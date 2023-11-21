And it’s likely less than you’d think…

This September there was an incredibly exciting announcement regarding the future shape of Al Marjan Island that involved fiesta-finessers and globally renowned leisure brand, Nikki Beach collaborating on three residential properties there.

The facilities

Whilst a lot of the finer details are still to emerge, we do know that these fully furnished Nikki Beach Global branded apartments will come with expansive balconies, Gulf views, access to a signature club house, spa, fitness centre, beach lounge and clubhouse, games room, sauna and treatment room, relaxation gardens, yoga deck and studio, kids play areas, and outdoor and indoor gyms with ocean views, food and beverage outlets, and a hospitality suite.

They’ll be located between Rixos Bab Al Bahr and DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, which, incidentally, were both acquired by Aldar in 2022.

Following an update from Aldar in November, we now also know the full extent of the project – a total of 800 serviced residences, with sizes ranging from one to five-bedroom apartments.

The first wave of those, a collection of 357 (furnished and unfurnished) units – will go on sale on December 5, with “an average price” of just Dhs2.3 million.

Residents can also look forward to special access to cabanas and daybeds, spa treatments, water sports, a Little Nikki Kids Club, exhibitions and classes (such as cooking masterclasses), 24/7 concierge, valet parking, and co-working spaces. Smart living conveniences include charging for electric scooters and bicycles and a community app offering on demand services.

Nikki²

It’ll also be just down the road from the recently announced Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah, which is set to be located at Mina Al Arab.

Despite being barely over two decades old, the Nikki Beach network currently extends to 11 beach clubs, five hotels and resorts, branded residences, a fashion division, special events, and a non-profit charity (Nikki Cares). Nikki truly has been a busy little Beach indeed.

It’s all happening in partnership with master Abu Dhabi developers, Aldar – the team behind countless residential, entertainment, retail, leisure, beach, golf, restauranting and other incredible projects across the capital’s most covetous locales.

Talking about the announcement, Lucia Penrod, CEO of Nikki Beach Global: “We are extremely discerning as we expand our global portfolio of residences and are confident that Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal destination to bring our loyal clientele this new way of celebrating life.”

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “As Aldar continues to expand its footprint in Ras Al Khaimah, our partnership with Nikki Beach is key to developing an unparalleled residential offering in an emirate that is growing as an investment hub and tourism destination.”

More to Al Marjan

Al Marjan really is shaping up to be one of the most exciting islands in the UAE and it has some seriously stiff competition.

Whilst there is already an considerable quantity of existing luxury-class hotels and restaurants on the island – there are a lot more big names coming.

A Rove Hotel, for example, Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa, the UAE’s second Earth Shore and… A Nobu Hotel. Wild.

Oh, and we almost forgot, the UAE’s first confirmed Casino, Wynn Al Marjan Island.