu. It’s paired with a two hour drinks package.

The Lighthouse, Building 6, Dubai Design District, 9am onwards, two hour packages, Jan 1, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 sparkling, Dhs399 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 422 6024. thelighthouse.ae/

Lola Taberna Española

Start the year with a laid-back traditional Spanish lunch Lola Taberna Española. Enjoy Lola’s homemade vermouth aperitivo while savoring a variety of sharing Iberian dishes, authentic paellas, and delicious churros.

Lola Taberna Española, TRYP by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 beer, Dhs99 for children aged 6 to 11. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. lolataberna.com

Mimi Kakushi

Mimi Kakushi’s refined Japanese weekend brunch will be available for one Monday only – this time with a seasonal twist for the first day of 2024. Expect cool tunes from a live DJ.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs475 soft, Dhs630 house, Dhs840 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. mimikakushi.ae

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina

Gather your loved ones for a fun-filled New Year’s Day Brunch at Mina’s Kitchen. Carrying on the celebrations from the night before, expect an extensive spread of dishes from around the world, endless drinks from a wide selection of bars, and plenty of entertainment to keep all ages in the festive spirit.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Al Sufouh, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs475 soft, Dhs585 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs300 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. marriott.com

Noepe, Dubai Creek Resort

If only lobster will do on New Year’s Day, head down to this pretty Cape Cod-inspired spot and indulge in the best of lobster dishes served in fun and interactive settings on the first day of the year.

Noepe, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, 4.30pm to 7pm, Jan 1, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. dubaicreekresort.com

One&Only The Palm

Start 2024 with an Italian-themed feast at Zest, where sharing plates of signature dishes will be served up to the sounds of live Trio Band, Lisa Goldin and The Guys.

Zest, One&Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs525 house, Dhs650 children. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. oneandonlyresorts.com

Pai Thai

One of Dubai’s most iconic Thai restaurant promises a culinary journey through ancient Thailand on New Year’s Day. Enjoy the venue’s outdoor and air-conditioned terrace surrounded by lush greenery and serene waterways as you’re serve a four-course sharing style menu featuring Asian flavours perfectly paired with live entertainment.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (800) 323232. @paithaidubai

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Raise a toast to a year filled with promise and anticipation at elegant all-day dining restaurant, Giardino at Palazzo Versace Dubai. On New Year’s Day, expect an abundant buffet spread of international delicacies, and entertainment to suit all ages, including a live DJ, kids activities and animal cosplay.

Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1, Dhs400 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs620 sparkling, Dhs820 Champagne, Dhs190 children aged 4 to 11. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Rockfish

With picturesque Burj Al Arab views, this beachfront restaurant is a breezy spot to start 2024 in style. Chef Andrea Brugnetti presents a refined four-course brunch showcasing contemporary Mediterranean seafood flair, perfect for the whole family to enjoy on New Year’s Day.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 1pm to 3.30pm, Jan 1, Dhs525 soft, Dhs625 house, Dhs825 sparkling. Tel: (800) 323232. @rockfishdubai

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

On the beach-facing lawn of this beloved family-friendly hotel, kick off the first day of 2024 with an alfresco brunch. Taking place from 1pm to 4pm, diners can tuck into global cuisines at sushi counters, the seafood bar, a pasta station and even a festive carvery, while sipping on free-flowing drinks and enjoying live entertainment and the sounds of a DJ.

La Brise, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs450 soft, Dhs650 house, Dhs750 bubbly Dhs895 Champagne Dhs200 children aged 6 to 11. Tel: (0)4 399 4000. ritzcarlton.com

Shangri-La Dubai

Bring your swimwear to the relaxed BBQ brunch at ikandy Ultralounge, where you can start off the new year in style with a fun poolside party. Feast through live BBQ stations and a curated array of drinks to make the most of the first day of 2024.

ikandy Ultralounge, Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 2pm to 8pm, Jan 1, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 343 8888. shangri-la.com

Shimmers

Savour Greek delicacies and specially crafted festive specials paired with free-flowing beverages and live tunes from the DJ, in a picturesque beachfront setting.

Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, 12.30pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs790 soft, Dhs990 house, Dhs350 for children aged 4 to 11. Tel: (800) 323232. @shimmersonthebeach

Surf Club

Start off 2024 with the a live DJ set on the sand by ARKADYAN Voyage on Monday, January 1, headlining Surf Club’s New Year’s Day brunch. Drink and dine from 2pm to 6pm, then dance into the night with an after-party from 6pm. . Wanderers can enjoy a New Year’s Day Brunch, 2pm to 6pm, with a captivating performance and an after-party from 6pm.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, The Palm, 2pm to 6pm, Jan 1, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Traiteur, Park Hyatt Dubai

Transition from an enchanting evening to a tranquil experience on the waterfront terrace, with breath-taking vistas of Dubai Creek and the timeless Dubai skyline. Take a seat at the iconic Traiteur Brunch for an extravagant celebration of exquisite cuisines, mesmerising views, and lively ambience.

Traiteur, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, 1pm to 4.30pm, Jan 1, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs825 Champagne, Dhs242 for children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. dubaicreekresort.com