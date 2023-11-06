Sink your toes in the sand…

With winter back in full swing, we can enjoy breezy outdoor catch-ups, lunches and unlimited drinks at a string of our alfresco dining venues once again. And if you’re looking for a fabulous way to spend an afternoon alfresco without breaking the bank, there’s an unlimited rosé deal at Nuska Beach you need to know about.

A beautiful beachfront restaurant within the grounds of Jumeirah Beach Hotel that faces the iconic facade of the Burj Al Arab, their rosé lunch deal is available daily except Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm for just Dhs295 per person. Included, you’ll get a three-course lunch of refreshing Mediterranean dishes: think bowls of watermelon feta salad, ribbons of linguine in a tomato sauce, and fresh fruit platters, plus three hours of free-flowing French grape.

Adding to the sounds of the lapping waves, soulful pop tunes from a live DJ and saxophonist enhance the impressive ambience.

The setting is a beautiful ode to the Mediterranean, with macrame parasols shading wooden tables dotted with cushions of cream and turquoise. Trees and plants dot the terrace, contrasting perfectly against the whitewashed woods, and as the restaurant spills down towards the beach it turns into a more relaxed lounge setting, perfect for drinking in the views and sipping on a drink as you do.

Saturdays are for brunch

While it’s all about the rosé lunch six days per week, Saturdays are for a Dubai staple: brunch. As the waves lul in the background, unwind with a family-style brunch inclusive of seafood platters, butcher cuts and an array of delicious desserts.

Brunch takes place on Saturdays from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, priced at Dhs395 per person.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, rosé lunch available Sun to Fri, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs295. Tel: (800) 323 232 @nuskadubai

Images: Supplied