It’s giving, time travel…

You know that quintessential scene in time travel films, where time is distorted, there are flashes of light and everything stretches and shrinks at the same time? This new speakeasy in Dubai does just that.

That experience has been recreated perfectly when you step through the turquoise fridge door at Wise Guys in DIFC.

Step into the 1920s and step out into the present day where Moonshine, Dubai’s latest and arguably most authentic speakeasy comes alive.

An ode to the prohibition era, Moonshine, is named after the brewed alcohol that was produced at night under the moonlight.

Every detail of the speakeasy is meticulously designed with this concept in mind.

Ripples on the roof resemble the movement of the light on water, and moons shine on either side of the venue, with the light refracting into the centre of the venue – the bar.

Beyond bites and brews

The team of experts at Moonshine have worked together to create a range of curated drinks and bites with precision and flair.

Veering away from your usual cocktails, think disco era served with a modern twist. Paired with a carefully crafted to accompany your drinks.

Moonshine will come alive with a stellar lineup of DJs turning the venue from a late-night dinner date to a hotspot for party lovers.

Positioning itself as ‘the embodiment of veiled pleasures and a place to honour the mysterious mumbles’ step through the door – a Wise Guy will show you the way.

Do not worry about making a noise, the soundproof doors mean that you can party until the crack of dawn without the outside world hearing a peep.

We’ll see you there.

Moonshine, Behind the Green Fridge Door, Wise Guys, Gate District The Marble Walk, DIFC, open Sun, Tue and Wed 6pm to 12am and Thu to Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 450 7795 @moonshinedubai

Images: Supplied